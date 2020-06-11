What’s on TV Friday: ‘Trackers’ on Cinemax; coronavirus
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode include Xavier Mortimer, Michael Turco, Hans Klok, Chipper Lowell, Angela Funovits and Ben Blaque. 8 p.m. CW
River Monsters: Deadliest Man-Eaters In Australia, Jeremy Wade must battle treacherous conditions and works with a real-life Crocodile Dundee to solve a mystery that’s lasted two decades. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Bering Sea Gold With a massive storm about to hit Nome, Alaska, Shawn and Ken push their operations to the brink to get one last score in this new episode.8 p.m. Discovery
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The contestants form three groups to compose lyrics, choreograph and perform a new pop crush anthem. 8 p.m. VH1
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Friday Night In with The Morgans Hosts Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (“One Tree Hill”) check in with Yvette Nicole Brown and Colman Domingo via video chat in a new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC
Trackers Lemmer (James Gracie) notices they’re being tailed as he, Lourens and Flea (Gerald Steyn, Trix Vivier) transport their new cargo. Sandi Schultz and Rolanda Marais also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Mysteries of the Deep Jeremy Wade investigates a sunken Nazi submarine that’s potentially explosive and then tries to solve a Bermuda Triangle mystery. 10:12 p.m. Discovery
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rita Moreno. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Andra Day performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Skip Marley and H.E.R. perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Filmmaker Spike Lee; Joseph JoJo Clarke and Bri’Anna Harper perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dennis Quaid; Gone West performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Young Americans march, protest and demand change in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real India.Arie. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Protests over the killing of George Floyd; police reform; removing the names of Confederate leaders from military bases. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; David Dobrik; Christine and the Queens perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Amy Sedaris. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Jonas; Travis Kelce; Finesse Mitchell; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden TV host Keegan-Michael Key; author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Terry Crews. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Doubt John Patrick Shanley directs this 2008 adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Philip Seymour Hoffman portrays a priest suspected of pedophilia by a Catholic school principal (Meryl Streep). Amy Adams and Viola Davis also star. 8:10 p.m. HBO
Ringside Filmed over the course of eight years, this documentary from German director Andre Hörmann follows two boxing prodigies — junior Golden Gloves champion Destyne Butler Jr. and Olympic hopeful Kenneth Sims Jr. — as they navigate personal and professional challenges. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Cujo (1983) 9 a.m. Sundance
Total Recall (1990) 9:15 a.m. IFC
Only the Brave (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:37 a.m. and 5:28 p.m. Encore
Hook (1991) 11 a.m. Freeform
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 11 a.m. FXX
Get Shorty (1995) 11:01 a.m. Cinemax
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Face/Off (1997) 11:45 a.m. IFC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) Noon Showtime
The Others (2001) 12:15 p.m. HBO
Burn After Reading (2008) 12:23 p.m. Starz
Déjà Vu (2006) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax
Everest (2015) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 1:55 p.m. Encore
Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 2 p.m. BBC America
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 2:10 p.m. Showtime
The Group (1966) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2:27 p.m. Syfy
Superbad (2007) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Fury (2014) 2:45 p.m. IFC
The Big Lebowski (1998) 3:28 p.m. Encore
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime
Hanna (2011) 4:15 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
The Departed (2006) 5:45 p.m. IFC
Free Solo (2018) 6 p.m. ESPN
Victim (1961) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Princess Bride (1987) 8 and 10 p.m. BBC America
A Quiet Place (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Mary Poppins (1964) 8 p.m. Freeform
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Meet the Parents (2000) 8 p.m. Starz
Friday (1995) 8 and 10 p.m. TRU
The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Doubt (2008) 8:10 p.m. HBO
Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives (1978) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 p.m. Encore
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. IFC
Jurassic Park (1993) 9 p.m. Syfy
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. FX
Snatch (2000) 10:52 p.m. Encore
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:15 p.m. Epix
