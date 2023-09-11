Abby Lee Miller slammed after confessing she is ‘still’ attracted to ‘high school football players’

Former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller closed out a recent podcast appearance by saying she was still attracted to high school football players.

Abby Lee Miller just dropped something so disturbing, social media wants to send her back to jail.

The former “Dance Moms” star closed out her recent appearance on Sofia Franklyn’s “Sofia With an F Podcast” with an admission that she was attracted to high school football players.

When Franklyn, 31, asked Miller, 57, if she was dating anyone, the controversial television personality known for her aggressive manner of coaching young dancers said no, but that she was waiting for a call from Tom Cruise. Miller asked Franklyn if she had watched Cruise’s 1983 sports drama “All the Right Moves,” telling her it’s “the best movie” and that Cruise stars as a high school football player.

“That’s my downfall. I like the high school football players,” Miller said. “I still like them.”

Franklyn countered Miller’s statement saying she prefers the “coaches,” but Miller doubled down on her statement, saying, “Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is.” Franklyn immediately thanked Miller for joining her and ended the show.

Once social media caught wind of Miller’s comments, people called for her return to prison.

@repmiIas wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that “this should be enough to send her to jail my god,” referring to the 8½ months Miller spent behind bars in 2017 for fraud.

“Y’all continue to associate with abusers for clout,” @Gigithehuman wrote on Instagram. “I promise no one wants to listen to Abby Lee try to gain sympathy for bullying children who don’t associate with her anymore.”

@siyyaninaas added, “she has seasons on seasons worth of child abuse recorded. is this a shock to anyone on planet earth”

Neither Miller nor Franklyn responded immediately to The Times’ request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Miller’s love life has come into question. In 2017, the “Dance Moms” alumna told ET that she was still single because of her standards.

“My problem is my standards are too high,” she said. “I have really high standards and in my mind, I’m young — I’m like 22, 23, 24 … That’s like the age.”

That same year, one of Miller’s “Dance Mom” storylines included an episode where Miller’s alleged boyfriend “Jordy” Rodriguez stopped by the studio with vegan cookies and performed a rap song. Miller was in her early 50s at the time, and Rodriguez was in his mid-20s.

Throughout the episode, cast members hinted that the two were an item. Holly Frazier called him her “boyfriend,” and a few of the dance students joked that he was her “boy toy.” Dancer Maesi Caes winked when a producer asked about Rodriguez and said “Miss Abby said I can’t” when asked for more information about the nature of their relationship.

After the episode aired, Rodriguez denied that the two were romantically involved. “I’m friends with Abby Lee Miller,” he told Radar Online. “I’m going to remind you that you were watching a television show.”