The internet is mourning Reese Witherspoon’s Emmys snub with hilarious memes

Of the many surprises and snubs of this year’s Emmy nominations , the omission of Reese Witherspoon was among the most glaring.

Apple TV+'s “The Morning Show” got eight nominations (including for costar Jennifer Aniston), while HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” each got five (including for costars Nicole Kidman of “Lies” and Kerry Washington of “Fires”).

But Witherspoon was not recognized for any of her performances in the three shows. (It’s not all doom and gloom, though: She also serves as an executive producer on all three.)

The silver lining is that some fans took to Twitter to cope, using memes from her trio of acclaimed projects. May we all heal from the pain of Reese’s triple snub with a bit of laughter.

Reese Witherspoon reading the nominees list pic.twitter.com/BnOrQe9kkT — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) July 28, 2020

i suppose i am using these pictures of reese witherspoon with her oscar as comfort in a time like this pic.twitter.com/ZUMEh4OAec — . (@reesesaniston) July 28, 2020

reese witherspoon to the executive committee when she finds out she’s not nominated for an emmy but all the shows she produces are pic.twitter.com/DQI5GMROdr — lexie (@gretagerwigflew) July 28, 2020

me and reese witherspoon to the tv academy right now pic.twitter.com/BOjRx0nOkn — matt (@RealMattGannon) July 28, 2020

Reese Witherspoon to the Television Academy after the Emmy nominations this morning pic.twitter.com/rID0PQWbcD — Matt Marshall (@MattyMarsh4) July 28, 2020

when you find out that big little lies, reese witherspoon and nicole kidman were robbed



pic.twitter.com/FYpNy5bj91 — grace dante (@misslefroy) July 28, 2020

me to reese witherspoon when she says she’s not the greatest working actress today pic.twitter.com/JaPwINKfAV — brookie (@RACHELWEISZX) July 28, 2020

