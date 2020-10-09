Movies on TV this week: ‘Tootsie’ on Showtime; ‘Halloween’ on AMC

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 11 - 17, 2020

Advertisement

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Bravo Sun. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 9 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) Cinemax Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Gandhi (1982) TMC Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Fri. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 1:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) CMT Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Rocky (1976) BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) A&E Wed. 8 p.m. A&E Thur. 12:03 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TMC Fri. 5:50 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Sun. 8:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Tootsie (1982) Showtime Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 11 - 17, 2020

Advertisement

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Bravo Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Dear White People (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Bravo Sun. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 9 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:45 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ AMC Wed. Noon AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

House on Haunted Hill (1999) ★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Reindeer Games (2000) ★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:31 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:46 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ IFC Mon. Noon IFC Mon. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Bravo Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 11 - 17, 2020

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Sat. 5:25 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:41 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Encore Tues. 5:31 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:03 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:12 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 3:02 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Mon. 1:31 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:51 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 5:05 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Thur. 2 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Bravo Sun. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 9 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ HBO Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:15 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Encore Mon. 3:59 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:05 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Showtime Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Sat. Noon

Advertisement

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 11 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Hancock (2008) ★★ MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ HBO Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 11 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Advertisement

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ CMT Sun. 9 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon MTV Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Paramount Wed. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Encore Thur. 3:22 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:43 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:43 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Sat. 12:25 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:44 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. E! Sun. 5 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Encore Thur. 11:41 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:42 a.m.

Advertisement

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Fri. 2 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Starz Thur. 10:07 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Sun. 9:55 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4:35 p.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Encore Sat. 7:19 a.m.

Advertisement

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Thur. 5 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ CMT Sun. Noon

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:31 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:46 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:05 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 6 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Speed (1994) ★★★ E! Sun. 8 a.m. E! Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:56 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Encore Thur. 7 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:11 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Fri. 11:28 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:14 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TMC Fri. 5:50 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 8:58 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Encore Fri. 8:33 a.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Oct 11 - 17, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

Advertisement

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Abajo el telón (1955) Cantinflas, Christiane Martel. Un limpiaventanas es testigo de un robo, pero termina siendo injustamente encarcelado por el crimen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 3 p.m.

Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940) ★★★ Raymond Massey, Gene Lockhart. Over the space of 30 years, young Abraham Lincoln goes from storekeeper to backwoods lawyer to suitor to president of the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Accidental Spy (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang. Un vendedor de Hong Kong trata de resolver el acertijo dejado por un espía, pero termina encontrando un microbio mortal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:10 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:20 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:20 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:55 a.m.

All My Good Countrymen (1968) ★★★ Radoslav Brzobohat, Vladimír Mensík. Director Vojtech Jasny’s bittersweet portrait of 20 years in the life of a small Czechoslovakian farming village. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sat. 8:26 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 4 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 4 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sat. 5:25 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:41 p.m.

Advertisement

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 6:40 a.m.

American Dreamz (2006) ★★ Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid. A conniving singer and a sleeper-cell terrorist become finalists on America’s hottest TV talent show, which the White House chief of staff has scheduled the president to judge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

American Horror House (2012) Morgan Fairchild, Alessandra Torresani. Ghosts invade a sorority on Halloween night, and when the housemother starts killing the sisters, the survivors have to make it through the night. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 3:01 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sat. 7:45 a.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:32 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Fri. 1:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Angel and the Badman (1947) ★★★ John Wayne, Gail Russell. A Quaker and her family reform a wounded outlaw who has a killer on his trail. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Tues. 5:31 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:03 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:12 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:10 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 11:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Advertisement

