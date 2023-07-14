Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Woman arrested in connection to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson

Actor Robert De Niro in a dark shirt and cardigan looking slightly to his left
An arrest has been made in connection to the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.
(Andy Kropa / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine Saad
Noah Goldberg
A woman has been arrested in connection with the suspected overdose death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, law enforcement sources have confirmed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed Sofia Haley Marks’ arrest on Friday and charged her with the killing of the 19-year-old, who was found dead at his Manhattan apartment on July 2. She is expected to be arraigned on drug-related charges Friday.

The Associated Press reported that Marks, 20, was arrested Thursday by New York City police officers and federal drug agents on charges of selling drugs to De Niro-Rodriguez.

Actor and producer Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro’s eldest daughter with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, said earlier this month that her son died after he was allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills. She shared details about her son’s death in response to an Instagram user who asked her “how” and “why” he died after no cause of death was initially given.

De Niro-Rodriguez, an actor like his grandfather and mother, appeared with his mother in Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born.”

Reacting to his grandson’s death in early July, “The Godfather Part II” and “Raging Bull” Oscar winner Robert De Niro said that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.” De Niro-Rodriguez’s death came shortly after news broke that Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child, his first with partner Tiffany Chen.

Law enforcement has reportedly been treating De Niro-Rodriguez’s death as a possible overdose after a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia were found near the teenager’s body, according to TMZ and the New York Post. Marks, the Post said, is an alleged drug dealer known as the “Percocet Princess” and has been federally charged with the distribution of narcotics.

Drena De Niro has not yet publicly commented on the arrest. A representative for Robert De Niro told The Times on Friday that the family is not issuing a statement at this time.

Entertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

