Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx remains private about health, will speak ‘when he’s ready’

While Nick Cannon has become a de facto spokesman and fill-in for Jamie Foxx since his mysterious health scare, the “Wild ‘N Out” host now is deferring to Foxx for any health updates.

Cannon said that “as a friend” he is “just being as respectful as I can — I don’t pry,” when asked by “Extra’s” Billy Bush for an update Thursday on Foxx’s medical condition.

“I don’t ask any other questions other than the information that’s given to me and what’s asked of me,” he continued.

Cannon explained that he had gone to Foxx and his camp and offered to be “a mouthpiece” but was politely turned down.

“The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there,” Cannon told “Extra.” “I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers ... sending positive energy, love and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.’”

The “Masked Singer” host assured that when Foxx is ready, “He’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can.”

Cannon had given one of the earliest health updates in late April after Foxx’s health crisis. A little more than a week after news broke that Foxx had been hospitalized, Cannon announced that the “Ray” actor was awake and alert. In early May, Foxx broke his digital silence by posting a written message on Instagram: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” with prayer, heart and fox emojis.

Several days later, Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx assured that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was even playing pickleball.

But TMZ said at the time that Foxx had reportedly checked into a Chicago facility in late April that specializes in stroke recovery, brain injury, spinal cord injury and cancer rehabilitation. The facility, which the outlet did not name, offers an adaptive sports and fitness program, which TMZ noted could explain Corinne’s direct mention of pickleball.

Foxx’s actual condition remains murky. But he was not well enough to complete shooting his Netflix film “Back in Action” — co-star Cameron Diaz’s comeback project — which reportedly enlisted body doubles to stand in for Foxx. And on TV, Fox tapped Cannon to take over hosting duties on the reality game show “Beat Shazam,” which had its Season 6 premiere last week.

Cannon also told “Extra” on Thursday that he had gotten the blessing of Foxx and Corinne, who co-hosted with her father, to take over hosting “Beat Shazam.”

“Jamie’s happy with the job that I did on ‘Beat Shazam,’” Cannon said, but clarified that the role is only temporary because Foxx is expected to return.

Last month, amid continued concern from the public about Foxx’s health, Fox Entertainment announced that the Oscar winner and Corinne also would co-host and executive produce a new music-centered series, “We Are Family.” The show will showcase “non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member.”

Earlier in his interview with “Extra,” Cannon said that he’s “always respected” Foxx for being “somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private.”

“I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional,” Cannon continued, “and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.