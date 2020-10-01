What’s on TV Friday: ‘Warrior’; NBA and WNBA finals

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos Jason Derulo, NFL player Rob Gronkowski and Lucy Hale share their dance moves, singing skills and four-legged family members with host Cedric the Entertainer in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Murray SawChuck, Chris Funk, Ed Alonzo, Michael Turco, Krystyn Lambert and Hans Klock. 8 p.m. The CW

Undercover Boss Ray Blanchette, chief executive of TGI Fridays, works incognito in the kitchen and behind the bar at two locations in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes comic and illusionist Murray SawChuck as a guest in this new episode featuring animals doing some of the funniest things ever caught on video, including a talented retriever that loves to salsa dance, a monkey that’s a sneaky thief, a stubborn camel and a snorting seal. 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances Pianist Stewart Goodyear learns how to direct an orchestra while improvising the solos of Mozart’s 20th piano concerto at Festival Mozaic in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri is sampling chicken around the country, including a Filipino favorite in Los Angeles. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

A Wilderness of Error In this the first of two new episodes of the documentary series, Joe McGinniss’ book “Fatal Vision” paints a not-so-flattering picture of Jeffrey MacDonald, who was convicted in 1979 of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, but new evidence may prove MacDonald is innocent. Then, in the series finale, a federal judge agrees to hear new evidence. 9 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Art in the Twenty-First Century The season finale, “Borderlands,” documents contemporary art challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border. 10 p.m. KOCE

Warrior Set in late 19th-century San Francisco, this action-packed crime drama returns for a second season in the world of rival Chinatown gangs as they fight for dominance. Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) is back with the Hop Wei and confronting a new anti-Chinese group. Olivia Cheng and Dianne Doan also star. 10 and 11 p.m. Cinemax

Room 104 Two friends (Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez) are crashing Room 104 to celebrate their last summer before they start high school in 1987. Jake Green also stars. 11 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

Kingdom of Silence Premiering on the second anniversary of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, this new documentary from filmmaker Rick Rowley examines the complicated dynamic between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the interactions between the Trump administration and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who reportedly has close personal ties with Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner. 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ABC; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers (if necessary), 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres (if necessary), 7 p.m. ESPN

2020 WNBA Finals Game 1: The Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. ESPN2

2020 NBA Finals Game 2: The Miami Heat versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ABC

College Football Louisiana Tech visits Brigham Young University, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; a nurse battling breast cancer treats kids with cancer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles perform; Alicia Vikander. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper; Kathie Lee Gifford (“Then Came You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jaime Harrison; Anthony Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Home & Family Dionne Warwick; Tom Cavanagh. (N) 10 a.m. HALL

The Wendy Williams Show Earl DMX Simmons (“Verzuz”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kathie Lee Gifford; author Sara Evans. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley (podcast “Two Funny Mamas”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lauren Cohan; Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Telemedicine; a dancing doctor; homemade COVID-19 costume; vegan diet for acne; getting organized. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Suzanne Morphew’s brother tells of finding evidence that may solve her disappearance. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kalen Allen; MDC 3; Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show How long COVID-19 immunity may last; whether one can be infected twice; what herd immunity means. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Paris Hilton (“This Is Paris”); Jessie T. Usher (“The Boys”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The first 2020 presidential debate; President Trump’s taxes; 2020 elections: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Stephanie Ruhle, NBC; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night: Matthew McConaughey. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Jim Belushi, Coleman Hughes, Bakari Sellers. 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Millie Bobby Brown; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; ASAP Ferg and Tyga perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Keith Urban performs; Rachel Dratch. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kieran Culkin; Maren Morris performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Dracula Bela Lugosi plays the Transylvanian count terrorizing England in this 1931 classic. Edward Van Sloan, Helen Chandler, David Manners and Dwight Frye also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Alita: Battle Angel Adapted from a popular 1990s series by Yukito Kishiro, director Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 cyberpunk life action-animated film features the voice of Rosa Salazar (“Man Seeking Woman”) as a woman who awakens in an unfamiliar body. Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali and Jackie Earle Haley costar. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:09 a.m. and 6:08 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Moonstruck (1987) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

The Beguiled (2017) 8:46 a.m. Cinemax

28 Days Later (2002) 9 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. Syfy

A Day at the Races (1937) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Boiler Room (2000) 10 a.m. Showtime

Titanic (1997) 10:01 a.m. Starz

Slow West (2015) 10:30 a.m. TMC

The Goonies (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Ray (2004) 11:15 a.m. HBO

At the Circus (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. VH1

Set It Off (1996) noon Showtime

Advertisement

Carrie (1976) 12:13 p.m. Encore

Back to School (1986) 12:15 p.m. Epix

The Birdcage (1996) 1:15 p.m. IFC

A Night at the Opera (1935) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Spider-Man (2002) 1:19 p.m. Starz

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Predator (1987) 1:55 p.m. Encore

Just Mercy (2019) 1:55 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Face/Off (1997) 2:05 p.m. Showtime

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 2:15 p.m. TMC

Hero (2002) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax

Casper (1995) 3:05 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Lost Boys (1987) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET

Chicago (2002) 4 p.m. TMC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Rudy (1993) 5 p.m. FS1

Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Lifetime

Role Models (2008) 5:18 p.m. Encore

Parenthood (1989) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 6 p.m. BBC America

Doctor Sleep (2019) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Cat People (1942) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6:55 p.m. BET

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 7:15 p.m. Freeform

Absence of Malice (1981) 8 p.m. KCET

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 and 10:30 p.m. POP

House on Haunted Hill (1959) 8 p.m. TCM

It (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT

The Conjuring (2013) 8:30 and 11:40 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Beetlejuice (1988) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

The Haunting (1963) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Laggies (2014) 9:40 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Fly Away Home (1996) 10 p.m. KCET

Groundhog Day (1993) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Queen (1968) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Advertisement



