What’s on TV Tuesday: Mt. Everest on National Geographic

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The auditions continue with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Pat (Luke Wilson) tries to teach Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick (Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork in this new episode of the superhero adventure series. 8 p.m. The CW

Ghost Adventures Zak, Nick and Aaron seek out the spirit of Frank Sinatra at a Las Vegas hotel, then head to Carmel, Calif., to find out whether a poet will make an appearance 50 years after his death. 8 p.m. Travel

Advertisement

POV The two-part documentary “And She Could Be Next: Claiming Power” concludes. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) is relieved when Noah (Benjamin Patterson) returns to Memphis to help her with A.J. (Jacob Gibson). Meanwhile, Lady Mae and Bishop (Lynn Whitfield, Keith David) reflect on their shared history. Lamman Rucker also stars. 9 p.m. OWN

Outdaughtered As the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold, the family quarantines in its home in the self-shot season finale. 9 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

World of Dance The duel rounds begin. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Genetic Detective In the season finale, a St. George, Utah, detective invites genealogist CeCe Moore to help investigate her first case involving a recent crime. She also learns the verdict in a homicide case she worked on previously. 10 p.m. ABC

Dirty John Betty (Amanda Peet) faces Dan (Christian Slater) in divorce court, and it sends her past a point of no return in this new episode of the drama. 10 p.m. USA



SPECIALS

A Changing America: The Town Hall With Karen Bass Local Fox affiliate KTTV presents a wide ranging discussion of current issues with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), considered by some to be a potential running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Barry Brewer: Chicago, I’m Home Brewer wrote, directed and co-produced this new hour of stand-up comedy, recorded in front of two sold-out crowds at the Studebaker Theater in his hometown. 9 p.m. The CW

Lost on Everest In the first of two new programs set in the Himalayas, veteran climbers join journalist Mark Synnott and photographer Renan Ozturk on a quest to learn what happened to Andrew “Sandy” Irvine and George Leigh Mallory, who disappeared during a 1924 attempt to make the first summit of Mt. Everest. Then in “Expedition Everest,” climate scientists take ice core samples at the highest elevation ever. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers In this new special, Oprah Winfrey discusses parenting during the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. 10 p.m. OWN



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. C-SPAN

Advertisement

Supermarket Shock: Crisis in America’s Food Supply This new special examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the nation’s food system. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; chef Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Phillipa Soo; Renée Elise Goldsberry; Jasmine Cephas Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”); Liza Koshy (“Floored”); Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Dr. Jill Biden. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Talk Joel McHale; Tabitha Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jon Stewart; Laverne Cox. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Parents take extreme steps to find answers to Jennifer Kesse’s disappearance; diet pills. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Actor Hank Azaria. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Henry Winkler; Twenty One Pilots perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Jake Tapper; Tame Impala performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic John Mulaney. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gayle King; Adam Lambert performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

MOVIES

Welcome to Chechnya David France’s 2020 documentary focuses on the anti-gay purges in Russia during the late 2010s, with interviews with several LGBT refugees about their experiences. 10 p.m. HBO

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 8 a.m. IFC

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Jackie Brown (1997) 8:59 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

In the Company of Men (1997) 9:10 a.m. Epix

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Midnight Special (2016) 9:45 a.m. HBO

Zoolander (2001) 10 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 10:45 a.m. TMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10:50 a.m. Epix

The Phenix City Story (1955) 11 a.m. TCM

The Others (2001) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Seven (1995) noon Showtime

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Creed II (2018) 1 p.m. Epix

Love, Simon (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 1 p.m. TCM

Downton Abbey (2019) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Wanted (2008) 2:02 p.m. Syfy

Cape Fear (1962) 3 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. WGN America

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3:15 p.m. AMC

Unforgiven (1992) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

The Fifth Element (1997) 4:28 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX

City for Conquest (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 p.m. MTV

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. WGN America

Advertisement

Blaze (2018) 5:45 p.m. TMC

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

Lethal Weapon (1987) 6 p.m. AMC

Star Trek (2009) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Hangover (2009) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 6:47 p.m. Starz

True Romance (1993) 6:59 p.m. Encore

Apollo 13 (1995) 7 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Ray (2004) 7:25 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. WGN America

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 8 p.m. TMC

Cinderella (2015) 8 p.m. TNT

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 8:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Terminator (1984) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. Encore

Easy A (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform

Welcome to Chechnya (2020) 10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11 p.m. AMC

Pale Rider (1985) 11 p.m. Ovation

The Sixth Sense (1999) 11 p.m. Showtime

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 11:41 p.m. Encore

Advertisement