Entertainment & Arts

Missing prom because of coronavirus? John Krasinski’s got you covered

John Krasinski
John Krasinski, seen with wife and fellow actor Emily Blunt, suited up on TikTok and Instagram on Thursday to invite high school students to a virtual prom.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 16, 2020
3:43 PM
Calling all high school students whose senior years got cut short by the pandemic: John Krasinski would like to take you to prom.

A CDC-approved, virtual prom, that is.

The “Jack Ryan” star recently suited up on Instagram and TikTok to announce he will be hosting a YouTube prom as part of his new hit web series, “Some Good News.”

“First of all... you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom,” Krasinski wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a grainy throwback photo from his own high school dance days. “So let’s do something about it!”

In a follow-up post on Thursday, the “A Quiet Place” mastermind put on a tux, teased some of his upcoming DJ moves and directed his followers to an invite link leading to a live countdown on his “Some Good News” YouTube channel.

“That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night,” he wrote. “Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!”

DJing a cyber-prom is only the latest of several goodwill stunts the actor has pulled in recent weeks in an effort to lift spirits amid the public health emergency.

Last week’s edition of “Some Good News” went viral when the actor reunited the cast of “Hamilton” to surprise a 9-year-old superfan. As did the previous episode, which involved a mini “Office” reunion between Krasinski and his former onscreen boss, Steve Carell.

You can access the countdown to Krasinski’s dance party, starting Friday at 5 p.m. Pacific, here.

And for some extra quarantined fun, high schoolers can also submit their own prom portraits here by Wednesday for a chance to be featured in the Los Angeles Times’ virtual prom.

Entertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
