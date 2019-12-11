Best TV shows of 2019: Lorraine Ali on ‘Dickinson,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and more

‘Surviving R. Kelly’ (Lifetime)

R. Kelly performing the national anthem in 2015. Lifetime’s docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” details abuse allegations against singer. (Frank Franklin II / AP)

The six-part Lifetime docu-series gave voice to the accusers of R&B superstar R. Kelly after decades’ worth of sexual abuse allegations that seemed all but ignored by authorities, the music business and his fans. Several brave women stepped forward to tell their stories, some for the first time, about how they became entangled with Kelly (some were as young as 14). It’s a heartbreaking, infuriating and cathartic journey that would have never made it to the screen if it wasn’t for the momentum of the #MeToo movement. Kelly has denied all the accusations, though he flaunted his relationships with girls and young women on albums and in public. Despite leaked videotapes and multiple allegations, he still sold millions of albums and won multiple awards throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Within weeks of the docu-series airing last January, Kelly’s record label parted ways with the singer and he was formally charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Can we change the name of Lifetime to Bravo?