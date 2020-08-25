What’s on TV Wednesday: Republican Convention; ‘Coroner’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Five acts from the previous night’s show move on to the semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates’ guests include David Arquette, who talks about a near-death experience, Josh Lucas (“Alive”) and the stars of Discovery’s new series “100 Days Wild.” 8 p.m. Discovery
United We Fall It’s Bill and Jo’s (Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell) 10th wedding anniversary and they decide to renew their vows in the season finale of the family comedy. Jane Curtin and Guillermo Diaz also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails The final round for the team prize. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Coroner In the conclusion of a two-part episode, Jenny (Serinda Swan) pursues a killer leaving a bloody trail of rampage across the city. Meanwhile, her son (Ehren Kassam) inadvertently comes in contact with the killer. Éric Bruneau and Roger Cross also star. 9 p.m. CW
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo
Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri invites four chefs to compete in an all-veggie challenge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Growing Belushi Jim and Chris are on their way to Idaho for a Blues Brothers show with Dan Aykroyd, where Jim plans to ask for the rights to use the Blues Brothers’ brand for his products in this new episode. 10 p.m. Discovery
Corporate In the season finale of this witty and critically acclaimed workplace comedy, John and Kate (Adam Lustick, Anne Dudek) make a shocking power grab. Also, Christian (Lance Reddick) suffers the wrath of a disgruntled former employee, while Jake and Matt (Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson) struggle to climb the corporate ladder. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Cash Cab (Season finale) 11 p.m. Bravo
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE
The event’s third night. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 5:30, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:20 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); CBS, NBC, the CW, ABC, KCAL Bloomberg and Fox News (7 p.m.)
SPECIALS
Women in Film Presents: Make It Work! This new special features music, comedy and celebrity testimonials in an incisive look at strategies for helping women get back to work as the U.S. economy begins to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those scheduled to participate are Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, Andrea Savage, Michaela Watkins and Alfre Woodard. 8 p.m. the CW
SPORTS
Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA and ESPN
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Philadelphia Flyers, noon NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics versus the Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter Amy Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; descendants of a suffragist. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cooking with TikTok star chef Jessica Woo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Connie Britton; Matt Bomer (“Doom Patrol”); Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us”); Rhett & Link. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jake Johnson; pastor Chad Veach; Danielle Kartes; JoJo performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jim Gaffigan. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Lili Reinhart; Buju Banton performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Derulo guest hosts; Luke Bryan. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Matthew Macfadyen; Foster the People performs; Thaddeus Dixon performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracee Ellis Ross; Madison Beer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Captain Phillips (2013) 8 a.m. History
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:05 a.m. Epix
Pride and Prejudice (1940) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Scarface (1983) 10 a.m. AMC
Atomic Blonde (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Juno (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 11 a.m. Disney XD
Doubt (2008) 11 a.m. HBO
Apollo 13 (1995) 11 a.m. History
Downhill Racer (1969) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Henry V (1945) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Annihilation (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Searching (2018) 12:35 p.m. Starz
The Professional (1994) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 2 p.m. AMC
Hamlet (1948) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Garden State (2004) 2:21 p.m. Starz
Green Book (2018) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Dances With Wolves (1990) 3:58 p.m. Encore
The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 4:06 p.m. Starz
Bowfinger (1999) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
X-Men: First Class (2011) 4:30 p.m. HBO
The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. FS1
Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime
Wuthering Heights (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Coach Carter (2005) 5 p.m. VH1
A Little Romance (1979) 7 p.m. TCM
Rain Man (1988) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
The Way We Were (1973) 8 p.m. KVCR
Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. AMC
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. VH1
Queen & Slim (2019) 9 p.m. HBO
The Matrix (1999) 9 p.m. IFC
The Entertainer (1960) 9 p.m. TCM
Girls Trip (2017) 9:30 p.m. FXX
Higher Learning (1995) 9:35 p.m. Showtime
The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) 11 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Aug. 23-29 include Charlize Theron in “Bombshell,” Tyler Perry as Madea and more
Movies on TV this week: Aug. 23: “Chinatown” on Encore, “Goodfellas” on AMC, “North by Northwest” TCM and more
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.