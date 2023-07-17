Melissa Claire Egan of ‘Young and the Restless’ welcomes baby No. 2 a few weeks early

Melissa Claire Egan of “Young and the Restless” has welcomed her second child.

The 41-year-old soap star shared the big news on Instagram, posting several photos with the newborn and his beaming parents in the hospital with the caption “Meet Jake Joseph Katrosar! Born 7/14/23. Welcome to the world sweet boy. A few weeks early, but we’re so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!”

This is the second child for Egan and her husband, Matt Katrosar, who welcomed Caden Robert Katrosar in August 2021.

Egan, well-known for portraying grifter Chelsea Lawson on the soap opera since 2011, announced her pregnancy in February, posting a photo of herself with a baby bump and future big bro Caden with the caption, “Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies! So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys Caden’s gonna be a big brother!”

Jack clearly didn’t want to share a birthday month with his big brother, however, and surprised his parents by showing up in July.

Emmy-winning “Young and the Restless” co-star Tracey Bregman commented on the announcement, saying: “Sending so much love to you all.” Series regular Elizabeth Hendrickson added, “ “Omg !!!!!!!! In love already !!!!!”

In April 2021, Egan shared that she would be a first-time mom in a vulnerable post where she revealed that she had struggled with fertility issues.

“As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding her pregnant belly at the beach.

“To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you’re not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!”

Supermodel Karlie Kloss also welcomed a second baby last week.

Two days after Kloss, 30, welcomed a son last Tuesday, husband Joshua Kushner gave the world a sneak peek of the family’s new addition via Instagram

“Welcome to the world. 7.11.23,” he captioned the photo of the newborn, who wore a blue beanie.

This is baby boy No. 2 for the couple, who welcomed Levi in March 2021.

A star-studded roster of excited friends and family cheered in Kushner’s comments section. Kim Kardashian said “congrats!!!” Actor Kate Hudson added, “Welcome!!!” And Facebook and Threads founder Mark Zuckerberg posted three red hearts.