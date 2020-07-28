What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Jeff Probst, Charles Barkley and Martha Stewart are featured in this classic edition of “Celebrity Jeopardy” that was taped in Las Vegas. 7 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS

United We Fall Hoping to pry Emily (Ella Grace Helton) from her tablet, Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) and Bill (Will Sasso) sign her up for her Uncle Chuy’s (Guillermo Diaz) soccer clinic. Also, Sandy’s (Jane Curtin) over-the-top gift-giving habit spins out of control. Jason Michael Snow also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Bulletproof After the squad exhausts all of its procedural options for taking down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey Markides (Ben Tavassoli), it goes off the books in a last-ditch effort. Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters, Olivia Chenery, Jason Maza and Gina Bellman also star in the season finale of the British crime drama. 9 p.m. CW

Ultimate Tag (season finale) 9 p.m. Fox

No Limit: Chronicles This new five-part series premiering with two episodes chronicles the story of Master P’s No Limit Records label and its rise from humble beginnings in the trunk of a car to one of the most lucrative dynasties in hip-hop. In addition to Master P, the series includes contributions from Snoop Dogg, Romeo Miller, Silkk the Shocker, Mis X, Mystikal, Fiend and Mr. Serv-On. 9 and 10 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Build Me Up A mother in Huntington Beach is preparing for her only son to leave home for college in the first of two new episodes. In the second, a single woman in Los Angeles wants to update her historic 1920s Spanish Colonial style home. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In this new episode, the team lands in 1983, when Nathanial (Thomas E. Sullivan) and Kora (Dianne Doan) are trying to raise an army and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) protects Jiaying (Dichen Lachman). Clark Gregg and Henry Simmons also star. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Mysteries of the Deep In this new episode, Jeremy Wade uses the latest evidence and state-of-the-art science to investigate the truth behind the Loch Ness monster. 10 p.m. Discovery

At Home With Amy Sedaris Paul Rudd, Chris Parnell and Michael McKean guest star in a New Year’s holiday-themed season finale. 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

The Weight of Gold Premiering when 17,000 world-class athletes had been scheduled to be compete in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, this new documentary from director Brett Rapkin explores the mental health challenges that Olympians face. With Michael Phelps, Bode Miller, Sasha Cohen and Shaun White. 9 p.m. HBO



SHARKS

When Sharks Attack (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic

What the Shark? This new documentary examines how some sharks have adapted to survive the extreme conditions at depths of up to 8,000 feet, where darkness would prevent most predators from being able to locate prey. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

Baseball The Colorado Rockies visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michael Phelps; David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ron Howard; Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ron Howard (“Rebuilding Paradise”); Katie Holmes (“The Secret: Dare to Dream”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former national security advisor Susan Rice. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Christopher Meloni; Randy Rainbow. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Jack Whitehall; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; IDK performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes guest hosts; actor Jason Bateman. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Schwimmer. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Taraji P. Henson; Andrea and Matteo Bocelli perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Forbidden Planet (1956) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Laggies (2014) 9 a.m. Showtime

Jackie Brown (1997) 9:34 a.m. Starz

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:30 a.m. FX

Braveheart (1995) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:45 a.m. TMC

A Simple Favor (2018) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Skyfall (2012) 11 a.m. Syfy

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:27 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

La La Land (2016) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Taken (2008) 12:12 p.m. Starz

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 12:22 p.m. Cinemax

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX

The War of the Roses (1989) 1:33 p.m. Encore

The Warriors (1979) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Love & Mercy (2014) 3:05 p.m. Epix

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:29 p.m. Starz

First Blood (1982) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

Obvious Child (2014) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. TNT

Harriet (2019) 4:10 p.m. HBO

The Big Lebowski (1998) 4:12 p.m. BBC America

The Godfather (1972) 5 p.m. IFC

The Thin Man (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 5 p.m. VH1

Backdraft (1991) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax

Neighbors (2014) 6 p.m. FXX

Ratatouille (2007) 6:05 p.m. Disney

Margin Call (2011) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Guys and Dolls (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Godfather, Part III (1990) 7 p.m. Sundance

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Ready or Not (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO

Double Jeopardy (1999) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Up (2009) 8 p.m. Disney

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 9 p.m. IFC

The Lady Eve (1941) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10 p.m. Ovation

Judy (2019) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Rush Hour (1998) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

John Wick (2014) 11 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 11 p.m. CMT

Spring Breakers (2012) 11 p.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 11 p.m. Sundance

Philadelphia (1993) 11:06 p.m. Encore

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 11:15 p.m. TCM

