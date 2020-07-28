The internet is mourning Reese Witherspoon’s Emmys snub with hilarious memes
Of the many surprises and snubs of this year’s Emmy nominations, the omission of Reese Witherspoon was among the most glaring.
Apple TV+'s “The Morning Show” got eight nominations (including for costar Jennifer Aniston), while HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” each got five (including for costars Nicole Kidman of “Lies” and Kerry Washington of “Fires”).
But Witherspoon was not recognized for any of her performances in the three shows. (It’s not all doom and gloom, though: She also serves as an executive producer on all three.)
The silver lining is that some fans took to Twitter to cope, using memes from her trio of acclaimed projects. May we all heal from the pain of Reese’s triple snub with a bit of laughter.
