Do you have a very L.A. Beyoncé story? Tell us about it.

Did you meet your significant other on the set of a Destiny’s Child music video? Did a Beyoncé impersonator help you get through a devastating breakup? Or did you inadvertantly start a viral TikTok challenge set to Beyoncé’s “Partition” while goofing off with your grandmother in Little Tokyo?

Tell us your very L.A. Beyoncé story, as we’re waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting for Queen Bey’s concert dates at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Or just show us the silver outfit you’re planning.