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LOGO Sun. 7 p.m. LOGO Sun. 9 p.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher. After ruining their friend’s wedding gown, bridesmaids set out on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission degenerates into a night of booze, drugs and nightclubbing. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:02 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bad Seed (1956) ★★★ Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack. Odd fatal accidents lead a woman to realize that her 8-year-old daughter was born to kill. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms (1953) ★★ Paul Christian, Paula Raymond. Revived by a North Pole atomic blast, a submerged dinosaur swims to New York and goes to Coney Island. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Bee Season (2005) ★★ Richard Gere, Juliette Binoche. A professor’s obsession with his daughter’s gift for spelling becomes detrimental to his relationship with his wife and son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Before Sunset (2004) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. A novelist and an environmentalist who met on a train nine years earlier reunite in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Thur. 3:45 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Beyond the Law (2019) Johnny Messner, Steven Seagal. A former mobster turned businessman and a police detective must contend with a dirty ex-cop looking to bring the killer of his son to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Beyond the Lights (2014) ★★★ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Big City Blues (1932) ★★ Joan Blondell, Eric Linden. An Indiana boy lives it up with his girlfriend in New York until someone gets killed. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:55 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 1:31 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:51 a.m.

Advertisement

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m.

Black Sabbath (1963) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Jacqueline Pierreux. Karloff introduces tales of a haunted nurse, a stalked call girl and a vampire. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Blackbird (1926) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Renée Adorée. Silent. A disabled bishop secretly masterminds a vast underworld organization. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Blackout (2018) Pablo Sandstrom, Roland Lane. Two strangers enjoy the last sunrise humanity will ever see. (NR) 14 mins. TMC Sun. 6:45 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Blind Adventure (1933) ★★ Robert Armstrong, Helen Mack. An American in London stumbles onto an intrigue of global significance. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Tues. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 8:07 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:37 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:32 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:40 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Tues. 10:45 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bounce Back (2016) Shemar Moore, Nadine Velazquez. Relationship expert Matthew Taylor is on a book tour promoting his bestseller The Bounce Back when he meets talk show circuit therapist Kristin Peralta, who calls him out as a fraud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 8:05 a.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die (1962) ★ Jason Evers, Virginia Leith. A mad scientist keeps his dead fiancee’s severed head alive while searching for a suitable body. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 11:47 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 8:18 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:11 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:01 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:52 p.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bronze (2015) ★★ Melissa Rauch, Gary Cole. A spoiled and largely forgotten Olympic medalist takes action when a promising young gymnast threatens her status as a local celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 5:19 a.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Wed. 12:53 p.m. Starz Thur. 5:09 a.m.

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) ★★★ Demi Moore, Jeff Daniels. A folksy seaside clairvoyant marries a New York butcher, moves to the city and charms her new neighbors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cabaret de Frontera (1992) Patricia Rivera, Alejandro Ruíz. Un traficante llega a un cabaret fronterizo en busca del asesino de su padre, y sospecha del administrador. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Cadena de Mentiras (1955) Adalberto Martínez, Lucy González. El secretario de unos abogados se hace pasar por otro hombre cuando escucha una conversación referente a una herencia. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Virginia Mayo. C.S. Forester’s British naval hero woos the Duke of Wellington’s sister and fights in the Napoleonic wars. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Carnival of Souls (1962) ★★★ Candace Hilligoss, Frances Feist. After taking a job as a church organist, the sole survivor of a fatal car crash encounters mysterious phantoms which lure her to a deserted carnival outside of town. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Carrera Contra la Muerte (1998) Gilberto Trujillo, Eduardo Yáñez. Dos jóvenes corredores de autos realizan apuestas de altas sumas de dinero y tienen problemas con la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

The Catered Affair (1956) ★★★ Bette Davis, Ernest Borgnine. An Irish cabby in the Bronx watches his wife go overboard planning their daughter’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 7 p.m. HBO Wed. 10 p.m.

