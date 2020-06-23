What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno discusses the elements needed for a successful road trip: the right vehicle, a good destination and the perfect companion. Then he goes off-roading Texas-style with Kelly Clarkson. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Game On! Tony Hale and Bobby Moynihan compete in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends are on a planet that is not what it seems. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Hot Mess House Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen provides tips for people overwhelmed by household clutter and chaos in this new self-shot series, which premieres with two back-to-back episodes. Each half hour opens with Aarssen taking a virtual tour of a client’s home, which typically is out of control, with overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and impassable, jam-packed basements. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Expedition Bigfoot Russell stumbles on a structure he imagines is a Sasquatch nest. 8 p.m. Travel

Bulletproof In this new episode of the British police drama, a search for a missing girl leads Bishop and Pike (Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters) to Amsterdam, where they stumble on a human-trafficking ring run by the Markides family. Back home, the team tries to exploit tensions among Alex, Mikey and Eleanor (Stavros Zalmas, Ben Tavassoli, Gina Bellman). 9 p.m. The CW

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The team, with Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) in tow, reunites with more than one familiar face and discovers exactly how to disrupt the Chronicoms’ latest plan. Tobias Jelinek, Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg star. 10 p.m. ABC

Prehistoric Road Trip This new episode explores the Cretaceous period, where creatures like Tyrannosaurus rex dominated the planet. It also documents the aftermath of an asteroid that hit the planet 66 million years ago. 10 p.m. KOCE

American Soul On the eve of his performance on “Soul Train,” James Brown (Darius McCrary) loses his best musicians in this new episode. Sinqua Walls and Jason Dirden star. 10 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Bigfoot is Real (N) 10 p.m. Travel

At Home With Amy Sedaris First dates is the topic as Amy is about to meet in person for the first time a gentleman with whom she has been enjoying a romantic correspondence. Cole Escola, Michael Shannon and Debi Mazar guest star. 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America Originally broadcast in 2017 to celebrate the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, this special features Tom Hanks; former Secretary of State Colin Powell; Mary J. Blige singing “My Country Tis of Thee” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial; Dave Chappelle; John Legend performing “What’s Goin’ On”; Will Smith; Common reading Langston Hughes and a special appearance by Stevie Wonder. 8 p.m. ABC

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings and Events 9 a.m. C-SPAN

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Bode Miller; celebrating the Class of 2020. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rob Lowe; the Black Eyed Peas perform; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Linney (“Ozark”); Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek; guest cohost Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former national security advisor and author John Bolton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Ne-Yo; Tony Dokoupil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Miss Great Britain; 50 Cent; Lauren Lapkus. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Comic-actress Nicole Byer. 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Russell Crowe; Ben Platt; Brittany Howard performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Burr. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mike Birbiglia; Regina Hall. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Cheadle; Black Eyed Peas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ilana Glazer. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

The Sixth Sense (1999) 8 a.m. Showtime

A Monster Calls (2016) 9:25 a.m. HBO

Charlotte’s Web (1973) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Out of the Furnace (2013) 10:23 a.m. Encore

The Mustang (2019) 10:38 a.m. Cinemax

Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance

Doubt (2008) 11:15 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 11:32 a.m. Starz

Spy (2015) noon FX

Brothers (2009) 12:15 p.m. Cinemax

Seven (1995) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Baby Boy (2001) 1 p.m. VH1

Star Trek (2009) 1:30 p.m. AMC

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 2 p.m. Cinemax

Gone Girl (2014) 2:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Professional (1994) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Game (1997) 3:03 p.m. Starz

300 (2006) 3:30 p.m. FXX

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Election (1999) 4:10 p.m. TMC

Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Mean Girls (2004) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Rango (2011) 4:40 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Freeform

Beach Party (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Ad Astra (2019) 5:55 p.m. HBO

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 6 and 9 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation

The Last Kiss (2006) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Freeform

Friends With Benefits (2011) 7:08 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 8 p.m. Paramount

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Palm Springs Weekend (1963) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform

Crash (2004) 9 p.m. HBO

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Boogie Nights (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime

Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TNT

Wanted (2008) 10 p.m. USA

Advertisement

Ready or Not (2019) 10:55 p.m. HBO

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. CMT

Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement