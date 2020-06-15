What’s on TV Tuesday: American Masters Mae West; coronavirus
SERIES
America’s Got Talent The auditions continue. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Pat (Luke Wilson) gets one step closer to discovering which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Also, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) tries to recruit more members to the Justice Society of America in this new episode. Amy Smart, Jack Austin Walker, Trae Romano and Christopher James Baker also star. 8 p.m. CW
American Masters The new 90-minute episode “Mae West: Dirty Blonde” explores how the provocative performer created an aura of “sex symbol” around herself and reveals how she shrewdly and perceptively invested her story lines with astute commentary about some of the most complicated social issues of the 20th century. 8 p.m. KOCE
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles The upscale real estate series returns for a new season. (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Lost Gold of World War II (season finale) 9 p.m. History
One Day at a Time This critically acclaimed reboot of a vintage Norman Lear comedy, retooled to focus on a Cuban-American household, sidesteps pandemic restrictions on actors and crew with an animated half-hour episode. Voices of Justina Machado, Melissa Fumero, Gloria Estefa and Lin-Manuel Miranda are featured. 9:30 p.m. POP
World of Dance The qualifiers conclude. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Genetic Detective (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Supermarket Stakeout From Calabasas. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Marina Franklin: Single Black Female The comic is featured in a standup special. 9 p.m. CW
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Frontline: The Virus: What Went Wrong? This new episode of the documentary series documents how the U.S. was caught unprepared by COVID-19, and investigates who is accountable for the lack of preparation and protection. 9:30 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bob Gates. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Directors Bryce Howard and Ron Howard; Norah Jones performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer (“Doom Patrol”); Padma Lakshmi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Philonise Floyd; attorney Ben Crump; filmmaker John Ridley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Terry Crews; Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Donkey Boy and Mom Art; Jane Lynch; Deon Cole. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matthew MacFadyen (“Quiz”); Avett Brothers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwyneth Paltrow; Zachary Quinto; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hasan Minhaj; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Ruffalo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Black Pumas perform. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Rita Wilson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Pledge (2001) 9:55 a.m. Cinemax
A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. AMC
Annihilation (2018) 10:50 a.m. Epix
The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) Noon Cinemax
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) Noon TMC
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Crawl (2019) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Star Trek (2009) 1 p.m. AMC
Superbad (2007) 1 p.m. MTV
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 1 p.m. Syfy
The Terminator (1984) 1:05 p.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2 p.m. Freeform
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) 2:05 p.m. TMC
No Country for Old Men (2007) 2:14 p.m. Starz
Cold Turkey (1971) 2:15 p.m. TCM
X-Men: First Class (2011) 2:40 p.m. HBO
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 3 p.m. Showtime
Finding Forrester (2000) 3:50 p.m. Epix
The Mustang (2019) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax
Fury (2014) 4 p.m. AMC
A River Runs Through It (1992) 4 p.m. TMC
Scary Movie (2000) 4 p.m. VH1
True Lies (1994) 4 p.m. WGN America; 6:30 p.m. WGN America
Up in the Air (2009) 4:20 p.m. Starz
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 5:30 p.m. TNT
New Jack City (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. AMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 7 p.m. Ovation
Searching (2018) 7:14 p.m. Starz
Brothers (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Stand By Me (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8 p.m. TMC
They Drive by Night (1940) 9 p.m. TCM
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix
The Grey (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime
Traitor (2008) 10:30 p.m. TMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11 p.m. AMC
Prisoners (2013) 11 p.m. HBO
Fighting With My Family (2019) 11:10 p.m. Epix
Milk (2008) 11:11 p.m. Encore
