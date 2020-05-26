What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘American Soul’ on BET; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Elon Musk and Rob Riggle are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Game On! Keegan-Michael Key hosts this new unscripted series featuring Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski competing against celebrities and each other in a series of challenges. With Bobby Lee, Ian Karmel, Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray. 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 Echo and Gabriel (Tasya Teles, Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Ghost Hunters (season finale) 9 p.m. A&E
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Grant Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeats Gen. Robert E. Lee and wins the Civil War, then is called to serve as president during one of the most difficult times in American history in the finale of this documentary series. 9 p.m. History
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his agents are sent backward through time and stranded in 1931 as this series launches its seventh and final season. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker and Jeff Ward also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Expedition With Steve Backshall The adventurer wraps up the first season of this traveling series on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, where he encounters the Arabian leopard, one of Earth’s rarest animals. 10 p.m. KOCE
American Soul The second season of this musical docudrama opens in 1975, a year when the series “Soul Train” was growing in popularity. Sinqua Walls, Jason Dirden, James Devoti and Kelly Price star. 10 p.m. BET
What We Do in the Shadows Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) familiar from the 1970s returns to Staten Island, and Guillermo Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) leaves to serve a new master in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
At Home With Amy Sedaris Valentine’s Day. (N) 10 p.m. TRU
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) noon The CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
Inside California Politics: The Road to Recovery In a town hall, congressional leaders from across the state discuss what is being done to protect the health and livelihood of Californians. (N) 7 p.m. CW
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.); Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams (“Game On!”); Mikel Jollett. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Tim McGraw. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Elizabeth Banks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Gad (“Artemis Fowl”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Zach Braff and Donald Faison. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Keegan-Michael Key, Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski (“Game On!”); Irika Sargent guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Erin and Ben Napier (“Home Town”); Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Kevin Hart (“The Decision”); Kristen Bell. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim Allen; Alison Pill. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says that her 11-year-old son is extremely violent and that he threatened to kill her and a student at his school. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Corden; Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Robin Roberts. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The Tate/LaBianca murders; Joan Lunden; relationship revenge. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
Conan Julia Louis-Dreyfus. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Springsteen; Jamie Foxx; Will Ferrell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Mark Foster performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Howie Mandel. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Paul Schrader; Tucker Rule performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Ron Funches; Dave East performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lana Condor; Sofia Carson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Somewhere (2010) 8:15 a.m. Cinemax
Chicago (2002) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Interrupted Melody (1955) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 8:45 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. TMC
Split (2016) 9:30 a.m. FX
Downton Abbey (2019) 10:10 a.m. HBO
The Singing Nun (1966) 10:45 a.m. TCM
RoboCop (1987) 11:16 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Zodiac (2007) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Star Trek (2009) 2 p.m. AMC
Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FXX
The Sixth Sense (1999) 2 p.m. Showtime
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 3 p.m. HBO
I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 3 p.m. TMC
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:50 p.m. Showtime
Logan (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Horse Soldiers (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:40 p.m. Showtime
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform
Love, Simon (2018) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX
The Comancheros (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Deadpool (2016) 7:30 p.m. FX
Picnic (1955) 8 p.m. KVCR
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform
The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) 9 p.m. TMC
McLintock! (1963) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Pacific Heights (1990) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Seven (1995) 10 p.m. Showtime
It (2017) 10 p.m. TNT
John Wick (2014) 10 p.m. USA
The Rock (1996) 10:35 p.m. AMC
The Last King of Scotland (2006) 11 p.m. Cinemax
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11 p.m. CMT
The Wild One (1954) 11:30 p.m. TCM