Cave Explorers (1957) Narrated by Peter Roberts. A group of Austrian speleologists explore a newly-discovered cave. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Advertisement

Cazador de narcos (1990) Rodolfo de Anda Jr., Leticia Perdigón. Angélica y Francisco están tras la pista del asesino de el Elefante. Se une a esta investigación el agente Fernández, quien les dice que este tenía doble personalidad y era narcotraficante. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Cheer Camp Killer (2020) Mariah Robinson, Jacqueline Scislowski. A woman and her daughter hatch a devious scheme to get rid of a new rival at a cheerleading camp. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Cheerleader Abduction (2020) Jerni Stewart, Kristen Harris. A gubernatorial candidate links her missing, pregnant daughter to an underground adoption ring. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cheerleader Escort (2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Cheerleader Nightmare (2018) Taylor Murphy, Melissa Ponzio. While flying a drone, a teenager sees her boyfriend cheating with the school’s head cheerleader. When the cheerleader turns up murdered, her boyfriend becomes the prime suspect, and only she can find the real killer before another murder takes place. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 1:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer (2020) Sean Kleier, Ashley Williams. A man fails a lie detector test and confesses to brutally murdering his pregnant wife Shan’ann and their two young daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

City Island (2009) ★★★ Andy Garcia, Julianna Margulies. Vince brings home his secret ex-con son to meet the rest of his family, prompting everyone to expose truths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:28 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Clínica de migrantes (2016) Puentes de Salud, a volunteer-run clinic, provides free medical care to undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia. Here, doctors and nurse work for free to serve people who would otherwise fall through the cracks. (NR) 39 mins. HBO Mon. 9:25 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CBS Sun. 9 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Mon. 4 p.m.

Coco (2017) ★★★ Voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal. Animated. Accompanied by a charming trickster, a young musician embarks on an extraordinary journey through the colorful Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family’s history. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. KEYT Wed. 5 p.m. ABC Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 3 a.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

El comando del diablo (2011) Emilio Franco, Eleazar García Jr. Tras la pérdida de su esposa a manos del Canibal, Damián busca venganza con la ayuda de su primo El Cuervo. A partir de ese momento, Damian se retira de la policía y ambos forman el temible Comando del Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:10 a.m.

The Conjuring (2013) ★★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Contrabando y muerte (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Ursula Prats. Un padre logra aplicar la justicia a una narcotraficante poderosa responsable de la muerte de su hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Cook Off! (2017) Cathryn Michon, Wendi McLendon-Covey. Foodie media and celebrity judges descend on a hotel convention center as amateur chefs from around the country compete for a $1 million prize. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Mon. 3:15 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

Corridors of Blood (1958) ★★ Boris Karloff, Betta St. John. A 19th-century London doctor becomes addicted to anesthesia and makes a deal with grave robbers. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Corruption (1968) ★★ Peter Cushing, Sue Lloyd. A knighted surgeon kills for the skin glands he needs to restore his wife’s scarred face. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Sun. 3 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Tues. 1:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Crazies (2010) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell. A lawman and his wife and two companions fight to make it out of town alive after an unknown toxin turns ordinary citizens into bloodthirsty lunatics. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

The Creation of the Humanoids (1962) ★ Don Megowan, Frances McCann. A security officer does not trust the hairless android workers on post-World War III Earth. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) ★★★ Richard Carlson, Julia Adams. Fossil hunters encounter a dangerous, humanlike amphibian in the Amazon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961) ★ Anthony Carbone, Betsy Jones-Moreland. After political unrest breaks out on a Caribbean island, scheming criminal Renzo Capetto promises to transport a group of exiles out of the country while also taking part of the national treasury. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Cuban Fury (2014) ★★ Rashida Jones, Nick Frost. A former salsa prodigy must whip himself back into shape 22 years after a bullying incident ruined his chance at dance stardom. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Tues. 6:34 a.m.

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:44 a.m.

