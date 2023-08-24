Priscilla Presley recalls Lisa Marie Presley’s final days: ‘There was something not right’

Priscilla Presley, center, with daughter Lisa Marie Presley, left, and granddaughter Riley Keough, has opened up about Lisa Marie’s final days.

Priscilla Presley looked back in a recent interview on the final days she shared with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, before she died in January.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the businesswoman and ex-wife of rock legend Elvis Presley said she knew “there was something not right” with her daughter’s health. She recalled a moment they shared at a party after attending the Golden Globe Awards, where Austin Butler won a prize for his work in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

She said she shared a laugh with Lisa Marie about tripping on the stairs of the Chateau Marmont. “She started laughing so hard,” she told THR.

“It was fun, a fun memory,” Presley recalled. She then said the laughs stopped when they ordered drinks and Lisa Marie complained, “‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’”

They left the event, Presley said. Days later, on Jan. 12, her daughter’s ex-husband Danny Keough was with Lisa Marie at her Calabasas home when she suffered a cardiac episode. Keough performed CPR on his ex-wife while waiting for paramedics to arrive. She was rushed to a hospital.

Hours after Lisa Marie’s hospitalization, her mother’s publicist confirmed the death to The Times. She died at age 54.

“I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother,” Presley said.

Lisa Marie died from complications of a small bowel obstruction, the L.A. County medical examiner determined in July. The autopsy report said the obstruction was “in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago.”

The Presley matriarch is opening up about her daughter’s death weeks before Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4. The film, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, follows the rock couple’s relationship from its title character’s point of view.

“The people who are watching, they’re living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity,” she told the magazine.

Elsewhere in the interview, Presley opened up about her relationship with granddaughter and actor Riley Keough, whom Danny Keough shares with Lisa Marie. In the months following Lisa Marie’s death, Keough and her grandmother engaged in a legal battle over Lisa Marie’s estate. They reached a settlement in May.

“Riley and I are on good terms,” she said. “We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity.”