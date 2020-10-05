What’s on TV Tuesday: The documentary ‘Siempre, Luis’ on HBO
SERIES
Weakest Link (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing In this TV series adaptation of the DC Comics title Crystal Reed stars as a physician with the Centers for Disease Control sent to her Louisiana hometown to investigate what appears to be a deadly swamp-borne virus. Andy Bean and Derek Mears star in the premiere. 8 p.m. CW
Cosmos: Possible Worlds 8 p.m. Fox
Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch The Raney family kicks off the most ambitious rescue ever on, working their own 40 acres with multiple generations of the family participating. 8 p.m. Discovery
Ellen’s Game of Games (season premiere) 9 p.m. NBC
NEXT This new science fiction crime drama stars John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer who discovers that one of his creations, a powerful artificial-intelligence unit, could spell doom for humanity. When he tries to shut down the project he is ousted from his company by his brother (Jason Butler Harner). Fernanda Andrade also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
16 and Pregnant (season premiere) 9 p.m. MTV
The FBI Declassified In the premiere of this real-life series FBI agents and analysts race to save a 5-year-old boy held hostage by an armed gunman. 10 p.m. CBS
Transplant Bashir (Hamza Haq) does his best to celebrate the Muslim religious festival Eid with his sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), but she wishes they could continue the traditions they had back home. Also, Theo (Jim Watson) treats a teenage patient who wants to avoid telling his parents why he’s in the hospital. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new episode “America’s Medical Supply Crisis” investigates the fragmented and disorganized global medical supply chain and its consequences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 10 p.m. KOCE
Don’t Be Tardy ... (season premiere) 10 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
The Hispanic Heritage Awards The 33rd edition of these ceremonies will adhere to pandemic guidelines and feature intimately filmed performances and honoree segments filmed on location across the United States and Latin America. 8 p.m. KOCE
Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground Political candidates focus on maximizing support from Latinos, poised to be the largest non-white voting bloc in the 2020 election. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
Baseball Division Series: The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, 11 a.m. FS1; Teams TBA, 4 p.m. TBS; the San Diego Padres versus the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. FS1
2020 WNBA Finals Game 3: The Las Vegas Aces versus the Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ESPN
2020 NBA Finals Game 4: The Lakers versus the Miami Heat, 6 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Shannon Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda; Wilfred Frost; Ina Garten; John Brennan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mindy Kaling; Henry Winkler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Alyssa Milano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Carissa Culiner, Samantha Harris, Sara Evans. (N) 10 a.m.Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gloria Estefan; author Deepak Chopra. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Lindsay Ell performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Lynch; author Jay Shetty (“Think Like a Monk”); Debbie Gibson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Sheryl Crow’s First Cut Is the Deepest; Jane Lynch; Matt Bomer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Scooters; Judy Gold. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s parents say her home is such a health hazard that it needs to be burned to the ground. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brad Paisley; Jurnee Smollett. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Getting a child molester’s confession on tape; the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay; Scientology. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ziggy Marley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night: Bill Murray. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Luis Miranda; Ruby Rose; the Highwomen. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jerry Seinfeld; Ella Mai performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Armie Hammer; Marlon Wayans; Jaden Smith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothy Olyphant; Bob Woodward; Benee performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Whoopi Goldberg; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Siempre, Luis Airing during National Hispanic Heritage Month, John James’ documentary profiles pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda Jr., who has advocated for Latino communities for decades, played a key role in the New York and national political arenas and also found time to be a doting father to three children — including “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda. 9 p.m. HBO
Rear Window (1954) 8 a.m. IFC
Gandhi (1982) 8:50 a.m. TMC
The Fugitive (1993) 9 a.m. History
X-Men: First Class (2011) 9:10 a.m. HBO
Judy (2019) 9:25 a.m. Epix
The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) 9:39 a.m. Cinemax
The Shining (1980) 10:03 a.m. AMC
The Birds (1963) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Nothing Sacred (1937) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform
Pulp Fiction (1994) 11:02 a.m. Starz
Rocketman (2019) 11:25 a.m. Epix
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 11:33 a.m. Cinemax
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Noon History
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) Noon TCM
Ghostbusters (1984) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Road to Perdition (2002) 1:30 p.m. IFC
To Be or Not to Be (1942) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Baby Boy (2001) 2 p.m. VH1
Green Book (2018) 2:15 p.m. TMC
The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Salt (2010) 4 p.m. A&E
Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. IFC
Witness (1985) 4:04 p.m. Encore
Dope (2015) 4:30 p.m. VH1
The Natural (1984) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Chicago (2002) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Beetlejuice (1988) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Pacific Rim (2013) 7 and 11:15 p.m. BBC America
Love & Basketball (2000) 7 p.m. VH1
Forrest Gump (1994) 7:58 p.m. Encore
Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. IFC; 11:30 p.m. IFC
The Lost Boys (1987) 8 and 10 p.m. Sundance
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 8 p.m. Syfy
Siempre, Luis (2020) 9 p.m. HBO
Meek’s Cutoff (2010) 9:30 p.m. TCM
A Most Violent Year (2014) 9:40 p.m. TMC
Looper (2012) 10:24 p.m. Encore
Margin Call (2011) 11 p.m. Epix
