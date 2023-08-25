Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Do you have a very L.A. Beyoncé story? Tell us about it.

A stage with a screen of Beyonce performing.
“You’re blinded by the action / She needs that Hollywood.”
(Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Ada TsengAssistant Editor, Utility Journalism 
Share

Did you meet your significant other on the set of a Destiny’s Child music video? Did a Beyoncé impersonator help you get through a devastating breakup? Or did you inadvertantly start a viral TikTok challenge set to Beyoncé’s “Partition” while goofing off with your grandmother in Little Tokyo?

Tell us your very L.A. Beyoncé story, as we’re waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting for Queen Bey’s concert dates at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Or just show us the silver outfit you’re planning.

Entertainment & Arts
Ada Tseng

Ada Tseng is an assistant editor on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. The team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles. She previously led coverage of Orange County as TimesOC’s entertainment editor, and she co-hosts the Asian American pop culture history podcast “Saturday School.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement