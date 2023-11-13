Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson wipes his Instagram amid abuse allegations

Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend, has wiped any trace of his relationship with the “Nope” star from Instagram as he faces harassment and abuse allegations.

The former football player seemingly deleted a majority of his Instagram posts over the weekend, after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Palmer a temporary restraining order against her ex. Palmer alleged in her restraining order request, filed Thursday, that on Nov. 5 Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me.”

Jackson’s Instagram page previously featured photos of himself and their 8-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton. As of Monday afternoon, Jackson’s account displayed three posts — two of which featured photos of himself. The comments have been limited on all three posts.

On Monday, Jackson’s X account (formerly Twitter) seemingly remained intact. As news of Palmer’s restraining order and request for full custody over baby Leodis broke Thursday, Jackson posted a photo of himself with the child.

“I love you, son. See you soon,” he captioned the picture.

In a declaration accompanying her restraining order request, Palmer — whose birth name is Lauren Keyana Palmer — alleged that Jackson entered her home to take their child to a football game, but the boy was staying with Palmer’s sister. After she asked Jackson, 29, multiple times to leave her home, the former football star “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face,” Palmer alleged.

Palmer’s court documents also detailed an incident in February 2022 when Jackson allegedly became “violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture” of her. Palmer, 30, alleged that Jackson grabbed her and “slammed [her] back onto the stairs” in her home.

The alleged incidents were caught on surveillance video, and screenshots were shared in Palmer’s declaration. The actor also accused Jackson of destroying her personal property, threatening self-harm if she left him and “harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Jackson denied the abuse allegations, a source close to Jackson told TMZ on Monday. He did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The website also reported that Jackson alleged Palmer’s mother had threatened him. On Friday, Palmer’s mother, Sharon, called out Jackson and his brother, Sarunas Jackson, on Instagram. She alleged Sarunas dismissed her concerns about Darius’ abusive behavior.

“I saw you from Day 1, my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it,” she wrote with her video. “I won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE!”

This is not the first time Jackson has protected himself on social media. In July, he went viral for criticizing Palmer’s attire at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency. Jackson’s unsolicited opinion of how a mom should dress immediately sparked a backlash on social media, where people accused him of attempting to exert control over Palmer. He doubled down in a follow-up tweet accusing “the wife & mother to his kids” of showing off her “booty cheeks to please others.”

After taking a second round of criticism, he turned his X account private, only to open it back up months later.

Palmer and Jackson began their romantic relationship in June 2021. They welcomed Leodis in February. After the Usher drama, the former couple were spotted together in August and September. Palmer confirmed in her filing that their relationship “finally ended for good” in October.

A hearing about Palmer’s restraining order request against Jackson is set for Dec. 5

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.