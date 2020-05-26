What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘American Soul’ on BET; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Elon Musk and Rob Riggle are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Game On! Keegan-Michael Key hosts this new unscripted series featuring Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski competing against celebrities and each other in a series of challenges. With Bobby Lee, Ian Karmel, Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray. 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 Echo and Gabriel (Tasya Teles, Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Ghost Hunters (season finale) 9 p.m. A&E

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Grant Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeats Gen. Robert E. Lee and wins the Civil War, then is called to serve as president during one of the most difficult times in American history in the finale of this documentary series. 9 p.m. History

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his agents are sent backward through time and stranded in 1931 as this series launches its seventh and final season. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker and Jeff Ward also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall The adventurer wraps up the first season of this traveling series on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, where he encounters the Arabian leopard, one of Earth’s rarest animals. 10 p.m. KOCE

American Soul The second season of this musical docudrama opens in 1975, a year when the series “Soul Train” was growing in popularity. Sinqua Walls, Jason Dirden, James Devoti and Kelly Price star. 10 p.m. BET

What We Do in the Shadows Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) familiar from the 1970s returns to Staten Island, and Guillermo Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) leaves to serve a new master in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

At Home With Amy Sedaris Valentine’s Day. (N) 10 p.m. TRU



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) noon The CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

Inside California Politics: The Road to Recovery In a town hall, congressional leaders from across the state discuss what is being done to protect the health and livelihood of Californians. (N) 7 p.m. CW

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.); Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams (“Game On!”); Mikel Jollett. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Tim McGraw. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Elizabeth Banks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Gad (“Artemis Fowl”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Zach Braff and Donald Faison. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Keegan-Michael Key, Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski (“Game On!”); Irika Sargent guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Erin and Ben Napier (“Home Town”); Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Kevin Hart (“The Decision”); Kristen Bell. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim Allen; Alison Pill. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says that her 11-year-old son is extremely violent and that he threatened to kill her and a student at his school. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Corden; Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Robin Roberts. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The Tate/LaBianca murders; Joan Lunden; relationship revenge. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

Conan Julia Louis-Dreyfus. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Springsteen; Jamie Foxx; Will Ferrell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Mark Foster performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Howie Mandel. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Paul Schrader; Tucker Rule performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Ron Funches; Dave East performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lana Condor; Sofia Carson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Somewhere (2010) 8:15 a.m. Cinemax

Chicago (2002) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Interrupted Melody (1955) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 8:45 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. TMC

Split (2016) 9:30 a.m. FX

Downton Abbey (2019) 10:10 a.m. HBO

The Singing Nun (1966) 10:45 a.m. TCM

RoboCop (1987) 11:16 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Zodiac (2007) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Star Trek (2009) 2 p.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FXX

The Sixth Sense (1999) 2 p.m. Showtime

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 3 p.m. HBO

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 3 p.m. TMC

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:50 p.m. Showtime

Logan (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Horse Soldiers (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:40 p.m. Showtime

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform

Love, Simon (2018) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX

The Comancheros (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Deadpool (2016) 7:30 p.m. FX

Picnic (1955) 8 p.m. KVCR

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) 9 p.m. TMC

McLintock! (1963) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Pacific Heights (1990) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Seven (1995) 10 p.m. Showtime

It (2017) 10 p.m. TNT

John Wick (2014) 10 p.m. USA

The Rock (1996) 10:35 p.m. AMC

The Last King of Scotland (2006) 11 p.m. Cinemax

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11 p.m. CMT

The Wild One (1954) 11:30 p.m. TCM