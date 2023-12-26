Christmas surprise: Kane Brown announces his wife is pregnant with third child

Kane Brown and his wife announced on Christmas that they are expecting a third child.

This Christmas, country star Kane Brown got the gift of prepping to become a dad for the third time.

The “Thank God” singer made the announcement in a Christmas morning Instagram post that showed his wife, Katelyn Brown, and their two children sitting in front of their Christmas tree as Brown’s daughter held up an ultrasound photo of baby No. 3.

“Last Christmas of 4,” the Browns captioned their family picture. “Merry Christmas everyone!!”

Stars from the country music world flooded Brown’s comment section with messages of joy and support.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS FAM!!! Im so ready!!!,” wrote singer and former “The Voice” contestant RaeLynn.

Singer-songwriter Priscilla Block — who found success through the TikTok hit “Just About Over You” in 2020 — commented, “Screaming for yall!!! Congrats!!!”

“Taking this #FamilyMan thing to a whole new level! Congrats,” shared “Keep Them Kisses Comin’” singer Craig Campbell.

Morgane Stapleton, singer-songwriter and wife of Grammy-winning artist Chris Stapleton, commented, “Amazing news! Congratulations!!! ”

“I was planning on keeping this secret all the way to the hospital again ,” wrote Kailey Dickerson, podcaster and wife of country-pop singer Russell Dickerson, who also commented, “CMON LORD!!!!!”

The Browns got married in 2018 and had their first child together — daughter Kingsley Rose — in 2019. Their second daughter, Kodi Jane, was born in 2021.

The 30-year-old singer made history in 2022 when he became the first male country act to perform on MTV’s Video Music Awards. Brown has worked with country superstars, but has also collaborated with EDM, R&B and rap artists, including Marshmello, H.E.R. and Swae Lee.

Brown told The Times in 2022 that he’s wary of using the term “crossover” to describe his music, because “it’s not like I’m leaving country music” by collaborating with artists of different genres.

He noted that his musical versatility stems, in part, from his diverse influences.

“Of course the ‘Thriller’ video,” Brown told The Times of some of the songs that influenced him in his youth. “Gotta go with ‘Chattahoochee’ by Alan Jackson. And then — what was that song? — ‘My lip gloss is cool / My lip gloss be poppin’.’ Lil Mama! That video is so dope.”

Times staff writer Mikael Wood contributed to this report.