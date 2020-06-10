What’s on TV Thursday: Freeform’s The Bold Type; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Council of Dads Anthony (Clive Standen) contemplates a job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas in this new episode of the family drama. Michele Weaver, Steven Silver and J. August Richards also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Burden of Truth When Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur) snatches her kids and goes on the run Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) must track them down if she’s to have any chance at saving the custody case in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party Reggie Bush; Lindsay Lohan; Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber; the Osbournes; Tyra Banks; Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck; Raven-Symoné; JoJo Siwa; Master P and Romeo; Steve Wozniak; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to give Andi (Liza Snyder) the perfect 20th anniversary gift by recreating their honeymoon in the series finale. Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha, Stacy Keach and Matt Cook also star. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is shot and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is kidnapped in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz) concoct a new plan to destroy Nia (Nicki Micheaux) in this new episode. Theodore Bhat also stars. (N) 9 p.m. CW

Don’t This new game shows offers a variety of clever challenges. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of Love Kristy and the remaining fathers-to-be participate in a game night intended to reveal dating and parenting styles in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine and his crew try to turnaround Ginger Monkey in Chandler, Ariz. 9 p.m. Food Network

Design at Your Door HGTV stars provide virtual help to go along with a delivered box of specially curated decor elements to homeowners who try their hand at do-it-yourself design. 9 p.m. HGTV

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny (season premiere) 9 p.m. MTV

Ghost Adventures The crew is locked in a supposedly haunted building during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. Travel

Broke (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth Mark Duplass, Patti LaBelle, Kevin Nealon and Constance Zimmer. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Summer Rush (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

The Bold Type Following her mastectomy, Jane (Katie Stevens) struggles to accept her new body while getting a handle on her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Meghann Fahy, Sam Page and Aisha Dee also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Alone (season premiere) 10:03 p.m. History



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Wes Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee; Josh Gad; Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Steve Buscemi (“The King of Staten Island”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Action. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Eva Marcille (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs with Trisha Yearwood; Josh Gad and Sean Astin; Christina Tosi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Author Stacey Abrams (“Our Time Is Now”); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nicole Byer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wesley Lowery; Judd Apatow. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Clark Sisters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; author Ann Patchett. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Brandy Clark performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Glenn Miller Story Airing as part of TCM’s “Jazz in Film” series for June, this 1954 biopic chronicles the life and career of big-band leader Glenn Miller (James Stewart) from his early days in the 1929 music business to his 1944 death when the plane he was flying disappeared over the English Channel during World War II. Watch for cameos by Louis Armstrong and Gene Krupa, among other musicians of the period. 5 p.m. TCM

Rocky (1976) 9 a.m. Showtime

Designing Woman (1957) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 10 a.m. FX

1408 (2007) 10:15 a.m. IFC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Clueless (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform

Rocky Balboa (2006) 11 a.m. Showtime

Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance

Spider-Man (2002) 11:44 a.m. Encore

Instant Family (2018) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Hustlers (2019) 12:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime

The Gunfighter (1950) 1 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:10 and 9 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:27 p.m. Syfy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Trainwreck (2015) 3 p.m. FX

The Station Agent (2003) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3:15 p.m. VH1

Double Jeopardy (1999) 3:26 p.m. Encore

The Terminator (1984) 3:50 p.m. Showtime; 4 p.m. Ovation

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4 p.m. Epix

The Hangover (2009) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Fury (2014) 5 p.m. AMC

The Glenn Miller Story (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5:40 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:59 p.m. Syfy

Blockers (2018) 6 p.m. FX

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 p.m. BBC America

Thelma & Louise (1991) 8 p.m. Epix

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount

Serpico (1973) 8 p.m. TMC

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 9 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy

Ready or Not (2019) 9:35 p.m. HBO

Seven (1995) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Trading Places (1983) 10:15 p.m. Paramount

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 10:38 p.m. Encore

Duplicity (2009) 10:50 p.m. Starz

Easy Rider (1969) 11:45 p.m. Epix

