What’s on TV Saturday, July 4, plus Sunday talk shows
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Chef Michael Symon shares grilling tips, tricks and cookout recipes. Also, grilled marinated flank steak and nectarine crumble recipes are featured. 8 p.m. CW
The Zoo (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted In the first of two new episodes, chef Ramsay travels to Alaska to learn about survival and Alaskan cuisine. Then he visits the West Sumatra highlands and learns about Padang-style cooking. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
UFOs Over America Investigators discuss the history of U.S. presidents and the UFO phenomenon. 8 p.m. Travel
INDEPENDENCE DAY
A Boston Pops Salute To Our Heroes This special pays tribute to the frontline workers in many fields and honors those who have lost their lives during the current health crisis. 5, 8 and 11 p.m. Bloomberg
CNN’s the Fourth in America Don Lemon and Dana Bash anchor CNN’s special coverage of the Fourth of July. 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. CNN
Grand Park & The Music Center’s 4th of July Block Party: Home Edition The eighth annual event featuring local artists celebrating Independence Day is hosted by Coleen Sullivan, along with Adrienne Alpert, Sophie Flay, Ashley Mackey and Eric Resendiz. Scheduled performers include D Smoke; San Cha; Ginger Root and dancehall newcomer Amindi. 7 p.m. ABC
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Black Eyed Peas, John Legend Tim McGraw and others are scheduled to perform. Also featured is a performance by national Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. 8 and 10 p.m. NBC
A Capitol Fourth A concert celebrating America’s 244th birthday pays tribute to first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, Black heroes and wounded warriors. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KCET
Big Bay Boom: Salute to Heroes This new event pays tribute to the heroes who make America special, Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez host, 9 p.m. CW. An extended encore of the fireworks follows at 9:30.
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Party planning tips with style expert Lori Bergamotto. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 100th episode; author Alan Zweibel. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Mayor Steve Adler (D-Austin). Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). Senator and author Joni Ernst (R- Iowa) (“Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country that Raised Me”). Anchor: Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Race relations in America: Co-author Annette Gordon-Reed (“Most Blessed of the Patriarchs: Thomas Jefferson and the Empire of the Imagination”). Author Tim Naftali (“Blind Spot: The Secret History of American Counterterrorism”). Countries that have managed the COVID-19 pandemic the best: Frank Fukuyama, Stanford. The nature of humanity: Author Rutger Bregman (“Humankind: A Hopeful History”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Author Gordon Chang (“Nuclear Showdown”). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Mayor Carlos Giménez (R-Miami-Dade County). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Author and former national security advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics. Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Former national security advisor Susan Rice. Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. Panel: Peter Alexander; Jeh Johnson; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19 and the government’s response: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. COVID-19 hot spots: Mayor Kate Gallego (D-Phoenix, Ariz.); Mayor Francis Suarez (R-Miami); Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County, Texas. COVID-19: Tom Bossert; Dr. Patrice Harris. Panel: Matthew Dowd; Terry Moran; Julie Pace; Rachel Scott. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.). Sec. of Labor Eugene Scalia. Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Susan Page, USA Today; Charles Hurt, the Washington Times. Guest anchor Mike Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the pandemic and battling misinformation in states experiencing spikes: Kathy Tulumello, the Arizona Republic; Steve Riley, Houston Chronicle; Mindy Marques Gonzalez, Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald. Is the White House keeping coronavirus task force experts off the air: Seema Yasmin. Mary Trump’s legal battle to publish her tell-all book: Ted Boutrous, attorney for Mary Trump. Tucker Carlson hits a ratings record amid chatter about his political ambitions: Alex Thompson, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Impact of the water crisis on children in Flint, Mich.; architect Chris Downey. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
60 Minutes South African gold miners work in some of the world’s deepest mines; falconer Lauren McGough. (N) 8 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
1776 William Daniels, Howard da Silva and Ken Howard star as John Adams, Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson in this historically based 1972 musical. Blythe Danner also stars. 11:30 a.m. TCM
Midway This 2019 combat epic about the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific Theater of World War II, stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson and Darren Criss. 8 p.m. HBO
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark While fleeing a bully, three teenagers hide in a local “haunted house,” where they stumble across a secret room that contains a book of horror stories. As new tales begin to appear in the book, the teens and people in their lives are drawn into the chilling action. Zoe Colletti, Gabriel Rush and Austin Abrams star as the kids, with Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint and Matt Smith cast as adult in director Andr Ovredal‘s 2019 adaptation of a juvenile book series by Alvin Schwartz. 9 p.m. Showtime
King Kong (2005) 8:50 a.m. Showtime
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 9 a.m. Freeform
Independence Day-saster (2013) 9:30 a.m. Syfy
Creed II (2018) 9:40 a.m. Epix
The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 9:57 a.m. HBO
Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story (2003) 11 a.m. Lifetime
Stand by Me (1986) 11 a.m. POP
The Impossible (2012) 11 a.m. TMC
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 11:55 a.m. Epix
Wanted (2008) Noon A&E
Pure Country (1992) Noon CMT; 9 p.m. CMT
Top Gun (1986) Noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Fright Night (2011) Noon Showtime
Almost Famous (2000) 1 p.m. TMC
Backdraft (1991) 1:02 p.m. Cinemax
Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Friday (1995) 2 p.m. VH1
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 2:15 p.m. IFC
Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Cop Land (1997) 3:05 p.m. TMC
Ice Age (2002) 3:28 p.m. Starz
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
13 Going on 30 (2004) 3:50 p.m. Encore
Glory (1989) 4 p.m. OWN
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4:15 p.m. TNT
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 4:30 p.m. Epix
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 5 p.m. BET
The Pride of the Yankees (1942) 5 p.m. MLB
The Music Man (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Flags of Our Fathers (2006) 5:40 p.m. HBO
Urban Cowboy (1980) 6 p.m. CMT
Face/Off (1997) 6 p.m. Ovation
Gladiator (2000) 6 and 9:30 p.m. Sundance
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy
Hellboy (2004) 6:56 p.m. Starz
Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX
Bye Bye Birdie (1963) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 p.m. BET
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FXX
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 8 p.m. TBS
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8 p.m. VH1
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:25 p.m. Syfy
The Mask (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 9 p.m. TMC
Double Jeopardy (1999) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 10 p.m. FX
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 10:15 p.m. Epix
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Three Came Home (1950) 10:35 p.m. KVCR
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 10:44 p.m. Encore
The Statue of Liberty (1985) 11 p.m. KPBS
The Shining (1980) 11 p.m. Showtime
On the Town (1949) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, July 5: “The Seventh Seal” on TCM; “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” and more
TV Listings for the week of June 5, 2020 in PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.