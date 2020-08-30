What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior “All Stars Skills Challenge” (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Brad Sherwood. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Nick Viall, who was one of the finalists in both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of “The Bachelorette,” a contestant on “Bachelor in Paradise” and was also “The Bachelor” is featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Daniel K, Yukihiro Katayama, Andrew Evans and David Stone. 9 p.m. CW

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Rachael Ray has a breakfast sandwich in Pittsburgh; Martha Stewart eats a country breakfast in Nashville; Alton Brown enjoys a cinnamon roll in California. Also, Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli share breakfast recipes. p.m. Food Network

10 Things You Don’t Know Rihanna is featured in the first new episode and Robert Downey Jr. in the second. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Schumer and her husband re-create their favorite New York City takeout meals, including shrimp in lobster sauce with rice and homemade sushi; then, they sip gin and tonics and make cocktail party bites like pizza bagels. 10 p.m. Food Network

Love it or List it Australia (premiere) 10 p.m. HGTV

Into the Unknown The season finale explores the legendary Jersey Devil. 11 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

Diana: In Her Own Words Interviews with Princess Diana are combined with archival footage and photography to provide a fresh perspective on her emotional journey from childhood to her relationship with Prince Charles. 7 p.m. National Geographic

Planet Earth: A Celebration This new special presents unforgettable moments from past episodes of the nature documentary series “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II,” featuring new musical compositions from Hans Zimmer and his associates. David Attenborough narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance

Being the Queen Writer and director Tom Jennings (“Diana: In Her Own Words”) is behind this sweeping new documentary about Queen Elizabeth II. 9 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis First Round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball Playoffs: 3:30 and 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey Playoffs, 4:30 and 7 p.m. NBCSP



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Authors Ibi Zoboi and Dr. Yusef Salaam (“Punching the Air”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim McGraw; Kermit the Frog; Nicole Avant (“The Black Godfather”); Black Pumas perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Jason Sudeikis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Love the Coopers Sam and Charlotte Cooper (John Goodman, Diane Keaton) are preparing to end their marriage of 40 years, but first she wants to have a final “perfect Christmas” celebration with their extended family in this 2015 holiday comedy. Alan Arkin, Ed Helms, Anthony Mackie, June Squibb, Amanda Seyfried and Marisa Tomei also star and Steve Martin narrates. 8 p.m. Fox

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 8:07 a.m. and 5:52 p.m. Starz

Jarhead (2005) 8:44 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Red Eye (2005) 9 a.m. TNT

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:55 a.m. Syfy

Rudy (1993) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10:30 a.m. TNT

Get Shorty (1995) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Silverado (1985) Noon TMC

Friday (1995) Noon VH1

The Others (2001) 12:05 p.m. HBO

All Is Lost (2013) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 12:45 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 12:57 p.m. Syfy

State of Play (2009) 1 p.m. Starz

The Pelican Brief (1993) 2 p.m. Showtime

Carrie (1976) 2:25 p.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FXX

Purple Noon (1960) 3 p.m. TCM

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 3:10 p.m. Starz

I Am Legend (2007) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Deadpool (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 3:30 p.m. IFC

American Gangster (2007) 3:54 p.m. Encore

Doubt (2008) 4 p.m. HBO

Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation

Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future (1985) 4 p.m. WGN America

Dressed to Kill (1980) 4:15 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:27 p.m. Syfy

Easy A (2010) 5 p.m. Freeform

Rocco and His Brothers (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

About Last Night (2014) 6 p.m. BET

The Birdcage (1996) 6 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6:30 p.m. WGN America

Black Hawk Down (2001) 6:33 p.m. Encore

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

The Firm (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

Doctor Sleep (2019) 7:25 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Love the Coopers (2015) 8 p.m. Fox

Blockers (2018) 8 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX

Le Samouraï (1967) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9 p.m. WGN America

Rush (2013) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

L’eclisse (1962) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Adventureland (2009) 10:44 p.m. Starz

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 p.m. Bravo

Titanic (1997) 11 p.m. CMT

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 11:05 p.m. Encore

