What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Mysteries Decoded In response to calls to storm Area 51 in Nevada, Jennifer Marshall and Ryan Sprague investigate what initially sparked that recent viral movement and speculate on what may be hidden inside the Air Force’s top-secret facility. 8 p.m. CW
Keeping Up With the Kardashians The unscripted series returns for its final season. 8 p.m. E!
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Bradshaw Bunch (Premiere) TV broadcaster and former quarterback Terry Bradshaw shares an intimate look at life in the off-season in the premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!
Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Joe Biden: Town Hall Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, discusses issues with voters in Scranton, Penn. 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Miami Marlins, 10 a.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship First round, 11 a.m. NBC
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 2: the Miami Heat versus the Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury versus the Minnesota Lynx, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Connecticut Sun versus the Sparks, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey Conference final, game 6: the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NFL Football The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns, 5:20 p.m. NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; keeping love alive during the pandemic; improving Wi-Fi with Mario Armstrong. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Reality star Bethenny Frankel. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:07 a.m. KABC
The View Janelle Monáe and Gabourey Sidibe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kate Hudson (“Almost Famous”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Stassi Schroeder speaks about leaving “Vanderpump Rules.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Charlize Theron; Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”); Luvvie Ajayi Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Alison Brie; Ben Affleck; Amy Poehler; Justin Timberlake; Anna Kendrick; Tom Hanks; Jason Aldean. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man who tried to bike across America to lose weight, failed, and blames Dr. Phil. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Jacob Blake’s family speaks out about the day he was shot by police and his injuries. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth MacFarlane; Evan Rachel Wood; Penn & Teller. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Paulson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Brad Paisley guest hosts and performs; Rainn Wilson. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Stacey Abrams; David Byrne; Sonny Emory with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Witch Robert Eggers wrote and directed this 2015 horror film set in 1630 New England, where a Puritan farm family begins to fear the eldest daughter is a witch after her baby brother disappears while in her care. Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw and Ellie Grainger star. 11:30 p.m. Showtime
Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Superbad (2007) 8:30 a.m. MTV
A Most Violent Year (2014) 9 a.m. Showtime
No Country for Old Men (2007) 9:41 a.m. Encore
Annihilation (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:15 a.m. Epix
The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Easy Money (2010) 10:52 a.m. Cinemax
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 11 a.m. TMC
Dawn of the Dead (2004) Noon Syfy
Moneyball (2011) Noon Starz
Super 8 (2011) 12:10 p.m. Epix
Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Silverado (1985) 1 p.m. Ovation
Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. TMC
The School of Rock (2003) 1:20 p.m. HBO
The Revenant (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 2 p.m. AMC
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. TNT
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 3:10 p.m. HBO
Laura (1944) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Bank Job (2008) 4 p.m. Epix
Easy A (2010) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation
Widows (2018) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
People Will Talk (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5 p.m. TNT
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011) 5:19 p.m. Encore
Pitch Perfect (2012) 6 p.m. Freeform
Coach Carter (2005) 6 p.m. VH1
Cloverfield (2008) 6:30 p.m. TMC
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation
Magnificent Obsession (1954) 7 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man (2015) 7:30 p.m. TNT
The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 8 p.m. CMT
Donnie Brasco (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Dope (2015) 9 p.m. VH1
The Professional (1994) 10 p.m. Ovation
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 10 p.m. TNT
Mississippi Burning (1988) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Hitch (2005) 10:30 p.m. Bravo
The Citadel (1938) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Steel Magnolias (1989) 11 p.m. CMT
