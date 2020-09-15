What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Jesus Rolls’ on Showtime; ACM Awards; ‘Archer’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Results. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The 100 (N) 8 p.m. CW

Islands of Wonder This miniseries exploring three of the most exotic and mysterious islands on Earth continues with “Madagascar.” Regarded by many scientists to be the oldest island on Earth, Madagascar has been isolated longer than any other place in the world. As a result, life here has had time to evolve in unusual ways, resulting in more unique wildlife than possibly any other island on the planet. 8 p.m. KOCE

Coroner In the first of another new, two-episode story arc, a building lockdown forces Jenny (Serinda Swan) to team up with a former colleague. Also, Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) pursues a recently released prison inmate, while Liam (Éric Bruneau) gives Ross (Ehren Kassam) a hand with his grandfather. Tamara Podemski and Nicholas Campbell also star. 9 p.m. CW

Nova The new episode “Secret Mind of Slime” documents research on primitive life forms called slime molds, which navigate life without a brain, could reveal the fundamental rules underlying decision-making. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET

Hacking Your Mind The new episode “Weapons of Influence” documents the efforts of politicians, social media companies and corporate marketers to use big data to hack decision-making. 10 p.m. KOCE

Archer The Emmy-winning adult animated sitcom opens for an 11th season with a premiere that reveals that Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) has spent the past three seasons in a coma. When he returns to the world of spying he discovers some of his colleagues aren’t keen to pick up where they left off with him. The voices of Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell also are heard. A second new episode follows. 10 and 10:34 p.m. FXX



SPECIALS

55th Academy of Country Music Awards Fifteen-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban hosts these ceremonies honoring big names and emerging talent in the country music industry, broadcast live from three locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Scheduled performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw. 8 p.m. CBS

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris This new special documents the disastrous fire that ravaged the landmark in 2019, including firsthand accounts and harrowing footage from within the inferno. 9 p.m. ABC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Sonia Manzano; Kelsea Ballerini. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Jon Hamm; Jenn Falik. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Joel Kinnaman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gabrielle Union; author Brian Stelter. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Drew Barrymore. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Naomi Campbell; host DJ Jazzy Jeff. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Fonda; Gabrielle Union; Christian Siriano. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley; Jillian Bell and Chance the Rapper; Ben Platt; Jason Momoa. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Viral-video subjects get into a heated argument; whether the term Karen is misogynistic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Mary Kay Letourneau’s husband, Vili Fualaau, tells about being a father at 13. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kiersey Clemons. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sharon Stone; Shaquille O’Neal; Kylie Minogue performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Barrymore. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Josh Gad guest hosts; actress Daisy Ridley. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cynthia Nixon; Michael Stipe; Larry Wilmore; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden John David Washington; Michael McIntyre; Glass Animals. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and ESPN

MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the San Jose Earthquakes, 6:30 p.m. FS1



MOVIES

The Jesus Rolls Fans of the Coen brothers’ comedy “The Big Lebowski” may enjoy this 2019 quasi-follow-up, which finds John Turturro — who also wrote and directed — reprising his character of Jesus Quintana. Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou also star, with Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Sonia Braga and Christopher Walken. 9 p.m. Showtime

Westward the Women (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Role Models (2008) 10:18 a.m. Starz

La La Land (2016) 11 a.m. HBO

Galaxy Quest (1999) 11 a.m. IFC

Crawl (2019) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Mean Girls (2004) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Noon TMC

A Beautiful Mind (2001) Noon p.m. Starz

Get Out (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:35 p.m. Epix

The Mask (1994) 12:43 p.m. Encore

Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Ghost (1990) 2 p.m. TMC

Friends With Benefits (2011) 2:29 p.m. Encore

G.I. Jane (1997) 2:45 p.m. AMC

Annihilation (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Cat Ballou (1965) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Us (2019) 4 p.m. Cinemax

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

About Last Night (2014) 4 and 11:35 p.m. VH1

American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. Syfy

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Blockers (2018) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Rocky Balboa (2006) 5:45 p.m. AMC

Julie & Julia (2009) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Out of Sight (1998) 6:05 p.m. Starz

Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 7 p.m. TCM

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX

A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 8 p.m. AMC

Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. BBC America

No Country for Old Men (2007) 8 p.m. Encore

Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX

I Am Legend (2007) 8 p.m. Paramount

Pitch Perfect (2012) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9 p.m. HBO

The Jesus Rolls (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Silverado (1985) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Chronicle (2012) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 10:32 p.m. Starz

The Italian Job (2003) 10:35 p.m. Paramount

