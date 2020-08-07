What’s on TV Saturday, Aug. 8, plus Sunday Talk shows
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Chef, restaurateur and TV host Michael Symon shares his grilling tips, tricks and foolproof cookout recipes. Then Jessica Holmes grills marinated flank steak in this new episode of the local culinary series. 8 p.m. CW
Earthflight The new episode “Africa” takes viewers arrow-diving with Cape gannets as they bob and weave above sharks, dolphins and whales that are joining the great sardine run. Also, African fish eagles discover an S-shaped living island composed entirely of flamingos, and kelp gulls get an aerial view of the great white shark’s hunting behavior. 8 p.m. BBC America
The Secret Life of the Zoo Zookeepers deal with a normally social Asian elephant that has become withdrawn and aggressive in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Dallas & Robo An animated science fiction series premieres. Midnight Syfy
SPECIALS
Jodi Arias TV movie and special Lifetime is rebroadcasting its 2013 docudrama “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret: Special Edition,” starring Tania Raymonde and Jesse Lee Soffer, about the California woman whose claims of self-defense for the killing of her ex-boyfriend were rejected by the jury at her trial. Then, in a follow-up special, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering, former prison cellmates of Arias, reveal details about the killing they claim she shared with them. 8 and 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
CORONAVIRUS
Books & Books Bookstore on the Continued Impact of COVID-19 Book TV follows up with Mitchell Kaplan, owner of Books & Books bookstore in Coral Gables, Fla., to discuss how COVID-19 continues to affect his business. 10:15 p.m. CSPAN2
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball Atlanta Dream versus Dallas Wings, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Phoenix Mercury versus Seattle Storm, noon ABC
NBA Basketball The Clippers versus the Portland Trail Blazers, 10 a.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 12:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers versus the Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1 p.m. FS1; the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Stanley Cup Qualifiers: Noon and 5 p.m. NBC; 5 and 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Going back to school and COVID-19: Pediatric diseases expert Dr. Yvonne Maldonado and epidemiology researcher Dr. Spencer Fox. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS COVID-19 in the U.S.; what other countries do right; vaccines and treatments; another relief bill; tech giants: Bill Gates. How to get kids back to school safely: former director of the CDC Thomas Frieden. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City); Charles Evans, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Coronavirus relief bill stalemate: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Panel: Matthew Dowd; Paul Begala; author Christina Greer (“Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”); Alice Stewart. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The U.S. Army Old Guard’s Caisson Platoon. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Marie Harf; Josh Holmes. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Talk radio and the COVID-19 pandemic: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; Errin Haines, the 19th; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). Author Jeffrey Toobin (“True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump”). Local newspapers tracking the COVID-19 death toll: Claire McNeill, the Tampa Bay Times. Joe Biden prepares to pick a female VP: Hilary Rosen. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist publisher; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Joe Trippi, Democratic strategist; Charlie Gasparino; Greg Gutfeld; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Author Chanel Miller; bringing the giant panda back from near extinction. (N) 9 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Richard Jewell Set during and after the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, director Clint Eastwood’s 2019 biographical drama chronicles how Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), an aspiring law enforcement officer working as a security guard at the Games, finds and reports a bomb on the premises. Initially hailed as a hero, he is horrified when suspicion mounts that he placed the device himself to gain attention. Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Love on Harbor Island A successful Seattle interior designer (Morgan Kohan) takes a leave of absence after her aunt (Brenda Matthews) suffers a bad fall in her rustic small-town island hometown. There she meets a handsome seaplane pilot (Marcus Rosner) who transports rescue dogs. Jeff Gonek also stars in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Countdown A group of teenagers downloads a new mobile phone app that claims to advise users how much time they have left before they die. One of them (Anne Winters) discovers she has only a few hours to live. Elizabeth Lail (“You”), Jordan Calloway and Talitha Bateman also star in this 2018 thriller. 9 p.m. Showtime
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 8:04 a.m. Encore
Mystic Pizza (1988) 8:30 a.m. Ovation
A Monster Calls (2016) 8:40 a.m. HBO
The Bad News Bears (1976) 9 a.m. MLB
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon
Holes (2003) 9:40 a.m. Freeform
Monsieur Verdoux (1947) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:57 and 5:48 p.m. Starz
Only the Brave (2017) 10 a.m. FXX
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10 a.m. POP
Walk the Line (2005) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Unfaithful (2002) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax
’71 (2014) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Taken (2008) 11:49 a.m. Encore
Limelight (1952) Noon TCM
Speed (1994) 12:20 p.m. Freeform
GalaxyQuest (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC
The Bourne Identity (2002) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax
North Country (2005) 1 p.m. KCOP
Se7en (1995) 1 p.m. AMC
Rain Man (1988) 1 p.m. Ovation
Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Blades of Glory (2007) 2 p.m. TBS
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 2 p.m. VH1
The Firm (1993) 2:05 p.m. TMC; 8 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2:30 p.m. A&E
The Shining (1980) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Great Dictator (1940) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Meet the Parents (2000) 2:53 p.m. Encore
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 3 p.m. IFC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:03 p.m. Syfy
Big Fish (2003) 3:30 p.m. KCOP
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. AMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4 p.m. FX
Coming to America (1988) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:40 p.m. TMC
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC
City Lights (1931) 5 p.m. TCM
Definitely, Maybe (2008) 5:26 p.m. Bravo
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:28 p.m. Syfy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 5:30 p.m. BET
Patriot Games (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
A Star Is Born (2018) 5:40 p.m. HBO
Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. FX
The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FXX
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:35 p.m. TNT
Modern Times (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. VH1
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 7:30 p.m. IFC
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 8 p.m. BET
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man (2002) 8 p.m. Starz
American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Countdown (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Lost Boys (1987) 9 p.m. Sundance
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:03 p.m. Starz
Ex Machina (2015) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Re-Animator (1985) 10:40 p.m. TMC
Bumblebee (2018) 11:45 p.m. Epix
