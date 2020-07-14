What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ‘United We Fall’
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno counts down his 10 favorite outrageous vehicles, including Charlie Sheen’s Wraith car, a DeLorean hovercraft and Elon Musk’s groundbreaking Cybertruck. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Tough as Nails In this new episode, the crew competes in a series of challenges at a junkyard, where a car must be taken apart to retrieve parts. 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 John (Richard Harmon) and Indra (Adina Porter) must defuse a tense situation in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
United We Fall This new comedy, premiering with two episodes, stars Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell as parents of two kids trying to make it as a functioning family. Jane Curtin and Guillermo Diaz also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC
Married at First Sight The unscripted series returns as 10 singles prepare for marriage to a complete stranger. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Game On! Tiki Barber and Ken Jeong compete against each other in monster truck driving, a pony race and an arctic assault obstacle course in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Bulletproof When Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike’s (Ashley Walters) identities are revealed, they go on the run to stay alive while Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) goes head-to-head with Eleanor (Gina Bellman) in a battle of wills in this new episode of the British import. 9 p.m. CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
American Soul In the season finale, Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) negotiates for a new talk show at the network while he is battling a crippling migraine. Katlyn Nichol, Christopher Jefferson and Jaxon Rose Moore also star. 10 p.m. BET
At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy (Amy Sedaris) prepares her signature dish, a ginger snap recipe, which she hopes will be sanctioned by the Culinary Academy in this new episode. 10 p.m. Tru TV
SPECIALS
The Baby Factory: Alabama A busy maternity ward in Montgomery, Ala., is the setting for this new special, which also serves as a pilot for a proposed documentary series. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; David Schwimmer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Sasso and Jane Curtin; the Last Bandoleros. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”); COVID-19. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Khloé Kardashian; author Jacob Soboroff. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Mark Feuerstein. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Chrissy Metz; Scott Eastwood; Jo Koy; Mayor Michael Tubbs (D-Stockton). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors The chair challenge; making a home healthy; a way to ease into the day. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James McAvoy; Stacey Abrams; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; W. Kamau Bell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sebastian Maniscalco; Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Charlize Theron; Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); M. Ward performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Constance Wu. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Revenant (2015) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Atomic Blonde (2017) 9 a.m. FX
A Girl, a Guy and a Gob (1941) 10 a.m. TCM
Roxanne (1987) 10:25 a.m. Epix
La La Land (2016) 10:30 a.m. HBO
The Wedding Singer (1998) 11 a.m. Freeform
Logan (2017) Noon FXX
21 Jump Street (2012) Noon and 9 p.m. Encore
The Last King of Scotland (2006) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Baby Boy (2001) 1 p.m. VH1
What’s Up, Doc? (1972) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:30 p.m. Starz
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 1:45 p.m. Epix
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX
Annihilation (2018) 3 p.m. FXX
Marty (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
The River Wild (1994) 3:07 p.m. Starz
Warrior (2011) 3:25 p.m. Epix
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 3:30 p.m. BET
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 4 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
The Fugitive (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
Auntie Mame (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
Star Trek (2009) 5:15 p.m. TNT
Get Out (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX
The Sixth Sense (1999) 6 p.m. Showtime
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:33 p.m. Syfy
Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KVCR
Widows (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount
Breakdown (1997) 8 p.m. TMC
Changing Lanes (2002) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Life With Father (1947) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Basic Instinct (1992) 9:35 p.m. TMC
The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 10 p.m. KVCR
The Fifth Element (1997) 10 p.m. Showtime
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 10 p.m. TNT
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:48 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11 p.m. USA
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 11:45 p.m. TCM
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 11:50 p.m. Cinemax
Ad Astra (2019) 11:55 p.m. HBO
