What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Coroner’ on the CW; ‘Big Brother’

SERIES
Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 (N) 8 p.m. CW
United We Fall Jo (Christina Vidal) steps in as a role model for her niece (Olivia Taylor Cohen), much to the teenager’s father’s (Guillermo Díaz) dismay. Also, while under the influence of post-colonoscopy drugs, Sandy (Jane Curtin) professes her love for her first husband. Will Sasso also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Big Brother The unscripted series launches a new season with a cast of past winners, finalists and memorable personalities moving in for a lockdown. 9 p.m. CBS
Coroner This Canadian import, adapted from a book series by M.R. Hall, stars Serinda Swan as a recently widowed Toronto coroner who has a teenage son (Ehren Kassam). Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May also star. 9 p.m. CW
Guy’s Grocery Games Four finalists throw a beach ball to determine which aisles they get to shop. 9 p.m. Food Network
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. With Kora’s (Dianne Doan) help from the inside, Sibyl (Tamara Taylor) and Nathanial (Thomas E. Sullivan) continue their efforts to shape a dark new future while staying one step ahead of the agents. 10 p.m. ABC
Marrying Millions The documentary series that looks at couples where the partners come from vastly different socioeconomic statuses returns for a new season. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Corporate (N) 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SPORTS
NHL hockey The New York Islanders versus the Florida Panthers, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Nashville Predators versus the Arizona Coyotes, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Dallas Stars, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Edmonton Oilers versus the Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball The New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals, 3 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA basketball Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets versus the Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. ESPN
MLS soccer The MLS Is Back Tournament semifinal: Philadelphia Union versus the Portland Timbers, 5 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; the economy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zara Larsson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Derek Hough (“World of Dance”); guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.); Dr. Darien Sutton. 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Luke Wilson. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Tig Notaro; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense Fund. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sebastian Maniscalco guest hosts; Alex Rodriguez. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth Rogen; Gillian Jacobs; Thaddeus Dixon with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor David Tennant; Jodie Whittaker; Leon Bridges performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Favourite (2018) 8:56 a.m. Cinemax
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 9:15 a.m. IFC
The Game (1997) 9:21 a.m. and 5:48 p.m. Starz
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Finding Neverland (2004) 9:45 a.m. TMC
A Bronx Tale (1993) 10 a.m. AMC
Miss Firecracker (1989) 10:59 a.m. Cinemax
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform
Logan (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Moneyball (2011) 11:08 a.m. and11:25 p.m. Encore
Set It Off (1996) Noon VH1
Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Crawl (2019) 12:35 p.m. Epix
The Sixth Sense (1999) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Galaxy Quest (1999) 1:15 p.m. IFC
In the Line of Fire (1993) 1:23 p.m. Encore
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 1:23 and 11:31 p.m. Starz
Gorky Park (1983) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Hanna (2011) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Opposite Sex (1956) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Get Shorty (1995) 4:35 p.m. Cinemax
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Pelican Brief (1993) 5:35 p.m. Showtime
Airplane! (1980) 5:45 p.m. IFC
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform
On the Town (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. BBC America
Upgrade (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FXX
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform
Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. Ovation
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 9 p.m. TCM
Harriet (2019) 9:30 p.m. HBO
The 39 Steps (1935) 10 p.m. KVCR
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. TNT
Easter Parade (1948) 11 p.m. TCM
