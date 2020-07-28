Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

The internet is mourning Reese Witherspoon’s Emmys snub with hilarious memes

Reese Witherspoon in "Little Fires Everywhere"
Reese Witherspoon was left out of the Emmy nominations for her performances in “Little Fires Everywhere” (pictured), “The Morning Show” and “Big Little Lies.”
(Erin Simkin / Hulu)
By Ashley LeeStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
12:48 PM
Of the many surprises and snubs of this year’s Emmy nominations, the omission of Reese Witherspoon was among the most glaring.

Apple TV+'s “The Morning Show” got eight nominations (including for costar Jennifer Aniston), while HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” each got five (including for costars Nicole Kidman of “Lies” and Kerry Washington of “Fires”).

But Witherspoon was not recognized for any of her performances in the three shows. (It’s not all doom and gloom, though: She also serves as an executive producer on all three.)

The silver lining is that some fans took to Twitter to cope, using memes from her trio of acclaimed projects. May we all heal from the pain of Reese’s triple snub with a bit of laughter.

TelevisionAwardsEmmys
Ashley Lee

Ashley Lee is an entertainment news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a New York-based editor at the Hollywood Reporter, where she covered film festivals and awards shows, protested alongside Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and got into the room where it happens for “Hamilton’s” Mike Pence moment. She also completed the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Critics Institute and Poynter’s Power of Diverse Voices workshop, and has written for the Washington Post, Backstage and Billboard, among others.

