Television

Apple TV+ jumps on the free-content bandwagon, offering ‘Dickinson,’ ‘Servant’ and more

Hailee Steinfeld plays Emily Dickinson in the Apple Original series “Dickinson,” which is now available to watch for free.
(Michael Parmelee / Apple Original / AppleTV+)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
10:20 AM
Need more free things to watch while in quarantine? Look no further, because Apple TV+ has jumped on the bandwagon.

The streaming service is offering free access to some of its original content for a limited time. No subscription is needed.

At-home viewers can watch shows including the comedy series “Dickinson,” inspired by the young poet Emily Dickinson; the drama “For All Mankind,” which explores an alternate history in which the USSR beats the United States to the moon; “Little America,” an anthology series featuring the true stories of immigrants in America; and the psychological thriller “Servant” from M. Night Shyamalan.

For kid-friendly free entertainment, Apple TV+ has the literature-inspired “Ghostwriter”; “Helpsters,” a live-action preschool series from the makers of “Sesame Street”; and the animated short “Snoopy in Space,” featuring Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

The wildlife documentary “The Elephant Queen” is also streaming for free.

Apple TV+ joins a list of entertainment producers that are offering TV shows and films free of cost. Last week, HBO announced that handful of shows, including “Veep,” “Silicon Valley,” “Succession,” “The Sopranos” and “Barry,” would be available to stream for free on HBO Go and HBO Now. It also lifted its paywall on several documentary films and series.

Showtime, Acorn TV, Sundance Now, Shudder, UMC and more services have extended their free trial periods to 30 days.

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
