Bebe Rexha shares text message allegedly from boyfriend calling out her weight gain

Bebe Rexha shared and then deleted a text message allegedly sent by her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari.

Bebe Rexha recently shared, then deleted, a screenshot of a text message widely assumed to be sent by her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari. In the message, the sender allegedly comments on Rexha’s weight and alludes to a breakup.

The “I’m Good (Blue)” hitmaker leaked the text conversation Sunday on Instagram, according to a screenshot of the post tweeted by Pop Crave. The image depicts a lengthy message from someone allegedly recalling and elaborating on previous remarks they had made about Rexha’s appearance.

“I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you,” the message reads.

“In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was... that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you?”

Though Rexha’s post didn’t identify the person who sent the text, many believe it came from Safyari, her partner of three years. The 33-year-old musician and the 39-year-old cinematographer began dating circa September 2020, according to People.

“You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes?,” the message continues.

“Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s OK? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

Further into the text, the sender accuses Rexha of “trying to find reasons to break up” but insists that the statements about her weight are not “the real reason” she might want to end the relationship.

“If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us than that’s ok and that’s the real reason,” the message reads.

“Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

The sender allegedly concluded the message by urging Rexha to “think about things,” “write things down,” “speak to a therapist” and go on a retreat “to get to the root of the problem.”

The Times has not independently verified the content of the text message. Representatives for Rexha and Safyari did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter published the screenshot without comment, but people on social media had plenty to say about her post even after she removed it. Some sided with Rexha, accusing Safyari of shaming and manipulating her.

“He’s so manipulative f— him!” one person tweeted. “Bebe deserves so much better!!! I just wanna give her the biggest hug for everything she’s been through these past three weeks.”

“she’s literally like a character of a movie that is so sweet and lovely w everyone and everyone is nasty to her,” wrote another.

“lots of misogynists showing their true colors lately!” a third person tweeted.

Others, however, didn’t take issue with the text message and instead called Rexha out for sharing it.

“No shade but Bebe Rexha might be wrong here,” one person wrote. “This is the most respectful rant from a guy I’ve seen too. He kept it real I fear. You asked for his honest opinion AND you call him chubs when he gains weight too? That was the dynamic of the relationship, she needs to reflect a sec!”

“I dont see the problem, he’s having an honest conversation with her,” tweeted another. “I also dont see the problem with talking to your partner about weight gain and changes they/you go through in an honest & open way. Celebrities need to stop sharing their conversations with partners out of anger.”

“really don’t see anything wrong with what he said and definitely nothing that made it necessary for her to post it online,” a third person wrote.

In turn, several shamed those defending Safyari and accused them of “falling for” the text sender’s alleged tricks.

“if you can’t understand that the man is trying to manipulate by that text and trying to turn this on HER then idk what to tell you,” one person tweeted.

“He gains 3 lbs (next to nothing) and she obviously jokingly calls him chubbs,” wrote another. “She gains 35 lbs while battling a condition and he lets her know shes fat and needs to work on herself? For ‘honesty’? Y’all tryna make those two situations equal when they definitely aren’t.”

Rexha — who made headlines earlier this summer when a concertgoer threw a phone at her face — shared the screenshot less than a month after Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, similarly published text messages allegedly from the actor on Instagram. Hill, 39, and the surfer, 26, dated for less than a year during 2021 and 2022, according to Buzzfeed.

In the images, a contact labeled “Jonah” takes issue with content on Brady’s Instagram page and outlines a set of rules he expects her to follow as his romantic partner.

“This is a warning to all girls,” Brady captioned one screenshot obtained by Buzzfeed. “If your partner is talking to you like this make an exit plan.”

The screenshots appear to show Hill requesting that Brady remove posts from her Instagram page, including a video of her surfing in a black one-piece swimsuit. Brady tells Hill she has deleted three of the posts, but “not the video yet” because it is her “best surfing video.”

“Would you feel better if the cover frame was different?” Brady asks, as seen in the screenshots.

“Yes one that isn’t of your ass in a thong,” Hill replies.

Another image depicts an alleged message from Hill that lists several “boundaries for a romantic partnership” that the “You People” star wants Brady to abide by. Said “boundaries” would prohibit Brady from surfing with men, having “boundaryless inappropriate friendships” with men, modeling, posting pictures of herself in a bathing suit, posting “sexual pictures” and having friendships with women who are “in unstable places” and from her “wild recent past” beyond “getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful.”

Hill received a wave of social-media criticism for the texts, which have not been independently verified by The Times. Representatives for Hill did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment on Brady’s posts.