Advertisement

The Current War (2017) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Daleks: Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. (1966) ★★ Peter Cushing, Bernard Cribbins. Dr. Who, his granddaughter, his niece and a London bobby find that Daleks have invaded 22nd-century Earth and are turning humans into slaves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Danzon (1991) ★★★ María Rojo, Carmen Salinas. A Mexico City telephone operator goes to Veracruz to find her missing ballroom dancing partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) David Byrne. Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical American Utopia. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Dead of Night (1945) ★★★ Mervyn Johns, Michael Redgrave. Summoned to an English estate, a man recalls it from his nightmare and there meets other guests with nightmares. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Dear White People (2014) ★★★ Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson. A campus culture war between blacks and whites at a predominantly white school comes to a head when the staff of a humor magazine stages an offensive Halloween party. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Death of a Cheerleader (1994) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Tori Spelling. Tragedy results when a teenager’s desire to become more popular in her high school fuels jealousy toward a classmate. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Dementia 13 (1963) ★★ William Campbell, Luana Anders. Ax murders follow a heart attack at an Irish castle full of mourners. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Destination: Murder (1950) ★★ Joyce Mackenzie, Stanley Clements. Romance interferes with the plans of a woman bent on destroying the mobster who murdered her father. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Devil Doll (1936) ★★ Lionel Barrymore, Maureen O’Sullivan. Paul is wrongfully convicted of robbery and murder, and breaks out of prison using a scientist’s shrinking invention. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E! Sat. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Devotion (1931) ★★ Ann Harding, Leslie Howard. A young Londoner disguises herself to become governess of the son of the barrister she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Dial a Prayer (2015) Brittany Snow, William H. Macy. A troubled young woman working at a prayer call center makes a difference in other people’s lives, forcing her to reconcile with her troubled past with the faith she brings out in others. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) ★★★ Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut. A German-Jewish girl and her family spend two years in an Amsterdam attic hiding from the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 2 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Dirty Pretty Things (2002) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou. A hotel receptionist runs a racket where desperate immigrants each give up a kidney in exchange for a passport. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) ★★★★ Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner. At 43, Jean-Dominique Bauby, editor-in-chief of Elle magazine, has a devastating stroke, which leaves him almost completely paralyzed and unable to communicate except by blinking one eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:55 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Advertisement

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur. 8:44 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:35 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:21 p.m.

Dogfight (1991) ★★★ River Phoenix, Lili Taylor. A Vietnam-bound GI brings a waitress to an ugly-date contest in 1963 San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Don’t Breathe (2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991) ★★ Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy. With the sitter dead, a Los Angeles teen lands a job in the fashion industry to feed her siblings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Dos Mundos y un Amor (1954) Pedro Armendáriz, José María Linares. Una pianista está de paso en México y visita una tumba llevando flores, un joven le reclama que allí yace su madre. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Double Trouble (1967) ★★ Elvis Presley, Annette Day. An American singer in Europe gets mixed up with jewel thieves and a runaway English heiress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:42 a.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965) ★★ Peter Cushing, Roy Castle. The doctor’s TARDIS time machine takes him, his granddaughters and a friend to war-ravaged planet Skaro. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 5:12 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Dying to Be a Cheerleader (2020) Ashlynn Yennie, Dominique Booth. A high school student becomes a murder suspect when a cheerleader is found dead in the gym showers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Sun. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 9 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m. MTV Tues. 4 p.m. MTV Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Easy Money (1983) ★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Joe Pesci. Photographer Monty will be rich from his late mother-in-law’s estate if he can curb his vices for a year. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:47 a.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ David Arquette, Kari Wuhrer. Toxic waste produces a horde of giant spiders that terrorizes residents in a small Arizona town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:45 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Emperor (2020) Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton. Fighting his way north to free himself and his family, outlaw slave Shields Emperor Green joins forces with abolitionist John Brown for a daring raid in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 10:43 p.m.

Advertisement

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 9:25 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:49 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

The End of Violence (1997) ★★ Bill Pullman, Andie MacDowell. Police investigate the sudden disappearance of a Hollywood producer who specialized in brutal action films. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Endings, Beginnings (2019) Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan. A Los Angeles woman unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two handsome best friends at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 4:40 a.m. HBO Thur. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 2:13 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:28 a.m.

Enter the Ninja (1981) ★★ Franco Nero, Susan George. An American ninja helps a couple fight a Manila land-grabber’s Japanese ninja. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 10 p.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 12:42 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:25 p.m. Encore Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 6:15 a.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 9:24 a.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:25 a.m.

