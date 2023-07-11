It’s a girl! Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome third baby together

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, seen at the 2022 New York premiere of the miniseries “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” just welcomed a baby girl.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are growing their family: The latest addition is a baby girl.

The Hollywood couple welcomed their third child together, a representative confirmed Tuesday to The Times. The newborn’s name and date of birth were not revealed.

Paparazzi spotted Danes, 44, and Dancy, 48, pushing a stroller in New York on Monday.

News that the “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Law & Order” stars were expecting broke in January. At the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Danes told “Entertainment Tonight” that her third pregnancy “was not so expected — but we’re thrilled.”

Weeks later, Dancy appeared on the “Today” show to promote his work on “Law & Order” and talk about the coming baby.

“You got a little baby news, you’re expecting baby No. 3?” Al Roker asked Dancy, with his co-hosts congratulating the actor.

“That is correct, thank you,” Dancy replied. The “Hannibal” actor said his two other children with Danes, 4-year-old Rowan and 10-year-old Cyrus, had “mixed feelings.”

“They’re excited about ‘our baby,’ that’s good,” he said, before adding that his sons would help with the newborn save for diaper duties.

Danes and Dancy started dating after meeting in 2006 on the set of Lajos Koltai’s drama “Evening.” The film also starred Meryl Streep, Toni Collette, Glenn Close, Patrick Wilson and Natasha Richardson.

The couple married in 2009. They welcomed baby Cyrus in December 2012 and Rowan six years later.