John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ will have a new home — and host

Some good news for fans of “Some Good News.”

The popular digital series, created and originally hosted by John Krasinski, has been acquired by ViacomCBS. Future episodes will feature a new, yet-to-be-announced host and premiere on CBS All Access. It’s also expected to air on the company’s linear TV channels, including Comedy Central, which is producing the show through its Comedy Central Productions shingle. Krasinski will serve as an executive producer and will appear on the show in some form.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people,” Krasinksi said in a statement Thursday. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

The news follows Sunday’s finale of “Some Good News’” original run. Krasinski launched his YouTube series as people were adjusting to life staying safe at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For eight weeks, the viral feel-good show showcased everyday people and offered comfort to its audience through celebrity-studded cast reunions, surprise advice for graduates and even a virtual prom.

Advertisement

“Comedy Central Productions is excited to partner with John and bring his beloved ‘Some Good News’ to audiences around the world through ViacomCBS’ family of brands,” said Entertainment and Youth Group President Chris McCarthy in a statement.

A launch date for the new series has not been announced.

Staff writer Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.