Advertisement

The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967) ★★★ Jack MacGowran, Roman Polanski. A professor and his helper crash a vampire ball at the castle of Count Von Krolock. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Thur. 7 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Thur. 4:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 3:35 p.m. USA Sun. 1:25 a.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. USA Sat. 6:10 p.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. USA Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

52 Pick-Up (1986) ★★★ Roy Scheider, Ann-Margret. An affair with an exotic dancer and subsequent blackmail demands threaten the marriage of a businessman and his wife. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:55 a.m.

50/50 (2011) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. After learning that he has malignant tumors along his spine, a young man vows to beat his illness. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Thur. 6:20 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Filly Brown (2012) ★★ Gina Rodriguez, Jenni Rivera. Majo Tonorio, a talented hip-hop artist, is offered a record deal from a sleazy producer. She faces a difficult choice between selling out for money or staying true to herself and her music. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Firemen’s Ball (1967) ★★★ Jan Vostrcil, Josef Sebanek. Plans to honor their 86-year-old chief at a special ball go awry for a group of well-meaning Czechoslovakian firemen. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The First Angry Man (2019) Filmmaker Jason Cohn examines the effects of Proposition 13 -- an amendment that changed tax rates in California in 1978. (NR) 57 mins. KCET Tues. 8 p.m. KCET Wed. Noon KOCE Thur. 8 p.m. KOCE Fri. 2 a.m.

First Love (1977) ★★ William Katt, Susan Dey. A college student high on Dante falls in love with a coed, then learns she’s seeing an older man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 3:59 a.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:11 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Flower Drum Song (1961) ★★★ Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta. Residents of San Francisco’s Chinatown mix East with West in custom and culture, ending with a double wedding. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 2:41 a.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Antonio Cupo. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Thur. 2 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. VH1 Mon. 7 p.m. VH1 Tues. 1:40 p.m.

4:44 Last Day on Earth (2011) ★★ Willem Dafoe, Shanyn Leigh. Two lovers immerse themselves in sex, art and other activities after word breaks that the world will end by the next morning. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974) ★★ Peter Cushing, Shane Briant. The baron and his asylum sidekick put the brain of a genius in the body of a brute. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Freaks (1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 10 a.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 10 p.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:05 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Front Page (1974) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The managing editor of a 1920s Chicago paper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 10:34 a.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Encore Sat. 1:03 p.m.

Advertisement

Future World (2018) James Franco, Lucy Liu. A queen lays dying as her son, Prince, travels across a barren wasteland to find a near-mythical medicine to save her life. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against the Warlord and his henchmen to save the last remnants of humanity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:15 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Los galleros de Jalisco (1974) Luis Aguilar, Juan Gallardo. Hace 25 años, Juan Huitrón y Matías Carrasco murieron tras una pelea sangrienta en una riña de gallos y les dejaron un antecedente feroz a sus hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

The Gallows Act II (2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

The Gallows (2015) ★ Reese Mishler, Pfeifer Brown. The vengeful spirit of a dead teenager returns 20 years later to terrorize four high-school students trapped in an auditorium. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Gambler (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. Un profesor de literatura con deudas de juego le pide dinero prestado a un mafioso y ofrece su vida como garantía. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues. 4:12 p.m.

Ghost Ship (2002) ★ Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard. Members of a salvage crew and a pilot board a haunted vessel found floating in the Bering Sea. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 3:47 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Mon. 12:31 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:42 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:19 a.m.

Advertisement

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 5:58 a.m. Encore Mon. 8 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Godzilla (1954) ★★ Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi. A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Sat. Noon

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 4:46 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:12 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:04 p.m.

Advertisement

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:35 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Paramount Mon. 11 p.m.

The Green Slime (1969) ★ Robert Horton, Luciana Paluzzi. Two space-station astronauts destroy an asteroid, then face monsters formed from viscous cells. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Thur. 9 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Thur. 6:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sat. 1:05 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sat. 10 a.m. AMC Sat. 11:40 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Halloweentown (1998) ★★ Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag. After learning she is a witch, a girl helps save a town full of other supernatural creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown. Two witches try to stop a villain who wants to permanently transform trick-or-treaters into their costume characters. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sun. Noon

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 3:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 8:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Happiness Ahead (1934) ★★ Dick Powell, Josephine Hutchinson. A bored heiress leaves high society and falls in love with a window washer. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 9:29 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:48 a.m.

