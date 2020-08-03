What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘What’s It Worth?’ on A&E; MLB baseball
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Some of the most popular performances — including by winners Kodi Lee, Shin Lim and Grace Vanderwaal — are featured in a retrospective marking the show’s 15th anniversary. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl With the ISA hot on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the rest of the team try to figure out their next steps in a new episode of the superhero series. Cameron Gellman, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Tina Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Tell Me a Story A man (James Wolk) helps police identify one of the masked robbers (Paul Wesley) in a jewelry heist. In another tale, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) finds it hard to keep her distance from Nick (Billy Magnusson) after a one-night stand. Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, Kim Cattrall, Dorian Missick and Michael Raymond-James also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
What’s It Worth? In this new collectibles series, premiering with two episodes, host Jeff Foxworthy — a collector himself — works with a team of experts connecting remotely with people from across the country. They examine an assortment of heirlooms, trinkets and personal treasures and assess whether the owners may be sitting on a gold mine or just holding onto items for their sentimental value. 9 p.m. A&E
Greenleaf The family takes on its rivals at Harmony and Hope as Grace (Merle Dandridge) tries to stop the demolition and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) negotiates for the mansion in this new episode of the drama. Keith David also stars. 9 p.m. OWN
World of Dance In this new episode, six of the top 12 acts perform. 10 p.m. NBC
What Would You Do? (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Extreme Unboxing This new unscripted series, premiering with two episodes, follows a group of people seeking their fortunes by buying liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar, then unboxing it with hopes of finding something that will turn a big profit. That process involves digging through hundreds, even thousands, of boxed-up items acquired singly or sometimes by the truckload, with no idea what’s inside. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
Chopped Sweets In the season premiere, the competitors are challenged to make culinary combinations.10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team This new documentary looks at the inner workings of American post-Cold War diplomacy in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, an era that included the invasion of Panama, Tiananmen Square, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Persian Gulf War. Interviewees include Dick Cheney, Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NHL hockey The Florida Panthers versus the New York Islanders, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes versus the Nashville Predators, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; the Columbus Blue Jackets versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames versus the Winnipeg Jets, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes versus the New York Rangers, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild versus the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. USA
Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Minnesota Twins, 11 a.m. ESPN; the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA basketball The Phoenix Suns versus the Clippers, 1 p.m. FS Prime; the Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets versus the Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA basketball The Phoenix Mercury versus the Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Connecticut Sun versus the Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Jamie Lee Curtis; Pete Souza; Bryan Ford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Liam Neeson and his son, Michael Richardson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jordan Fisher (“Work It”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Martha Raddatz; Art Acevedo; Laverne Cox. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Sean Hayes; J.B. Smoove. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Joel McHale. 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jesse Eisenberg; Blake Griffin; Gracie Abrams performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner guest hosts; Amy Schumer; Jaime Harrison. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew Macfadyen; Foster the People; Thaddeus Dixon. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Russell Crowe; Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley; Charlie Puth. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Sun Is Also a Star This 2019 adaptation of the young-adult novel stars Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”) as a New York teenager who develops a strong connection with a pre-med student (Charles Melton) she meets. Jake Choi (“Single Parents”), Gbenga Akinnagbe, Camrus Johnson, Miriam A. Hyman, John Leguizamo and Hill Harper also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Doubt (2008) 8:05 a.m. HBO
Titanic (1997) 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. MTV
Papillon (1973) 8:44 a.m. Encore
All the Money in the World (2017) 9 a.m. FXX
The Spectacular Now (2013) 9 a.m. Showtime
Seraphim Falls (2006) 10:05 a.m. TMC
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Green Book (2018) 10:45 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime
The Perfect Storm (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform
Fighting With My Family (2019) 11:55 a.m. Epix
Gone Girl (2014) noon FXX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 1 p.m. FX
Grease (1978) 1 p.m. MTV
Minority Report (2002) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Firm (1993) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Philadelphia (1993) 2:23 p.m. Starz
Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. AMC
Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FX
A League of Their Own (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty in Pink (1986) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 4:30 p.m. Starz
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform
In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 6:30 p.m. BET
Ad Astra (2019) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Ice Age (2002) 8 p.m. Encore
Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform
Seven Sweethearts (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
Crawl (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Furious 7 (2015) 10 p.m. FX
Closer (2004) 10 p.m. TMC
Perfect Sense (2011) 11:45 p.m. TMC
