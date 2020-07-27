How to watch the 2020 Emmy nominations

It’s time to mark that quarantine calendar: The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced Tuesday morning. Here’s how to tune in:

The live, virtual ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. It will be streamed on the Emmys website and on the Television Academy’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The early-morning festivities honoring the best and brightest in TV will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones. Jones will be joined by “Inventing Anna” star Laverne Cox, “Central Park’s” Josh Gad, “Perry Mason’s” Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

This year’s announcement will be presented as a virtual event due to production restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. And for those who forgot the Emmys were even happening, here’s a breakdown of who may or may not be nominated.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place Sept. 20, and that’s likely to be a virtual gathering as well.

