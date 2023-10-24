Travis Kelce’s dad on Taylor Swift: Nothing but love for ‘very smart,’ ‘very charming’ woman

Ed Kelce has nothing but good things to say about his son’s love interest, Taylor Swift, in a new interview.

Taylor Swift has conquered the music world. She is currently the leader at the box office. And now, she has gained the respect and approval of her partner’s parents.

Ed Kelce, the father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is speaking out about his admiration for the “Cruel Summer” singer.

“She’s very smart. I mean, very,” Kelce told People. “That comes through right away.”

Papa Kelce recounted the first time he met the “very charming” Swift.

Advertisement

“We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around,” he recalled. “Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Kelce was glad that the Grammy winner never “got the diva memo,” pointing out that acting as a “spoiled musician” wasn’t in Swift’s nature.

The football dad was caught chatting with the “Love Story” artist during Kansas City’s game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12. Naturally, the Chiefs won the game, as they have yet to lose a game that Swift has attended.

Swift has also been spotted several times talking to and hugging Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother, at Kansas City games.

Mama Kelce revealed that hanging out with Swift feels like being “in an alternate universe” because the singer’s extreme fame is something she’s “never been involved with before,” she said on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast.

“I thought [the media circus] would be over [after the first game], but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before,” she said. “So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

She also talked about whether she thought the NFL was focusing too much attention toward her son and Swift’s romance.

“All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna told podcast host Jennifer Vickery Smith. “You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”

Advertisement

She added that it was “pretty cool” that many of Swift’s fans are getting familiarized with football because of the relationship. “I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have [gotten by paying] $1 million to a PR firm,” Donna said.

Travis Kelce has previously commented that the NFL was “overdoing it” when it comes to the Swift coverage. He and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, addressed the topic earlier this month on their “New Heights” podcast.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game, you know?,” Travis Kelce said on the show. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think, uh ...”

Jason jumped in and said, “They’re overdoing it.”

Travis responded: “They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation.”