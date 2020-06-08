What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘DC’s Stargirl’ on The CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The auditions continue. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Courtney (Brec Bassinger) tries to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America. Also, Pat (Luke Wilson) has a bizarre conversation with one of the town’s residents in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Chopped Football-loving chefs get an appetizer basket loaded with foods for sports fans in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Civil War American Civil War Museum interpretation specialist Karissa Marken talks about Civil War fighters who later became outlaws in the American West including Jesse James, his brother Frank, and their gang. 9 p.m. National Geographic

World of Dance The qualifiers continue. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Genetic Detective Moore’s work on a 1966 cold case in Idaho leads police to the potential killer and helps exonerate the wrongly accused man who spent 20 years in prison for the crime. 10 p.m. ABC

Supermarket Stakeout Alex Guarnaschelli is in Calabasas where she welcomes the competing chefs to a parking lot party for a weekend brunch challenge. 10 p.m. Food Network

Dirty John Betty (Amanda Peet) takes a desperate step to save her marriage in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

The Last O.G. Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early in this new episode. Also, Tray (Tracy Morgan) faces his new girlfriend’s ex-husband, who is a cop. 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

The Murder of George Floyd: A Nation Responds This new special takes a close look at the issues surrounding the death of George Floyd. Panelists include Yamiche Alcindor, former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, attorney, author and activist Lurie Favors, Redditt Hudson and civil rights activist Deray McKesson. (N) 8 p.m. ID

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? In this timely new special Oprah Winfrey speaks with black leaders who offer their insights and discuss plans for moving forward. 9 p.m. OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery, HGTV, ID, TLC, Travel

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster Eyewitness accounts and rare images chart the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Filmmaker Spike Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on COVID-19; the class of 2020. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Adrienne Bankert; Dr. Rita Linkner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chris Wallace; Adrienne Bankert. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Steve Wilkos, Eboni K. Williams and Nicole Ryan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall CeCe Moore (“The Genetic Detective)”; Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz (“The Titan Games”); Elmo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Terrence Howard (“Empire”); guest co-host Amanda Seales. 1 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France; Christian Slater; Sia. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Brad Paisley performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Groban performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Greta Director Neil Jordan’s 2018 psychological thriller stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a young New York waitress who recently lost her mother to cancer and befriends a lonely widowed piano teacher. Isabelle Huppert. Maika Monroe, Stephen Rea, Colm Feore and Zawe Ashton also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape Jim Gaffigan riffs on a serious medical crisis that shook up his family in the premiere of summer comedy movie series that will Louie Anderson, Bryan Callen and other comics in future weeks. 9 p.m. CW

My Girl (1991) 8:55 a.m. and 3:37 p.m. Encore

X-Men (2000) 9 a.m. HBO

Into the Wild (2007) 10:13 a.m. Starz

The Far Country (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Doubt (2008) 10:50 a.m. HBO

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 a.m. FX

Adrift (2018) 11 a.m. TMC

Wanted (2008) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Alpha (2018) 12:21 p.m. Encore

Dan in Real Life (2007) 12:45 p.m. TMC

Baby Driver (2017) 1 p.m. FXX

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 1 p.m. Showtime

American Made (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Western Stars (2019) 2:35 p.m. HBO

Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 3 p.m. BET

Elysium (2013) 3 p.m. TNT

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. WGN America

Get Out (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Gorky Park (1983) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4:50 p.m. Cinemax

Kings Row (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. WGN America

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 6 p.m. BET

Absence of Malice (1981) 6 p.m. Epix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Out of Sight (1998) 6:53 p.m. Starz

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. FX; 11 p.m. FX

Edge of Darkness (1943) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. WGN America

Gladiator (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Greta (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Fair Game (2010) 8 p.m. Epix

Long Shot (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

The Hours (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Beetlejuice (1988) 8:07 p.m. AMC

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018) 9 p.m. CW

The Fifth Element (1997) 9 p.m. Syfy

Woman on the Run (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Unfaithful (2002) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 10 p.m. Showtime

Big Fish (2003) 10 p.m. TMC

The Karate Kid (1984) 10:07 p.m. AMC

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11 p.m. CMT

Arbitrage (2012) 11:45 p.m. Epix

Die Hard 2 (1990) 11:50 p.m. HBO