What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk shows: ‘Earthflight’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi makes strawberry shortcake cereal squares and chef Nick Liberato shows his favorite burger recipe in this new episode of the locally produced culinary series. 8 p.m. CW

Earthflight David Tennant narrates this new nature documentary series that shows flight from a bird’s-eye view across six continents, revealing some of the world’s most breathtaking natural spectacles. Highlights in the premiere episode “North America” include a flock of geese in flight being hunted by bald eagles; pelicans gliding under San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and California gulls feasting on swarming alkali flies over Mono Lake. 8 p.m. BBC America

The UnXplained “The Truth About UFO’s.” (N) 9 p.m. History

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. 8 p.m. CNN



SPECIALS

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe The U.S. Women’s Soccer standout leads a spirited discussion with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”) and Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times about critical issues facing society. 10 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

NHL Hockey Round Robin games: New York Rangers versus Carolina Hurricanes, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Edmonton Oilers, Noon NBC; the Florida Panthers versus the New York Islanders, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. NBC; the Winnipeg Jets versus the Calgary Flames, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball Miami Heat versus the Denver Nuggets, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz versus Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; New Orleans Pelicans versus the Clippers, 3 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the Lakers versus the Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Detroit Tigers, 3 p.m. FS1; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. MLB

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals: The San Jose Earthquakes versus Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; New York City FC versus the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. FS1



SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Reporters-turned-filmmakers Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn. 8:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union White House Coronavirus response coordinator: Dr. Deborah Birx. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Stacey Abrams. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Anchor: Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S. – China Relations; America’s response to COVID-19 versus the response of the rest of the world; the economy: Author Kishore Mahbubani (“Has China Won?: The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”); author Robert Zoellick (“America in the World: A History of U.S. Diplomacy and Foreign Policy”). Is America edging toward authoritarianism? Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). COVID-19 and the developing world: Author David Miliband (“Rescue: Refugees and the Political Crisis of Our Time”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sec. of State Mike Pompeo. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.). Sen. Ron Johnson, (R-Wis.). Rep. Doug Collins, (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Vanita Gupta, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto.(N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Stimulus deal; COVID-19: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Stimulus deal; COVID-19: Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. COVID-19: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert. Panel: Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott; Perry Bacon, FiveThirtyEight; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-Ill.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Donna Brazile; Lanhee Chen. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter President Trump sow seeds of distrust about the election: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press; author Richard Hasen, UC Irvine (“Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust and the Threat to American Democracy”); author Erin Geiger Smith (“Thank You for Voting”). Joe Biden’s media strategy: TJ Ducklo, Biden for President campaign. Right-wing media and pandemic misinformation: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign; Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Philippe Reines. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

Kasie DC: Countdown to the VP Pick Joe Biden’s VP shortlist: Stacey Abrams; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Steve Kornacki; Mike Memoli; David Plouffe; Robert Gibbs; Jennifer Palmieri; Ron Klain; Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 4 p.m. MSNBC

60 Minutes Regulations and a robust black market cut into legal pot profits in California. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Barbara Stanwyck Marathon TCM is devoting the entire day to the movies of the versatile actress. Highlights include the 1941 comedy with Gary Cooper “Ball of Fire” at 5 p.m.; director Billy Wilder’s 1944 film noir classic “Double Indemnity,” with Fred MacMurray, at 7; and director Frank Capra’s 1941 social comedy “Meet John Doe,” also starring Gary Cooper, at 9.

Jojo Rabbit Writer-producer-director-cast member Taika Waititi won an Academy Award for adapting a novel by Christine Leunens for this 2019 best picture nominee. Roman Griffin Davis stars as a member of Hitler Youth who is stunned to discover his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. He also has a playful Adolf Hitler (Waititi) as an imaginary friend. Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant and Sam Rockwell also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Sleeping With Danger Adapted from true crime stories by writer Ann Rule, this 2020 TV thriller chronicles how a flight attendant (Elisabeth Röhm) is swept into a passionate affair with a charming man (Antonio Cupo) but soon discovers that he is subject to violent fits of jealous rage. Fearing for her life, she goes into hiding. Leslie Hendrix, Alison Araya and Mike Dopud also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Romance in the Air With her job is hanging by a thread a woman (Cindy Busby) takes a mental health break and returns to Lake Tahoe, where she spent happy summers growing up and is surprised to discover a childhood friend and sweetheart (Torrance Coombs) is still living next door. 9 p.m. Hallmark

B.F.'s Daughter (1948) 6 a.m. TCM

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8 a.m. FXX

Crime of Passion (1957) 8 a.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 8:30 a.m. Freeform

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 9 a.m. FX

We Were Soldiers (2002) 9 a.m. IFC

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 9 a.m. Ovation

The Moonlighter (1953) 9:30 a.m. TCM

The Bounty (1984) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 10:10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz

Hook (1991) 10:30 a.m. TMC

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 10:54 a.m. and 11:51 p.m. Encore

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 11 a.m. Hallmark

East Side, West Side (1949) 11 a.m. TCM

Doubt (2008) Noon HBO

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) Noon and 3 p.m. POP

John Wick (2014) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Adventureland (2009) 12:16 p.m. Starz

Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

The Queen (2006) 1 p.m. KDOC

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. KCOP

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947) 1 p.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7 p.m. USA

Super 8 (2011) 1:55 p.m. Epix

World War Z (2013) 2 p.m. FXX

Crimson Peak (2015) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Nice Guys (2016) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Hellboy (2004) 2:06 p.m. Starz

Amy (2015) 2:10 p.m. Showtime

Ready Player One (2018) 2:45 p.m. TBS

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 3 and 11:52 p.m. Bravo

Clash by Night (1952) 3 p.m. TCM

Hugo (2011) 3:30 p.m. KCOP

Wanted (2008) 3:30 p.m. A&E

GoodFellas (1990) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

Fearless (1993) 3:57 p.m. KCET

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 4:11 p.m. Starz

Moana (2016) 4:25 p.m. Disney

Girls Trip (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Beetlejuice (1988) 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Syfy

The Sixth Sense (1999) 5 p.m. TMC

The Town (2010) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 5:32 and 8:42 p.m. Bravo

X-Men: First Class (2011) 5:40 p.m. HBO

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:45 p.m. TBS

Salt (2010) 6 p.m. A&E

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 6 p.m. CMT

Thor (2011) 6 p.m. Epix

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1

The Godfather, Part III (1990) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Meet the Parents (2000) 8 p.m. Encore

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8 p.m. IFC

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS

Meet John Doe (1941) 9 p.m. TCM

Room (2015) 9:30 p.m. Showtime

A Farewell to Arms (1932) 10 p.m. KVCR

The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 10:06 p.m. Starz

Star Trek (2009) 10:15 p.m. TNT

Captain Phillips (2013) 10:30 p.m. A&E

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The Mad Miss Manton (1938) 11:15 p.m. TCM