Harriet the Spy (1996) ★★ Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosie O’Donnell. Spying on and writing about family, friends and neighbors turn a preteen aspiring novelist into an outsider. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 3 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Fri. 5:30 p.m. E! Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

El hijo del diablo (1966) Joaquín Cordero, Jorge Russek. Un cacique quiere las tierras de unos campesinos y los extorsiona, hasta que llega un enmascarado a defenderlos. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s The Front Page. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:23 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 6:31 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:57 a.m.

El Hombre de la Ametralladora (1960) Fernando Casanova, Rafael Bertrand. Un villano contrata a un asesino a sueldo, El Hombre de la Ametralladora para el secuestro de dos niñas ricas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Hometown Hero (2017) Brooke Nevin, Jake Sandvig. A young divorce mediator remains cynical until a client’s dog pairs her with a local vet. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 a.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:35 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:30 p.m. Disney XD Mon. 11 a.m. Disney XD Mon. 8:30 p.m. Starz Wed. 6:35 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:32 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:40 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a monster-in-training boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:35 p.m.

The House Is Black (1963) (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

House of Dark Shadows (1970) ★★★ Jonathan Frid, Joan Bennett. Vampire Barnabas Collins returns to prey on the residents of Collinwood in this feature based on the gothic soap opera. (GP) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

House of Wax (2005) ★★ Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray. Friends become stranded in a town where murderous twins entomb their victims in wax. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 9:16 a.m. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1999) ★ Geoffrey Rush, Famke Janssen. A theme-park mogul invites five guests to an abandoned asylum and offers $1 million to anyone who stays there all night. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E! Fri. 3 p.m. E! Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

How to Make a Monster (1958) ★ Robert H. Harris, Paul Brinegar. A Hollywood makeup man sends his teenage werewolf and Frankenstein to kill studio moguls. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 5:35 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Howard the Duck (1986) ★★ Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones. George Lucas’ tale of an extraterrestrial duck who is mistakenly brought to Cleveland by an experimental laser beam. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Fri. 6 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Thur. 8:55 p.m. BET Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 11 p.m.

I

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:40 a.m.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (2003) ★★ Clive Owen, Charlotte Rampling. A man returns to London and seeks revenge against the gangster who killed his brother. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 2:40 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Identity Theft of a Cheerleader (2019) Maiara Walsh, Karis Cameron. A woman in her 30s steals the identity of a high school cheerleader. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Insidious (2010) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. Parents take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son is possessed by a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

International Falls (2019) Rachael Harris, Matthew Glave. A woman who dreams of becoming a comic meets a washed up and burned out comedian in a small snowbound border town. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Cuatro buzos se topan con un tesoro maravilloso en lo profundo del océano, pero también descubren un siniestro misterio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 10:47 a.m.

Invasion of the Neptune Men (1961) ★ Sonny Chiba, Shinjirô Ehara. Inept invaders from Neptune are thwarted by a superhero and a team of Japanese kids wearing micro shorts. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 2:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Iverson (2014) Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:45 a.m.

J

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 10:23 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:38 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. A&E Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña. A Vietnam vet prone to flashbacks walks the edge of sanity as he searches for the cause of his nightmarish visions. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:05 a.m.

Jane Doe: The Harder They Fall (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. An agent investigates the death of an executive whose company is shipping contaminated food to Third World countries. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m.

