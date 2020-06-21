What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Jonathan Mangum. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever This new episode looks back at the Ben Higgins season of “The Bachelor.” (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in the season premiere include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Psenicka and Paul Gertner. 9 p.m. CW

Big Time Bake Tension mounts as four bakers use savory foods in their cookies, cupcakes and showpiece cake. 9 p.m. Food Network

I May Destroy You Terry (Weruche Opia) visits Arabella (Michaela Coel) in Ostia, Italy, where she’s living large on her agents’ money in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman This new episode investigates the fate of Roanoke, a 16th-century British settlement in Virginia that vanished without a trace. 9 p.m. Travel

To Catch a Beautician (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Dateline NBC An interview with the former best friend of an Idaho mom charged in connection with the disappearance of her two children, whose remains were recently discovered. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Stacey Tenenbaum’s new documentary “Pipe Dreams” challenges some preconceptions about the pipe organ and takes viewers inside the world of competitive organ music. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Camp Getaway (season finale) 10 p.m. Bravo

Duff Takes the Cake Duff and the decorators engineer a robot cake for a “Star Wars"-themed robotics competition. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 8 a.m. CSPAN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lin-Manuel Miranda. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Andrew Zimmern; the Cringe performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bryce Dallas Howard; CeCe Winans performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”); Padma Lakshmi (“Taste the Nation”); Emmanuel Acho. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Laura Prepon; Ne-Yo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Joey Buttafuoco tells how his childhood family abused him; searching for a coronavirus vaccine. 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ron Funches. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; John Legend performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Ibram X. Kendi; Bright Eyes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien; Second Chance Theatre. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Screenwriter Lena Waithe; Raleigh Ritchie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Rampage Director Brad Peyton’s 2018 science fiction action film, based on a popular video game, stars Dwayne Johnson as a former U.S. Special Forces agent, now a primatologist, who teams up with a laboratory-enhanced albino gorilla named George to protect Chicago from two other mutant creatures, a gray wolf and a crocodile. Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan also star. 8 p.m. TNT

The Seven Year Itch (1955) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Loving (2016) 9 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Stir Crazy (1980) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Schindler’s List (1993) 10:12 a.m. Starz

Love in the Afternoon (1957) 10:15 a.m. TCM

American Gangster (2007) 11:50 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Absence of Malice (1981) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Ferdinand (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Some Like It Hot (1959) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 1 p.m. TMC

Hanna (2011) 1:20 p.m. HBO

The Green Berets (1968) 2 p.m. Sundance

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 2:29 p.m. Encore; 10 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Apartment (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Election (1999) 3 p.m. TMC

Warrior (2011) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Ice Age (2002) 5 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime; 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Love & Basketball (2000) 5:30 p.m. BET

Déjà Vu (2006) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

48 HRS. (1982) 6:21 p.m. Encore

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11 p.m. BBC America

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. Sundance; 11 p.m. Sundance

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution — Independent Lens (2015) 9 p.m. KPBS

Advertisement

Unfaithful (2002) 9 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

Shadows (1958) 9 p.m. TCM

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Creed (2015) 10 p.m. Paramount

Death Becomes Her (1992) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax