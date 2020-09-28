What’s on TV Tuesday: The presidential debate; ‘Weakest Link’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Love Island (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Weakest Link Jane Lynch hosts a revival of the international game of trivia. 8 p.m. NBC

Tell Me a Story As Hannah (Dania Ramirez) tries to free Gabe (Davi Santos), she takes the fight to Katrina (guest star Becki Newton), culminating in a major showdown in the season finale. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) severs contact with her father (Sam Jaeger) and the police as she tries to save Colleen (Kim Cattrall). Billy Magnussen, James Wolk and Dorian Crossmond Missick also star. (N) 9 p.m. CW

Little People, Big World (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC



PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Chris Wallace of Fox News moderates.

Predebate coverage 4 p.m. CNN; 5 p.m. MSNBC, CSPAN; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg

Debate 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, KCAL, Fox, KMEX, KOCE, Bloomberg, CNN, CSPAN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, Spectrum News, WGN America

Postdebate coverage and analysis 7:30 p.m. Spectrum News; 8 and 10 p.m. CNN, MSNBC; 8:30 p.m. CSPAN; Fox Business



SPORTS

Baseball Wild Card games: The Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins, 11 a.m. ABC; the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics, noon ESPN; the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball Semifinals, game 5: The Connecticut Sun versus the Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan; T. D. Jakes; Ethan Hawke. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kristin Cavallari; Nicholas Sparks; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Bomer (“The Boys in the Band”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper’s home workout; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show The Rev. Al Sharpton (“Rise Up”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Zachary Quinto. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Savannah Guthrie; Bethenny Frankel. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Derek Hough; Molly Sims; Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Budgeting in a pandemic; advice for returning to school in a pandemic. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her ex-boyfriend and his fiancee have alienated her from her young son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband; murdered Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s sister. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ravi Patel (“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”); YelloPain (“My Vote Don’t Count”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Public Enemy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Kal Penn; Haim performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Lili Reinhart; Phoebe Bridgers performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells; Brittany Howard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Hope Gap Bill Nighy and Annette Bening star as a couple who have been married for nearly three decades, when the husband announces he is leaving her from another woman in writer-director William Nicholson’s 2019 adaptation of his play “The Retreat From Moscow.” Josh O’Connor, Aiysha Hart and Ryan McKen costar. 10 p.m. Epix

Amy (2015) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Spider-Man (2002) 9:25 a.m. and 10 p.m. Encore

Donnie Brasco (1997) 9:55 a.m. Epix

The Valley of Decision (1945) 10 a.m. TCM

Downton Abbey (2019) 10:43 a.m. HBO

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 11:30 a.m. Encore

Spectre (2015) Noon FX

Midnight Express (1978) 12:05 p.m. Epix

Pride and Prejudice (1940) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Rio (2011) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Mean Girls (2004) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Ferdinand (2017) 1 p.m. FXX

Harriet (2019) 1 p.m. HBO

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 1:33 p.m. Encore

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 2:01 p.m. Starz

West Side Story (1961) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:25 p.m. Showtime

Mrs. Miniver (1942) 2:30 p.m. TCM

The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation

Matilda (1996) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Traffic (2000) 5:05 p.m. Encore

Middle of Nowhere (2012) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me (2010) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. A&E

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and11 p.m. BBC America

Widows (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Judy (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX

Just Mercy (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Our Idiot Brother (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Beau Travail (1999) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Patriot (2000) 10 p.m. Ovation

Shanghai Knights (2003) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax

Adoption (Örökbefogadás) (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Barcelona (1994) 11:15 p.m. TMC

