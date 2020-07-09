What’s on TV Friday: ‘Obsession: Stalked by My Lover’; soccer

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Host Dean Cain gets a lesson in sleight of hand as he welcomes another slate of talented illusionists. Featured magicians include Naathan Phan, Anna DeGuzman, Richard Turner, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Titou. 8 p.m. CW

Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along Disney Channel stars past and present are featured. (N) 8 p.m. Disney

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The contestants fire up the grill and join RuPaul’s family for the Charles Backyard Ball. Bebe Rexha joins the party, along with RuPaul’s sisters Rozy and Renae. 8 p.m. VH1

Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist (N) 8:45 p.m. Disney

American Masters Charlotte Mangan’s new one-hour documentary “Unladylike2020" tells the stories of extraordinary heroines from the early days of feminism via original artwork, animation, rare historical archival footage and interviews with some of these women’s descendants. Julianna Margulies narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode features flavors from all over the world, including a Middle Eastern smorgasbord that serves samosas and chicken kebab, then two more stops: Mexican tortas and Indonesian specialties. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Dino Hunters Clayton hauls his 20,000-pound dinosaur fossil over 200 miles to a lab where it will be identified. Also, the Harris/Bolan family chases poachers off of their land. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Friday Night In with The Morgans In this new episode the Morgans check in with writer-producer Angela Kang and Paola Lázaro (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Trackers Led by Quinn (Thapelo Mokoena), the PBI moves in on Osman’s men in the season finale. Also, Teliha’s role in the terrifying plot becomes apparent as Janina and Lemmer (Sandi Schultz, James Gracie) team up to reveal the truth behind the diamonds-for-weapons exchange. Rolanda Marais and Ed Stoppard also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

The New York Times Presents In the premiere of this revamped version of the docuseries “The Weekly,” New York City doctors and nurses document their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, capturing awe-inspiring resolve in the face of a breakdown in the health care system. 10 and 10:45 p.m. FX

SPORTS

MLS Soccer The MLS is Back Tournament Group Stage: San Jose Earthquakes versus Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Andy Samberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Shaggy performs with Sting and Conkarah. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn; Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Talk Ben Platt; Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Breaking COVID-19 news; near-death experiences. (N) 3 p.m. Fox

The Doctors Country music artist Drake White collapses on stage from a rare brain disorder; Seth Rogen’s mom. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Trump pushes for schools to reopen in the fall; the Supreme Court rules on who can access Trump’s financial records; Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify before a House committee on the forced removal protesters from near the White House on June 1. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Rose Byrne; Will Ferrell; Kristen Wiig; Ke$ha performs; best of Fallon. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist John Dickerson; Black Pumas perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Muriel Bowser. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N)midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; Brad Paisley talks and performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson guest hosts; D.L. Hughley; Bubba Wallace. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Beanie Feldstein; Machine Gun Kelly; Travis Barker. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Obsession: Stalked by My Lover A woman’s roommate situation falls apart and she uses a roommate-finder app and finds someone who seems ideal in this 2020 TV thriller. Celeste Desjardins and Travis Nelson star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Ma Tate Taylor directs this 2019 psychological thriller about a group of teenagers who befriend a lonely, middle-aged woman (Octavia Spencer). Diana Silvers, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis, Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle and Allison Janney also star. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax

Jackie Brown (1997) 8:11 a.m. Starz

The Warriors (1979) 8:15 a.m. IFC

Flesh (1932) 9 a.m. TCM

Losing Isaiah (1995) 9:27 a.m. Encore

Dirty Dancing (1987) 9:40 a.m. Epix

King Kong (2005) 10 a.m. Showtime

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10:30 a.m. FXX

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Jane Eyre (2011) 10:40 a.m. HBO

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Judge Priest (1934) 11 a.m. TCM

Almost Famous (2000) 11 and 11:15 p.m. TMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Into the Wild (2007) 11:16 a.m. Encore

Mary of Scotland (1936) 12:30 p.m. TCM

300 (2006) 1 p.m. FXX

Fright Night (2011) 1:10 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

The Hoax (2006) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:25 p.m. HBO

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Romancing the Stone (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4 and 10 p.m. VH1

Point Break (1991) 4:45 p.m. AMC

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB

Coco (2017) 6:10 p.m. Disney

The Babadook (2014) 6:25 p.m. TMC

The Pelican Brief (1993) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Puss in Boots (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform

Arrowsmith (1931) 7 p.m. TCM

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX

Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Obsession: Stalked by My Lover (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Time to Kill (1996) 8 p.m. POP

The Grudge (2020) 8 p.m. Starz

Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. TMC

The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. TRU

Roxanne (1987) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Informer (1935) 9 p.m. TCM

The Town (2010) 10:30 p.m. TNT

