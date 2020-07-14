What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ‘United We Fall’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno counts down his 10 favorite outrageous vehicles, including Charlie Sheen’s Wraith car, a DeLorean hovercraft and Elon Musk’s groundbreaking Cybertruck. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Tough as Nails In this new episode, the crew competes in a series of challenges at a junkyard, where a car must be taken apart to retrieve parts. 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 John (Richard Harmon) and Indra (Adina Porter) must defuse a tense situation in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

United We Fall This new comedy, premiering with two episodes, stars Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell as parents of two kids trying to make it as a functioning family. Jane Curtin and Guillermo Diaz also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

Married at First Sight The unscripted series returns as 10 singles prepare for marriage to a complete stranger. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Game On! Tiki Barber and Ken Jeong compete against each other in monster truck driving, a pony race and an arctic assault obstacle course in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Bulletproof When Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike’s (Ashley Walters) identities are revealed, they go on the run to stay alive while Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) goes head-to-head with Eleanor (Gina Bellman) in a battle of wills in this new episode of the British import. 9 p.m. CW

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

American Soul In the season finale, Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) negotiates for a new talk show at the network while he is battling a crippling migraine. Katlyn Nichol, Christopher Jefferson and Jaxon Rose Moore also star. 10 p.m. BET

At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy (Amy Sedaris) prepares her signature dish, a ginger snap recipe, which she hopes will be sanctioned by the Culinary Academy in this new episode. 10 p.m. Tru TV



SPECIALS

The Baby Factory: Alabama A busy maternity ward in Montgomery, Ala., is the setting for this new special, which also serves as a pilot for a proposed documentary series. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; David Schwimmer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Sasso and Jane Curtin; the Last Bandoleros. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”); COVID-19. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Khloé Kardashian; author Jacob Soboroff. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Mark Feuerstein. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Chrissy Metz; Scott Eastwood; Jo Koy; Mayor Michael Tubbs (D-Stockton). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors The chair challenge; making a home healthy; a way to ease into the day. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James McAvoy; Stacey Abrams; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; W. Kamau Bell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sebastian Maniscalco; Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Charlize Theron; Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); M. Ward performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Constance Wu. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Revenant (2015) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Atomic Blonde (2017) 9 a.m. FX

A Girl, a Guy and a Gob (1941) 10 a.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 10:25 a.m. Epix

La La Land (2016) 10:30 a.m. HBO

The Wedding Singer (1998) 11 a.m. Freeform

Logan (2017) Noon FXX

21 Jump Street (2012) Noon and 9 p.m. Encore

The Last King of Scotland (2006) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Baby Boy (2001) 1 p.m. VH1

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:30 p.m. Starz

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 1:45 p.m. Epix

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX

Annihilation (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Marty (1955) 3 p.m. TCM

The River Wild (1994) 3:07 p.m. Starz

Warrior (2011) 3:25 p.m. Epix

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 4 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

The Fugitive (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Auntie Mame (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Star Trek (2009) 5:15 p.m. TNT

Get Out (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX

The Sixth Sense (1999) 6 p.m. Showtime

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:33 p.m. Syfy

Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KVCR

Widows (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount

Breakdown (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Changing Lanes (2002) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Life With Father (1947) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Basic Instinct (1992) 9:35 p.m. TMC

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 10 p.m. KVCR

The Fifth Element (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 10 p.m. TNT

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:48 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11 p.m. USA

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 11:45 p.m. TCM

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 11:50 p.m. Cinemax

Ad Astra (2019) 11:55 p.m. HBO

