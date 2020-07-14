Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ‘United We Fall’

Christina Vidal Mitchell, Will Sasso and Jane Curtin in "United We Fall" on ABC.
Christina Vidal Mitchell, left, Will Sasso and Jane Curtin in “United We Fall” on ABC.
(Byron Cohen / ABC)
By Ed Stockly
July 14, 2020
5 PM
Share

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno counts down his 10 favorite outrageous vehicles, including Charlie Sheen’s Wraith car, a DeLorean hovercraft and Elon Musk’s groundbreaking Cybertruck. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Tough as Nails In this new episode, the crew competes in a series of challenges at a junkyard, where a car must be taken apart to retrieve parts. 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 John (Richard Harmon) and Indra (Adina Porter) must defuse a tense situation in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

United We Fall This new comedy, premiering with two episodes, stars Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell as parents of two kids trying to make it as a functioning family. Jane Curtin and Guillermo Diaz also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

Married at First Sight The unscripted series returns as 10 singles prepare for marriage to a complete stranger. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Game On! Tiki Barber and Ken Jeong compete against each other in monster truck driving, a pony race and an arctic assault obstacle course in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Bulletproof When Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike’s (Ashley Walters) identities are revealed, they go on the run to stay alive while Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) goes head-to-head with Eleanor (Gina Bellman) in a battle of wills in this new episode of the British import. 9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

American Soul In the season finale, Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) negotiates for a new talk show at the network while he is battling a crippling migraine. Katlyn Nichol, Christopher Jefferson and Jaxon Rose Moore also star. 10 p.m. BET

Advertisement

At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy (Amy Sedaris) prepares her signature dish, a ginger snap recipe, which she hopes will be sanctioned by the Culinary Academy in this new episode. 10 p.m. Tru TV

SPECIALS

The Baby Factory: Alabama A busy maternity ward in Montgomery, Ala., is the setting for this new special, which also serves as a pilot for a proposed documentary series. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; David Schwimmer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Sasso and Jane Curtin; the Last Bandoleros. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”); COVID-19. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Khloé Kardashian; author Jacob Soboroff. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Mark Feuerstein. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chrissy Metz; Scott Eastwood; Jo Koy; Mayor Michael Tubbs (D-Stockton). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors The chair challenge; making a home healthy; a way to ease into the day. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James McAvoy; Stacey Abrams; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; W. Kamau Bell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sebastian Maniscalco; Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Charlize Theron; Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); M. Ward performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Constance Wu. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Revenant (2015) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Atomic Blonde (2017) 9 a.m. FX

A Girl, a Guy and a Gob (1941) 10 a.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 10:25 a.m. Epix

La La Land (2016) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Wedding Singer (1998) 11 a.m. Freeform

Logan (2017) Noon FXX

21 Jump Street (2012) Noon and 9 p.m. Encore

The Last King of Scotland (2006) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Baby Boy (2001) 1 p.m. VH1

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:30 p.m. Starz

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 1:45 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX

Annihilation (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Marty (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

The River Wild (1994) 3:07 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Warrior (2011) 3:25 p.m. Epix

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 4 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

The Fugitive (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Auntie Mame (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Star Trek (2009) 5:15 p.m. TNT

Get Out (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX

The Sixth Sense (1999) 6 p.m. Showtime

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:33 p.m. Syfy

Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KVCR

Widows (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

Breakdown (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Changing Lanes (2002) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Life With Father (1947) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Basic Instinct (1992) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 10 p.m. KVCR

The Fifth Element (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 10 p.m. TNT

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:48 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11 p.m. USA

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 11:45 p.m. TCM

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 11:50 p.m. Cinemax

Ad Astra (2019) 11:55 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: A ‘30 Rock’ reunion, ‘Brave New World’ and more

The cast of "30 Rock"

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: A ‘30 Rock’ reunion, ‘Brave New World’ and more

TV highlights for July 12-18 include a “30 Rock” reunion plus “Brave New World” on the new streaming service Peacock

Television

Movies on TV this week: Sunday, July 12, 2020

2 p.m. on AMC The Governator may have left office, but he'll be back in all his terminating and robotic gun-blazing glory on AMC.

Television

Movies on TV this week: Sunday, July 12, 2020

Movies on TV this week: Sunday, July 12, 2020

TV Grids for the week of July 12

TV Grids for the week of July 12

TV Grids for the week of July 12 in PDF format

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Advertisement

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement