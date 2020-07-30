What’s on TV Friday: ‘Upside-Down Magic’ on Disney
SERIES
Jeopardy! Michael McKean, Cheech Marin and Jane Curtin are featured in an encore presentation of “Celebrity Jeopardy.” 7 p.m. ABC
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri revisits an Oklahoma City diner known for its onion burgers, a Baltimore brunch spot and a quirky diner in Los Angeles that puts a spin on its dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network
Martha Knows Best In the premiere of this new series, Martha Stewart shows how to plant a vegetable garden with gardener Ryan McCallister. She also gives advice on growing vegetables on a New York City balcony to Antoni Porowski (“Queer Eye”). In a second new episode, Snoop Dogg wants to know how to grow herbs. 10 p.m. HGTV
CORONAVIRUS
National Strategy to Combat COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, testify on a national strategy for combating the disease. (N) 6 a.m. C-SPAN2
SPECIALS
Bigfoot in Alaska A cryptozoologist hunts for scientific proof of Bigfoot in the remote Alaskan wilderness in this new special. 9 p.m. Travel
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack The waters of the northeastern U.S. 9 p.m. National Geographic
United Sharks of America: Shark Bite Capitals This new special documents a recent increase in encounters with sharks in U.S. coastal waters. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. ESPN2; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Rockets versus the Dallas Mavericks, 6 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer MLS Is Back tournament quarterfinal: LAFC versus Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Alanis Morissette performs; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The Killers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan An encore presentation of Regis Philbin’s final episode as host, Nov. 18, 2011. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kerry Washington; Brigitte Amiri; Judy Gold. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Cedric the Entertainer; La La Anthony. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week President Trump’s reelection campaign and his suggestion that voting be delayed; U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 top 150,000; Congress hits an impasse on a new economic stimulus package. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hasan Minhaj; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! George Lopez guest hosts; Willie Nelson talks and performs. 11:35 p.m., 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Cristin Milioti; Nikki Glaspie. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Edgar-Jones; Paul Mescal; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Human Capital Peter Sarsgaard stars as a hedge-fund manager who suffers a serious downturn in his fortunes but manages to pass the sharpest pain on to those below him on the financial food chain. Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”) and Alex Wolff (“Hereditary”) also star in this 2019 drama. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Upside-Down Magic Adapted from a popular children’s book series, this new fantasy movie follows the adventures of 13-year-old Nory (Izabela Rose, “Amazing Stories”) and her best friend, Reina (Siena Agudong, “No Good Nick”), as they enter the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. Kyle Howard, Max Torina and Vicki Lewis also star. 8 and 9:45 p.m. Disney
Ex Machina Writer-director Alex Garland’s critically acclaimed 2015 psychological thriller stars Domhnall Gleeson as a gifted young coder at the world’s largest internet company who is working on a project designed to evaluate a beautiful female robot (Alicia Vikander). Oscar Isaac also stars. 10:45 p.m. Showtime
A Most Violent Year (2014) 8:35 a.m. Showtime
Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 9:56 a.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 10 a.m. FX
How the West Was Won (1962) 10 a.m. TCM
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 10:05 a.m. Syfy
Elizabeth (1998) 10:10 a.m. and 10:18 p.m. Starz
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 11 a.m. Freeform
Black Mass (2015) 11:30 a.m. IFC; 10:45 p.m. Sundance
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) noon FXX
The Big Chill (1983) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
A Bridge Too Far (1977) 1:05 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:29 p.m. HBO
Predator (1987) 1:48 p.m. Encore
Cheyenne Autumn (1964) 2 p.m. TCM
Us (2019) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Natural Born Killers (1994) 2:15 p.m. Starz
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Catch Me If You Can (2002) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
21 Jump Street (2012) 3:37 and 10:50 p.m. Encore
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4 p.m. Ovation
Starship Troopers (1997) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 4:05 p.m. HBO
Zootopia (2016) 4:20 p.m. Disney
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:27 p.m. Syfy
Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance
The Horse Soldiers (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Searching (2018) 5:29 p.m. Encore
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Men in Black (1997) 6 p.m. BET
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Ant-Man (2015) 6 p.m. TBS
Moana (2016) 6:10 p.m. Disney
Amy (2015) 6:50 p.m. Showtime
Sergeant Rutledge (1960) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KCET, Starz
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform
Argo (2012) 8 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8:30 p.m. BET
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS
Two Rode Together (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Hitch (2005) 9:18 and 11:55 p.m. Bravo
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10 p.m. TMC
Super 8 (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 11:15 p.m. TNT
