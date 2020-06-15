What’s on TV Tuesday: American Masters Mae West; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The auditions continue. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Pat (Luke Wilson) gets one step closer to discovering which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Also, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) tries to recruit more members to the Justice Society of America in this new episode. Amy Smart, Jack Austin Walker, Trae Romano and Christopher James Baker also star. 8 p.m. CW

American Masters The new 90-minute episode “Mae West: Dirty Blonde” explores how the provocative performer created an aura of “sex symbol” around herself and reveals how she shrewdly and perceptively invested her story lines with astute commentary about some of the most complicated social issues of the 20th century. 8 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles The upscale real estate series returns for a new season. (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Lost Gold of World War II (season finale) 9 p.m. History

One Day at a Time This critically acclaimed reboot of a vintage Norman Lear comedy, retooled to focus on a Cuban-American household, sidesteps pandemic restrictions on actors and crew with an animated half-hour episode. Voices of Justina Machado, Melissa Fumero, Gloria Estefa and Lin-Manuel Miranda are featured. 9:30 p.m. POP

World of Dance The qualifiers conclude. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

The Genetic Detective (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Supermarket Stakeout From Calabasas. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network



SPECIALS

Marina Franklin: Single Black Female The comic is featured in a standup special. 9 p.m. CW



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. C-SPAN

Advertisement

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Frontline: The Virus: What Went Wrong? This new episode of the documentary series documents how the U.S. was caught unprepared by COVID-19, and investigates who is accountable for the lack of preparation and protection. 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bob Gates. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Directors Bryce Howard and Ron Howard; Norah Jones performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer (“Doom Patrol”); Padma Lakshmi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Philonise Floyd; attorney Ben Crump; filmmaker John Ridley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Terry Crews; Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Donkey Boy and Mom Art; Jane Lynch; Deon Cole. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matthew MacFadyen (“Quiz”); Avett Brothers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwyneth Paltrow; Zachary Quinto; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hasan Minhaj; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Ruffalo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Black Pumas perform. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Rita Wilson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Pledge (2001) 9:55 a.m. Cinemax

A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

Annihilation (2018) 10:50 a.m. Epix

The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) Noon Cinemax

Advertisement

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) Noon TMC

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Crawl (2019) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Star Trek (2009) 1 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Superbad (2007) 1 p.m. MTV

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 1 p.m. Syfy

The Terminator (1984) 1:05 p.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) 2:05 p.m. TMC

No Country for Old Men (2007) 2:14 p.m. Starz

Cold Turkey (1971) 2:15 p.m. TCM

X-Men: First Class (2011) 2:40 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 3 p.m. Showtime

Finding Forrester (2000) 3:50 p.m. Epix

The Mustang (2019) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax

Fury (2014) 4 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

A River Runs Through It (1992) 4 p.m. TMC

Scary Movie (2000) 4 p.m. VH1

True Lies (1994) 4 p.m. WGN America; 6:30 p.m. WGN America

Up in the Air (2009) 4:20 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 5:30 p.m. TNT

New Jack City (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Advertisement

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. AMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 7 p.m. Ovation

Searching (2018) 7:14 p.m. Starz

Brothers (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Stand By Me (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8 p.m. TMC

They Drive by Night (1940) 9 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix

The Grey (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime

Traitor (2008) 10:30 p.m. TMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Prisoners (2013) 11 p.m. HBO

Fighting With My Family (2019) 11:10 p.m. Epix

Milk (2008) 11:11 p.m. Encore

Advertisement