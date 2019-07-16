Watch ‘The Act’ star Joey King’s tearful reaction to Emmy nomination

Joey King erupted in tears upon receiving her first Emmy nomination Tuesday morning.

The star, nominated for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance in Hulu’s “The Act,” posted a video of her reaction to social media shortly after the Television Academy announced the nominees. In the clip, King sobs as she watches her name appear on her laptop screen — and FaceTimes her mom — en route to a movie set in South Africa.

“This is me in South Africa on my way to set in the car live steaming The Emmy nominations announcement from the hotspot on my phone also known as the best moment in the world,” King captioned the video. “My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging work I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far.”

The 19-year-old actress also included a shout-out to her costar Patricia Arquette, who scored a supporting actress nomination for the same show. The pair portrayed real-life mother and daughter Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia is the most surreal feeling,” King wrote. “I haven’t stopped crying. Gettin to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, there’s so many people who are behind The Act that I couldn’t have done this without and I can’t wait to call all of them!!!! OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY.”

Arquette also took to Twitter to thank the Television Academy and congratulate her TV daughter. She received an additional nomination, actress in a limited series or movie, for her work in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” — meaning the pair of actresses will compete for the same award when the ceremony is held Sept. 22.

“Thank you for this tremendous honor and to be recognized with these talented amazing women (and my sweet love Joey King!),” Arquette wrote.

Multiple stars rallied around King on social media with congratulatory comments. “Señorita” singer Camila Cabello was among the first to celebrate, writing “so happy for you.” Disney Channel alumni Sabrina Carpenter and Gregg Sulkin, comedian Amy Schumer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Madeline Brewer and King’s “The Act” costar AnnaSophia Robb also chimed in with their support.

“YAAAAAASSSSS!!!” Robb commented on the video. “RULE QUEEN RULE!!! I’m so proud of you!!!”

Calum Worthy rounded out the costar reactions, praising both King and Arquette for their work. The actor performed opposite the pair as Gypsy Rose’s boyfriend Nick Godejohn.

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!,” he tweeted. “Two of the greatest actors of our time @JoeyKing and @PattyArquette both just got nominated for Emmy’s for their work on The Act and Escape At Dannemora! This is insane!”

OH MY GOD!!!!!!! Two of the greatest actors of our time @JoeyKing and @PattyArquette both just got nominated for Emmy’s for their work on The Act and Escape At Dannemora! This is insane! pic.twitter.com/723JLssmrE — Calum Worthy (@CalumWorthy) July 16, 2019

