Column: The Democratic convention takes the phrase ‘political lovefest’ to a new level

Highlighting loving marriages between equal partners, the Democratic National Convention is summer’s hottest romance. From left are Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee; and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, and his wife, Gwen Walz.

Watching Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff address the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, it was difficult not to wonder if my TV had somehow tuned in to a summer rom-com instead.

Introduced by a sweet and funny “this is my dad” video, narrated by his son, Cole, and produced by his ex-wife, Kerstin, Emhoff recounted his courtship of and marriage to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

He discussed it all: The blind date setup, the first embarrassing phone message he left her (which she saved and plays on their wedding anniversary), the deftness with which she navigated the complications of becoming “Momala” in a blended family, even the joining of two faiths — the couple goes to church on Easter Sunday and Harris makes “a mean brisket for Passover.”

Watching a man, who left his successful law firm when Harris became vice president, extol the presidential virtues of a wife he clearly adores was enough to make this the most romantic political convention ever.

But it was just one scene in an event that, in attempting to rally “joyful warriors” to the Harris-Walz campaign, has taken the term “political lovefest” to a whole new level.

Jill and Joe Biden once again displayed their deep and resilient devotion to each other, in both words and embrace. Michelle Obama delivered a fiery call to arms before ceding the stage to “the love of my life,” Barack Obama, who in turn admitted he was the only person “stupid enough” to follow a speech by his wife. The sight of their hand-off hug all but defined the phrase “power couple.”

In praising the authenticity of Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, Obama noted that Walz’s flannel shirts come from his closet and “have been through some stuff” — at which point cameras caught Gwen Walz laughing, clapping and calling out her agreement.

The Walzes are, as neighbors have posted on social media, the family that hands out big candy bars at Halloween. Watching their children, Hope and Gus, give their father bunny ears while he was being filmed on the convention floor, you can easily believe it.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, scheduled to speak Wednesday night, has been been scorching the earth on Fox News, but rarely a day goes by in which he does not praise his husband, Chasten.

“So much marital love and affection in this convention,” tweeted “The View” host Joy Behar. “I might have to renew my vows.”

It all stood in stark contrast to the Republican National Convention. Usha Vance gave a sweet, admiring introduction to her husband, vice presidential nominee JD Vance, revealing his love for the movie “Babe” and, jokingly, her apparent mixed feelings for “that beard.” But Melania Trump was conspicuous mostly by her absence, as she has been throughout Donald Trump’s latest campaign. Even during Trump’s presidency, Melania was a far less visible first lady than any of her predecessors, Democratic or Republican.

Not surprisingly, the media, social and legacy, have delighted in comparing photos of the Trumps’ often dour and physically distant appearances as a couple with images of Harris and Emhoff’s joyful embraces.

People’s marriages are their own business, of course, and public displays of affection are not a reliable gauge of the state of any union. But compared with the RNC’s notable lack of former presidents and vice presidents — George W. and Laura Bush, certainly a loving couple, did not attend, nor did, for obvious reasons, Mike and Karen Pence — the DNC has been awash in power couples unabashed in their affection for one another.

Even Bill and Hillary Clinton, whose marriage has, like Walz’s flannels, been through some stuff, are open and consistent about their admiration for each other.

More important than long hugs and loving looks is the mutual respect on display at the DNC, spouses who behave, and are perceived as, equal partners.

All marriages take work, and those that are under constant public scrutiny, and attack, have an additional level of difficulty. Seeing couples who have endured it, and come out still united and affectionate is — as corny as it might sound — inspirational.

The DNC: Tune in for the politics, stay for the romance.