What’s on TV Tuesday: The documentary ‘Siempre, Luis’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Weakest Link (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing In this TV series adaptation of the DC Comics title Crystal Reed stars as a physician with the Centers for Disease Control sent to her Louisiana hometown to investigate what appears to be a deadly swamp-borne virus. Andy Bean and Derek Mears star in the premiere. 8 p.m. CW

Cosmos: Possible Worlds 8 p.m. Fox

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch The Raney family kicks off the most ambitious rescue ever on, working their own 40 acres with multiple generations of the family participating. 8 p.m. Discovery

Ellen’s Game of Games (season premiere) 9 p.m. NBC

NEXT This new science fiction crime drama stars John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer who discovers that one of his creations, a powerful artificial-intelligence unit, could spell doom for humanity. When he tries to shut down the project he is ousted from his company by his brother (Jason Butler Harner). Fernanda Andrade also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

16 and Pregnant (season premiere) 9 p.m. MTV

The FBI Declassified In the premiere of this real-life series FBI agents and analysts race to save a 5-year-old boy held hostage by an armed gunman. 10 p.m. CBS

Transplant Bashir (Hamza Haq) does his best to celebrate the Muslim religious festival Eid with his sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), but she wishes they could continue the traditions they had back home. Also, Theo (Jim Watson) treats a teenage patient who wants to avoid telling his parents why he’s in the hospital. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “America’s Medical Supply Crisis” investigates the fragmented and disorganized global medical supply chain and its consequences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 10 p.m. KOCE

Don’t Be Tardy ... (season premiere) 10 p.m. Bravo



SPECIALS

The Hispanic Heritage Awards The 33rd edition of these ceremonies will adhere to pandemic guidelines and feature intimately filmed performances and honoree segments filmed on location across the United States and Latin America. 8 p.m. KOCE

Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground Political candidates focus on maximizing support from Latinos, poised to be the largest non-white voting bloc in the 2020 election. 9 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

Baseball Division Series: The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, 11 a.m. FS1; Teams TBA, 4 p.m. TBS; the San Diego Padres versus the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. FS1

2020 WNBA Finals Game 3: The Las Vegas Aces versus the Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ESPN

2020 NBA Finals Game 4: The Lakers versus the Miami Heat, 6 p.m. ABC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Shannon Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda; Wilfred Frost; Ina Garten; John Brennan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mindy Kaling; Henry Winkler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Alyssa Milano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Carissa Culiner, Samantha Harris, Sara Evans. (N) 10 a.m.Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gloria Estefan; author Deepak Chopra. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Lindsay Ell performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Lynch; author Jay Shetty (“Think Like a Monk”); Debbie Gibson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Sheryl Crow’s First Cut Is the Deepest; Jane Lynch; Matt Bomer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Scooters; Judy Gold. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s parents say her home is such a health hazard that it needs to be burned to the ground. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brad Paisley; Jurnee Smollett. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Getting a child molester’s confession on tape; the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay; Scientology. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ziggy Marley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night: Bill Murray. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Luis Miranda; Ruby Rose; the Highwomen. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jerry Seinfeld; Ella Mai performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Armie Hammer; Marlon Wayans; Jaden Smith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothy Olyphant; Bob Woodward; Benee performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Whoopi Goldberg; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Siempre, Luis Airing during National Hispanic Heritage Month, John James’ documentary profiles pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda Jr., who has advocated for Latino communities for decades, played a key role in the New York and national political arenas and also found time to be a doting father to three children — including “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda. 9 p.m. HBO

Rear Window (1954) 8 a.m. IFC

Gandhi (1982) 8:50 a.m. TMC

The Fugitive (1993) 9 a.m. History

X-Men: First Class (2011) 9:10 a.m. HBO

Judy (2019) 9:25 a.m. Epix

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) 9:39 a.m. Cinemax

The Shining (1980) 10:03 a.m. AMC

The Birds (1963) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Nothing Sacred (1937) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform

Pulp Fiction (1994) 11:02 a.m. Starz

Rocketman (2019) 11:25 a.m. Epix

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 11:33 a.m. Cinemax

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Noon History

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) Noon TCM

Ghostbusters (1984) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Road to Perdition (2002) 1:30 p.m. IFC

To Be or Not to Be (1942) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Baby Boy (2001) 2 p.m. VH1

Green Book (2018) 2:15 p.m. TMC

The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Salt (2010) 4 p.m. A&E

Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. IFC

Witness (1985) 4:04 p.m. Encore

Dope (2015) 4:30 p.m. VH1

The Natural (1984) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Chicago (2002) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Beetlejuice (1988) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Pacific Rim (2013) 7 and 11:15 p.m. BBC America

Love & Basketball (2000) 7 p.m. VH1

Forrest Gump (1994) 7:58 p.m. Encore

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. IFC; 11:30 p.m. IFC

The Lost Boys (1987) 8 and 10 p.m. Sundance

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 8 p.m. Syfy

Siempre, Luis (2020) 9 p.m. HBO

Meek’s Cutoff (2010) 9:30 p.m. TCM

A Most Violent Year (2014) 9:40 p.m. TMC

Looper (2012) 10:24 p.m. Encore

Margin Call (2011) 11 p.m. Epix

