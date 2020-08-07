What’s on TV This Week: ‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘Little Women’ and more

SUNDAY

“Summer Under the Stars” continues with a daylong salute to Goldie Hawn that includes the actress opposite Chevy Chase in the 1978 comedy thriller “Foul Play.” 5 p.m. TCM

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, Discovery’s annual “Shark Week” gets underway with the special “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

The two-night special “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” features interviews with some of the women victimized by the late financier and convicted sex offender. 8 p.m. Lifetime; also Mon., 8 and 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Case open: The “Inspector Morse” prequel “Endeavour” returns for another season on “Masterpiece.” Shaun Evans stars. 9 p.m. KOCE

Case closed: The 1930s-set reboot of the mystery drama “Perry Mason” concludes its first season. “The Americans’” Matthew Rhys stars. 9 p.m. HBO

Earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, oh, my! It’s the end of the world as we know it in the new extreme nature series “Apocalypse Earth.” 9 p.m. History Channel

Murder will out as “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” ends its season with back-to-back episodes. With Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning. 9 and 9:58 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

The new special “Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment” features some of Bravo’s reality TV stars in a roundtable discussion moderated by E!’s Nina Parker. 10 p.m. Bravo

A-hunting they will go: Two British detectives track a pair of thrill killers in the imported procedural drama “We Hunt Together.” 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Crossover alert! The stars of four family-friendly Netflix sitcoms assemble for the new special “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Airing on “POV,” the new documentary “About Love” gets up close and personal with one multigenerational middle-class family in Mumbai, India. 10 p.m. KOCE

Fun facts about famous faces like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, et al., are revealed in the new series “10 Things You Don’t Know.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

Advertisement

A 50-something former “SNL” star riffs on domestic matters in the new standup special “Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.” Anytime, Netflix

Tut, tut: The archaeological series “Lost Treasures of Egypt” returns with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The new “Shark Week” special “Will Smith: Off the Deep End” catches the rapper turned actor getting jiggy with the ocean’s most fearsome predator. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

You didn’t hear this from us, but the revamped series “America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition” digs even deeper into conspiracy theories, secret societies and other classified matters. 9 p.m. History Channel

Advertisement

Turn, turn, turn: After five seasons, the Memphis-set megachurch drama “Greenleaf” ends its run. With Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Lynn Whitfield. 9 p.m. OWN

The coronavirus pandemic hits home for one new mom and her immigrant family in the episode “Love, Life & the Virus” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

This town ain’t big enough for the two of them: The new franchise entry “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” follows the Rams and the Chargers as they prepare for the NFL season to come. 10 p.m. HBO

Get a satellite’s-eye view of the Great Wall of China in the debut installment of “Ancient China From Above.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Advertisement

With 14 kids of their own, they’re giving the Duggars a run for their money in the new reality series “Doubling Down With the Derricos.” 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

Quackery, you say? The multi-trillion-dollar wellness industry comes under scrutiny in the new docuseries “(Un)well.” Anytime, Netflix

The final four acts leave it all on the stage in hopes of taking home the $1-million grand prize in the season finale of “World of Dance.” With judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. 9 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” we hardly knew ye. After seven seasons, this sci-fi action drama set in the MCU ends its run. With Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet and Ming-Na Wen. 9 p.m. ABC

The new documentary “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn” revisits the shocking murder of an African American teen by a mob of young white men in that New York City borough in 1989. 9 p.m. HBO

The new special “Impact of Hate: Charlottesville” recalls the deadly consequences that arose when a number of far-right organizations converged in Charlottesville, Va., for a 2017 rally. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

“X gon’ give it to ya” as the new docuseries “Ruff Ryders Chronicles” remembers the DMX-led hip-hop collective. 10 p.m. BET

Advertisement

The new series “Paranormal Nightshift” presents purportedly true tales of spooky encounters that took place in the wee small hours. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

The new special “Coronavirus & the Classroom” considers the challenges of starting a new school year in the midst of a global pandemic. 8 p.m. NBC

Whodunit? The identity of the camp killer is revealed on the first-season finale of the horror-themed reality competition “Killer Camp.” 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

FRIDAY

The new documentary “Boys State” follows the action at an annual all-male bootcamp-style event for aspiring adolescent politicos in Austin, Texas. Anytime, Apple TV+

Napping is not an option when a teen gamer teams with a trio of super-powered toddlers in the family-friendly computer-animated tale “Fearless.” Anytime, Netflix

Have wand, will travel: “Pitch Perfect’s” Adam DeVine heads back to “Magic Camp” in this new family-friendly tale. Jeffrey Tambor and “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs also star. Anytime, Disney+

Advertisement

He’s smarter than the average gorilla in the new family-friendly tale “The One and Only Ivan.” With Bryan Cranston and the voices of Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito and Angelina Jolie. Anytime, Disney+

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt want you to “just say no” to a dangerous street drug with super-powered side effects in the new action thriller “Project Power.” Anytime, Netflix

“SNL’s” Jason Sudeikis gets a gig coaching an English football team — and by football, we mean soccer — in the new comedy series “Ted Lasso.” Anytime, Apple TV+

Advertisement

See them improvise, adapt and overcome in the new docuseries “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” hosted by “Man vs. Wild’s” Bear Grylls. Anytime Amazon Prime

Vin Diesel plays a Marine who comes back from the dead faster and furiouser in the 2020 sci-fi action tale “Bloodshot.” Guy Pearce also stars. 8 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Margot Robbie embraces her inner anti-heroine in the 2020 “Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” With Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Forget the dog, it’s “Beware of Mom” in this new suburban thriller. With Crystal Allen and René Ashton. 8 p.m. Lifetime

It’s ladies’ night! Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen are “Little Women” in writer-director Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of the beloved Louisa May Alcott novel. Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet also star. 8 p.m. Starz

They’re each other’s plus-one and there’s a “Wedding Every Weekend” in this new romantic TV movie. With Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

Advertisement



