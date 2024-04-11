‘RHOSLC’s’ Monica Garcia reveals she is ‘unexpectedly’ pregnant with baby No. 5

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia will welcome another child in her life, and she said she has no time for haters.

The reality TV personality revealed on Thursday that she is expecting her fifth baby. She shared the news on Instagram, hours after she first made the announcement on a three-hour episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.”

“Yes. I already have four girls. No. I was not planning on being 39 and going through the baby stage again, but unexpectedly here I am,” she captioned a video of her taking multiple pregnancy tests.

Advertisement

Garcia, who appeared in Season 4 of “RHOSLC,” shares four children — Bri, Jaidyn, West and Kendall — with ex-husband Mike Fowler. The pair reportedly finalized their divorce last year.

She told Viall and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, that she is expecting her newest child with her 29-year-old boyfriend Braxton, whom she began dating a year ago. “I have not told one ... person,” she told the couple, before revealing she is seven weeks into her pregnancy.

The pregnancy announcement dropped three months after “RHOSLC’s” bombshell Season 4 finale, which revealed Garcia helped run Reality Von Tease, a gossip Instagram page dedicated to shading former “Salt Lake” star Jen Shah, her former boss. Other “Salt Lake City” housewives also were ridiculed on the Instagram account.

The Reality Von Tease revelation shook Housewives and viewers alike, so much so that showrunner Lori Gordon told Variety that the show’s stars “need a cooling off period.”

Shortly after the tense season finale, multiple outlets reported that Garcia would not return for Season 5. Confirming Garcia’s exit, Bravo personality Andy Cohen said on a January episode of his show “Radio Andy” that “it would be best to kind of let this one breathe for a while.”

Additionally, producers told Variety that they would leave the door open for Garcia to return.

Advertisement

In Thursday’s “Viall Files” episode, Garcia told the hosts that she feels her relationship with “Real Housewives” producers Bravo and NBCUniversal is “good.” She added, “They’ve been so sweet, so nice,” following the drama of Season 4.

Garcia, however, did not say the same for everyone reacting to her baby news on Instagram. “For everyone making hateful comments and judging me as a mother, immediately deleted and blocked,” she wrote.

“I will not intake the negativity coming at me over a baby,” she said, before expressing thanks for those sending her well wishes.