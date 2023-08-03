Jonathan Majors ‘remains unwavering’ as trial for domestic violence delayed to September

Jonathan Majors’ trial on domestic violence, stemming from an alleged confrontation in March, was pushed to September.

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial in September, a month later than initially planned.

Majors, who has been charged with misdemeanors including assault stemming from an alleged March confrontation in New York City, appeared in court Thursday for what was supposed to mark the beginning of his trial.

In a statement shared with The Times on Thursday, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said that since March, the actor has “had his life, career, and reputation torn apart.

“Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

In March, the “Creed III” star was arrested after police determined he was involved in a “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman. The accuser alleged that Majors, 33, struck her on the face with an open hand and cut her ear, and grabbed her hand. The woman also accused Majors of pushing her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backward during the altercation.

She was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, according to police.

The prosecution said Thursday that it was not ready to begin because attorneys are still obtaining discovery, according to multiple reports.

“We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial,” a representative for the Manhattan district attorney’s office said to The Times.

The actor, who was recently seen in the Season 2 trailer of Disney+’s “Loki,” appeared in court Thursday wearing a gray, double-breasted suit. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, “Shazam!” actor Meagan Good.

If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail.

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.