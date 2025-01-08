Eames House and other L.A. cultural gems threatened by fire: status updates

Despite rumors that the historic Eames House burned in the wildfire raging in Pacific Palisades, The Times has confirmed that this gem of midcentury design — one of Los Angeles’ most important architectural landmarks — remains undamaged. Some of Los Angeles’ treasured cultural institutions and historic architecture are at risk, however, as fires spread in the Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, Sylmar, Topanga and points beyond. Here is the status of cultural destinations near the fires; check back for our updates as the emergency continues to unfold.

The Getty Villa: J. Paul Getty Trust President and Chief Executive Katherine E. Fleming said Wednesday that the Getty Villa in the Palisades was still safe. Trees and vegetation caught fire Tuesday, but the staff and collection of antiquities were safe. The Villa will be closed until early next week and perhaps longer. Fleming said the Getty Center in Brentwood would remain closed through at least Sunday in an effort to alleviate traffic in the area.

Will Greer Theatricum Botanicum: The beloved open-air Topanga theater — known for its annual Shakespeare-under-the-stars performances — is under a mandatory evacuation order. A representative said that the complex was safe for now but it’s “a waiting game.”

Thomas Mann House and Villa Aurora: A statement on the website for Villa Aurora and the Thomas Mann house noted that both structures were safe but “the impact of the fires on our two houses will only become fully visible in the coming days. The situation in immediate vicinity of Villa Aurora is especially dire and we must expect the worst.” The Spanish-style Villa Aurora mansion was built in 1943 for the German author Lion Feuchtwanger and his wife, Marta, and was the site of gatherings for German and Jewish immigrants during World War II. It has been an artists’ residence since 1995. The Thomas Mann House is a two-story villa completed in 1942 for writer and Nobel Prize laureate Mann and his family. They lived in the residence from 1942 through 1952, during Mann’s exile from Germany. The house offers residency programs for visiting fellows.

Theatre Palisades: The theater, founded in 1963 by three TV writers, appeared in news reports to have been largely destroyed in the wildfire. The organization’s website said that all operations at its 125-seat community theater are suspended until further notice.

The Gamble House: The historic Craftsman home built in Pasadena in 1906 for Procter & Gamble founder James Gamble’s son David B. Gamble, is part of a Level 2 evacuation warning for the Eaton fire, meaning a mandatory evacuation could come but hasn’t yet.

Descanso Gardens: The 125-acre historic La Cañada Flintridge property filled with winding pathways and lush landscapes including a Japanese garden and an oak forest, is in the evacuation zone for the Eaton fire. But a Descanso representative said Wednesday that the grounds were safe and out of immediate danger. The gardens will remain closed until further notice.

Norton Simon Museum: The museum, which has more than 44,000 objects in its collection including European sculptures, paintings and tapestries as well as Asian art and woodblock prints, sits just outside of the Level 2 evacuation warning for the Eaton fire. A representative said that the museum is safe and that security and facilities staff members are on-site and in close contact with Pasadena emergency teams. “Our grounds are kept clear of brush and our building is constructed with fire resistant materials,” the museum said.

Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens: Nestled in the flatlands of San Marino, away from the hills of Pasadena and Altadena, the Huntington and its historic buildings, priceless books and gorgeous gardens are not close to evacuation zones. The museum, however, will be closed Wednesday due to the threats from high wind. In an email, a rep said that the Huntington lost a few trees due to the high winds, but so far has sustained only minor damages to the property from falling debris. “While we are currently outside the range of active fires, our buildings are equipped with features designed to enhance the safety of our art and library collections. Our HVAC systems continue to maintain safe collection storage environments, including the filtering of outside air,” the rep wrote.

Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden: The 127-acre complex is south of the 210 Freeway, below the mandatory evacuation zones. It was closed Tuesday and remains closed Wednesday due to the fires but does not appear to be in imminent danger.

Eames House: The historic 1949 home — formally known as Case Study House No. 8 — has been unharmed by the wildfires so far. Eames Foundation founder Lucia Atwood, granddaughter of legendary designer Charles Eames, confirmed the house’s states as of noon Wednesday. “Windblown fires continue to claim other homes in the community and bring the fires nearer,” she said by email. “We are closely monitoring the situation and the Eames Foundation has taken every precaution to protect the site.” The foundation’s team removed some objects from the house on Tuesday before evacuating the building themselves.

In 2008, when The Times assembled a panel of residential architecture experts to choose their favorite L.A. houses of all time, the Eames House finished No. 4, ahead of other landmarks such as John Lautner’s space-age Chemosphere, Greene & Greene’s beloved Gamble House in Pasadena and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House. The accompanying photo gallery beautifully captured the eclectic bohemian modern vibe that continues to inspire generations of design fans.

The house has faced fire threats before, most notably the 2019 Getty fire, whose mandatory evacuation area included the Eames property.