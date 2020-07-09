What’s on TV Friday: ‘Obsession: Stalked by My Lover’; soccer
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Host Dean Cain gets a lesson in sleight of hand as he welcomes another slate of talented illusionists. Featured magicians include Naathan Phan, Anna DeGuzman, Richard Turner, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Titou. 8 p.m. CW
Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along Disney Channel stars past and present are featured. (N) 8 p.m. Disney
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The contestants fire up the grill and join RuPaul’s family for the Charles Backyard Ball. Bebe Rexha joins the party, along with RuPaul’s sisters Rozy and Renae. 8 p.m. VH1
Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist (N) 8:45 p.m. Disney
American Masters Charlotte Mangan’s new one-hour documentary “Unladylike2020" tells the stories of extraordinary heroines from the early days of feminism via original artwork, animation, rare historical archival footage and interviews with some of these women’s descendants. Julianna Margulies narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode features flavors from all over the world, including a Middle Eastern smorgasbord that serves samosas and chicken kebab, then two more stops: Mexican tortas and Indonesian specialties. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Dino Hunters Clayton hauls his 20,000-pound dinosaur fossil over 200 miles to a lab where it will be identified. Also, the Harris/Bolan family chases poachers off of their land. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Friday Night In with The Morgans In this new episode the Morgans check in with writer-producer Angela Kang and Paola Lázaro (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Trackers Led by Quinn (Thapelo Mokoena), the PBI moves in on Osman’s men in the season finale. Also, Teliha’s role in the terrifying plot becomes apparent as Janina and Lemmer (Sandi Schultz, James Gracie) team up to reveal the truth behind the diamonds-for-weapons exchange. Rolanda Marais and Ed Stoppard also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
The New York Times Presents In the premiere of this revamped version of the docuseries “The Weekly,” New York City doctors and nurses document their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, capturing awe-inspiring resolve in the face of a breakdown in the health care system. 10 and 10:45 p.m. FX
SPORTS
MLS Soccer The MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: San Jose Earthquakes versus Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Andy Samberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Shaggy performs with Sting and Conkarah. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn; Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Ben Platt; Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Breaking COVID-19 news; near-death experiences. (N) 3 p.m. Fox
The Doctors Country music artist Drake White collapses on stage from a rare brain disorder; Seth Rogen’s mom. 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President Trump pushes for schools to reopen in the fall; the Supreme Court rules on who can access Trump’s financial records; Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify before a House committee on the forced removal protesters from near the White House on June 1. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Rose Byrne; Will Ferrell; Kristen Wiig; Ke$ha performs; best of Fallon. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist John Dickerson; Black Pumas perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Muriel Bowser. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N)midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; Brad Paisley talks and performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson guest hosts; D.L. Hughley; Bubba Wallace. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Beanie Feldstein; Machine Gun Kelly; Travis Barker. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Obsession: Stalked by My Lover A woman’s roommate situation falls apart and she uses a roommate-finder app and finds someone who seems ideal in this 2020 TV thriller. Celeste Desjardins and Travis Nelson star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Ma Tate Taylor directs this 2019 psychological thriller about a group of teenagers who befriend a lonely, middle-aged woman (Octavia Spencer). Diana Silvers, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis, Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle and Allison Janney also star. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax
Jackie Brown (1997) 8:11 a.m. Starz
The Warriors (1979) 8:15 a.m. IFC
Flesh (1932) 9 a.m. TCM
Losing Isaiah (1995) 9:27 a.m. Encore
Dirty Dancing (1987) 9:40 a.m. Epix
King Kong (2005) 10 a.m. Showtime
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10:30 a.m. FXX
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Jane Eyre (2011) 10:40 a.m. HBO
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Judge Priest (1934) 11 a.m. TCM
Almost Famous (2000) 11 and 11:15 p.m. TMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Into the Wild (2007) 11:16 a.m. Encore
Mary of Scotland (1936) 12:30 p.m. TCM
300 (2006) 1 p.m. FXX
Fright Night (2011) 1:10 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
The Hoax (2006) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:25 p.m. HBO
Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Romancing the Stone (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4 and 10 p.m. VH1
Point Break (1991) 4:45 p.m. AMC
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB
Coco (2017) 6:10 p.m. Disney
The Babadook (2014) 6:25 p.m. TMC
The Pelican Brief (1993) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Puss in Boots (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform
Arrowsmith (1931) 7 p.m. TCM
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX
Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Obsession: Stalked by My Lover (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Time to Kill (1996) 8 p.m. POP
The Grudge (2020) 8 p.m. Starz
Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. TMC
The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. TRU
Roxanne (1987) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Informer (1935) 9 p.m. TCM
The Town (2010) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, July 5: “The Seventh Seal” on TCM; “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” and more
TV Listings for the week of June 5, 2020 in PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.