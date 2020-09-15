What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Jesus Rolls’ on Showtime; ACM Awards; ‘Archer’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Results. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The 100 (N) 8 p.m. CW
Islands of Wonder This miniseries exploring three of the most exotic and mysterious islands on Earth continues with “Madagascar.” Regarded by many scientists to be the oldest island on Earth, Madagascar has been isolated longer than any other place in the world. As a result, life here has had time to evolve in unusual ways, resulting in more unique wildlife than possibly any other island on the planet. 8 p.m. KOCE
Coroner In the first of another new, two-episode story arc, a building lockdown forces Jenny (Serinda Swan) to team up with a former colleague. Also, Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) pursues a recently released prison inmate, while Liam (Éric Bruneau) gives Ross (Ehren Kassam) a hand with his grandfather. Tamara Podemski and Nicholas Campbell also star. 9 p.m. CW
Nova The new episode “Secret Mind of Slime” documents research on primitive life forms called slime molds, which navigate life without a brain, could reveal the fundamental rules underlying decision-making. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET
Hacking Your Mind The new episode “Weapons of Influence” documents the efforts of politicians, social media companies and corporate marketers to use big data to hack decision-making. 10 p.m. KOCE
Archer The Emmy-winning adult animated sitcom opens for an 11th season with a premiere that reveals that Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) has spent the past three seasons in a coma. When he returns to the world of spying he discovers some of his colleagues aren’t keen to pick up where they left off with him. The voices of Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell also are heard. A second new episode follows. 10 and 10:34 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
55th Academy of Country Music Awards Fifteen-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban hosts these ceremonies honoring big names and emerging talent in the country music industry, broadcast live from three locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Scheduled performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw. 8 p.m. CBS
Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris This new special documents the disastrous fire that ravaged the landmark in 2019, including firsthand accounts and harrowing footage from within the inferno. 9 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Sonia Manzano; Kelsea Ballerini. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Jon Hamm; Jenn Falik. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Joel Kinnaman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gabrielle Union; author Brian Stelter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Drew Barrymore. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Naomi Campbell; host DJ Jazzy Jeff. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Fonda; Gabrielle Union; Christian Siriano. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley; Jillian Bell and Chance the Rapper; Ben Platt; Jason Momoa. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Viral-video subjects get into a heated argument; whether the term Karen is misogynistic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Mary Kay Letourneau’s husband, Vili Fualaau, tells about being a father at 13. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kiersey Clemons. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sharon Stone; Shaquille O’Neal; Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Barrymore. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad guest hosts; actress Daisy Ridley. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cynthia Nixon; Michael Stipe; Larry Wilmore; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden John David Washington; Michael McIntyre; Glass Animals. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and ESPN
MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the San Jose Earthquakes, 6:30 p.m. FS1
MOVIES
The Jesus Rolls Fans of the Coen brothers’ comedy “The Big Lebowski” may enjoy this 2019 quasi-follow-up, which finds John Turturro — who also wrote and directed — reprising his character of Jesus Quintana. Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou also star, with Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Sonia Braga and Christopher Walken. 9 p.m. Showtime
Westward the Women (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Role Models (2008) 10:18 a.m. Starz
La La Land (2016) 11 a.m. HBO
Galaxy Quest (1999) 11 a.m. IFC
Crawl (2019) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Mean Girls (2004) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Noon TMC
A Beautiful Mind (2001) Noon p.m. Starz
Get Out (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:35 p.m. Epix
The Mask (1994) 12:43 p.m. Encore
Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Ghost (1990) 2 p.m. TMC
Friends With Benefits (2011) 2:29 p.m. Encore
G.I. Jane (1997) 2:45 p.m. AMC
Annihilation (2018) 3 p.m. FXX
Cat Ballou (1965) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Us (2019) 4 p.m. Cinemax
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation
About Last Night (2014) 4 and 11:35 p.m. VH1
American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. Syfy
A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Blockers (2018) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Rocky Balboa (2006) 5:45 p.m. AMC
Julie & Julia (2009) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Out of Sight (1998) 6:05 p.m. Starz
Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 7 p.m. TCM
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX
A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 8 p.m. AMC
Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. BBC America
No Country for Old Men (2007) 8 p.m. Encore
Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX
I Am Legend (2007) 8 p.m. Paramount
Pitch Perfect (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9 p.m. HBO
The Jesus Rolls (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Silverado (1985) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Chronicle (2012) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 10:32 p.m. Starz
The Italian Job (2003) 10:35 p.m. Paramount
