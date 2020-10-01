What’s on TV Friday: ‘Warrior’; NBA and WNBA finals
SERIES
The Greatest #AtHome Videos Jason Derulo, NFL player Rob Gronkowski and Lucy Hale share their dance moves, singing skills and four-legged family members with host Cedric the Entertainer in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Murray SawChuck, Chris Funk, Ed Alonzo, Michael Turco, Krystyn Lambert and Hans Klock. 8 p.m. The CW
Undercover Boss Ray Blanchette, chief executive of TGI Fridays, works incognito in the kitchen and behind the bar at two locations in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. CBS
World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes comic and illusionist Murray SawChuck as a guest in this new episode featuring animals doing some of the funniest things ever caught on video, including a talented retriever that loves to salsa dance, a monkey that’s a sneaky thief, a stubborn camel and a snorting seal. 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances Pianist Stewart Goodyear learns how to direct an orchestra while improvising the solos of Mozart’s 20th piano concerto at Festival Mozaic in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri is sampling chicken around the country, including a Filipino favorite in Los Angeles. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
A Wilderness of Error In this the first of two new episodes of the documentary series, Joe McGinniss’ book “Fatal Vision” paints a not-so-flattering picture of Jeffrey MacDonald, who was convicted in 1979 of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, but new evidence may prove MacDonald is innocent. Then, in the series finale, a federal judge agrees to hear new evidence. 9 p.m. FX
Art in the Twenty-First Century The season finale, “Borderlands,” documents contemporary art challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border. 10 p.m. KOCE
Warrior Set in late 19th-century San Francisco, this action-packed crime drama returns for a second season in the world of rival Chinatown gangs as they fight for dominance. Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) is back with the Hop Wei and confronting a new anti-Chinese group. Olivia Cheng and Dianne Doan also star. 10 and 11 p.m. Cinemax
Room 104 Two friends (Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez) are crashing Room 104 to celebrate their last summer before they start high school in 1987. Jake Green also stars. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Kingdom of Silence Premiering on the second anniversary of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, this new documentary from filmmaker Rick Rowley examines the complicated dynamic between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the interactions between the Trump administration and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who reportedly has close personal ties with Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner. 9 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ABC; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers (if necessary), 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres (if necessary), 7 p.m. ESPN
2020 WNBA Finals Game 1: The Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. ESPN2
2020 NBA Finals Game 2: The Miami Heat versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ABC
College Football Louisiana Tech visits Brigham Young University, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; a nurse battling breast cancer treats kids with cancer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles perform; Alicia Vikander. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper; Kathie Lee Gifford (“Then Came You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jaime Harrison; Anthony Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Dionne Warwick; Tom Cavanagh. (N) 10 a.m. HALL
The Wendy Williams Show Earl DMX Simmons (“Verzuz”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kathie Lee Gifford; author Sara Evans. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley (podcast “Two Funny Mamas”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Lauren Cohan; Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Telemedicine; a dancing doctor; homemade COVID-19 costume; vegan diet for acne; getting organized. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Suzanne Morphew’s brother tells of finding evidence that may solve her disappearance. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kalen Allen; MDC 3; Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show How long COVID-19 immunity may last; whether one can be infected twice; what herd immunity means. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Paris Hilton (“This Is Paris”); Jessie T. Usher (“The Boys”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The first 2020 presidential debate; President Trump’s taxes; 2020 elections: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Stephanie Ruhle, NBC; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night: Matthew McConaughey. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jim Belushi, Coleman Hughes, Bakari Sellers. 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Millie Bobby Brown; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; ASAP Ferg and Tyga perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keith Urban performs; Rachel Dratch. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kieran Culkin; Maren Morris performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dracula Bela Lugosi plays the Transylvanian count terrorizing England in this 1931 classic. Edward Van Sloan, Helen Chandler, David Manners and Dwight Frye also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Alita: Battle Angel Adapted from a popular 1990s series by Yukito Kishiro, director Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 cyberpunk life action-animated film features the voice of Rosa Salazar (“Man Seeking Woman”) as a woman who awakens in an unfamiliar body. Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali and Jackie Earle Haley costar. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:09 a.m. and 6:08 p.m. Starz
Moonstruck (1987) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
The Beguiled (2017) 8:46 a.m. Cinemax
28 Days Later (2002) 9 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. Syfy
A Day at the Races (1937) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Boiler Room (2000) 10 a.m. Showtime
Titanic (1997) 10:01 a.m. Starz
Slow West (2015) 10:30 a.m. TMC
The Goonies (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform
Ray (2004) 11:15 a.m. HBO
At the Circus (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. VH1
Set It Off (1996) noon Showtime
Carrie (1976) 12:13 p.m. Encore
Back to School (1986) 12:15 p.m. Epix
The Birdcage (1996) 1:15 p.m. IFC
A Night at the Opera (1935) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 1:19 p.m. Starz
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Predator (1987) 1:55 p.m. Encore
Just Mercy (2019) 1:55 p.m. HBO
Face/Off (1997) 2:05 p.m. Showtime
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 2:15 p.m. TMC
Hero (2002) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax
Casper (1995) 3:05 p.m. Freeform
The Lost Boys (1987) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET
Chicago (2002) 4 p.m. TMC
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Rudy (1993) 5 p.m. FS1
Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Lifetime
Role Models (2008) 5:18 p.m. Encore
Parenthood (1989) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6 p.m. BBC America
Doctor Sleep (2019) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Cat People (1942) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6:55 p.m. BET
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 7:15 p.m. Freeform
Absence of Malice (1981) 8 p.m. KCET
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. IFC
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 and 10:30 p.m. POP
House on Haunted Hill (1959) 8 p.m. TCM
It (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT
The Conjuring (2013) 8:30 and 11:40 p.m. BBC America
Beetlejuice (1988) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 9 p.m. Encore
The Haunting (1963) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Laggies (2014) 9:40 p.m. TMC
Fly Away Home (1996) 10 p.m. KCET
Groundhog Day (1993) 10:15 p.m. Epix
The Queen (1968) 11:30 p.m. TCM