Jane Doe: Ties That Bind (2007) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Despite strong evidence, a woman tries to prove that a CEO did not murder his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Fri. 6:54 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:08 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Han pasado 10 años desde que Jason Bourne desapareciera, pero ahora deberá luchar contra una organización que utiliza la tecnología para sembrar el terror. Mientras tanto, una hacker contratada por la CIA y un antiguo agente tratan de localizarlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) ★★★ Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson. Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene cross paths in a rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Jet Attack (1958) ★ John Agar, Audrey Totter. A Soviet nurse helps a U.S. pilot, his buddies and a scientist escape from North Korea. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Wed. 5:20 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 11 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:50 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Thur. 3:02 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

K

Kansas (1988) ★★ Matt Dillon, Andrew McCarthy. Two teenage guys rob a Kansas bank and flee, then cross paths later as fugitive and hero. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon MTV Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance (2016) Jennie Garth, Dan Payne. When a couple who began as childhood friends find their relationship on the rocks, they decide to put their divorce on hold when their daughter announces her engagement. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Keep Watching (2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 1 a.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m.

The Killer Shrews (1959) ★ James Best, Ingrid Goude. A boat captain and his girlfriend run from a mad scientist’s shrews which are the size of dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:15 p.m.

King Charles III (2017) Tim Pigott-Smith, Charlotte Riley. Political chaos ensues when King Charles III refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, forcing him to wrestle with his own identity and the implications for himself and his family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Mon. 9 p.m.

King Kong (1933) ★★★★ Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot. Shipped from mysterious Skull Island for display in the United States, a gigantic ape escapes from his bonds and carries a beautiful blonde to the top of the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Un grupo de exploradores, liderado por un extrovertido director de cine, visitan Skull Island para investigar todo lo relacionado con las leyendas del gorila gigante llamado King Kong. Ahí encuentran una jungla llena de criaturas prehistóricas. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

Kissing Time (1933) Jane Froman, Georges Metaxa. A South American rebel has an eye for the ladies. (NR) 23 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

L

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:15 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. A town sheriff has to find a way to kill a gigantic crocodile and anaconda before they kill and destroy the whole town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Lake Placid: Legacy (2018) Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon. Explorers stumble upon an island that harbors an abandoned facility and a deadly predator that is eager to feast on naive visitors. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter (2012) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. Members of a high-school swim team are hunted by huge crocs with a taste for human flesh. As the kids flee the hungry predators, they get caught in a showdown between a rogue game warden and a demented poacher. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Sat. Noon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Las Adorables Mujercitas (1974) Rocío Banquells, Nubia Martí. Las aventuras de tres hermanas y una amiga que viven juntas, compartiendo pobrezas, alegrías y tristezas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Last House on the Left (1972) ★★ Sandra Cassel, Lucy Grantham. Parents torture the sadists who kidnapped, raped and murdered their daughter and her friend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 a.m.

The Last House on the Left (2009) ★★ Tony Goldwyn, Monica Potter. After their daughter is assaulted and left for dead, a couple take revenge on the assailants, who have taken shelter at the couple’s house. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Paramount Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Le Bonheur (1965) ★★★ Jean-Claude Drouot, Claire Drouot. A faithful husband finds his marriage suddenly threatened by his attraction to another woman. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 6:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Legend (1985) ★★ Tom Cruise, Mia Sara. Elves and a woodland boy save a princess and a unicorn from the Lord of Darkness and his goblins. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:15 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Mon. 12:33 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:49 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco. Animated. Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, leads a fierce team of secret ninja warriors to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon and save NINJAGO City. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TOON Mon. 5:15 p.m.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) ★★★★ Roger Livesey, Deborah Kerr. A Boer War subaltern becomes a World War II colonel, with three lovers along the way. (NR) 2 hrs. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) ★★★★ Paul Muni, Joseph Schildkraut. The 1800s French novelist defends Capt. Alfred Dreyfus against treason charges. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:40 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. A&E Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:52 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (2018) William Moseley, Poppy Drayton. A reporter and his niece discover a beautiful creature they believe to be a real mermaid. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The Little Shop of Horrors (1960) ★★★ Jonathan Haze, Jackie Joseph. Roger Corman’s cult classic about a flower shop employee who boosts business when he cultivates a man-eating plant. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sun. 11:04 p.m. Starz Mon. 8:29 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:45 p.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 9:35 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Lord of the Jungle (1955) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Wayne Morris. Bomba the jungle boy is ordered to slaughter a herd of rogue elephants that have been trampling natives. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Paramount Wed. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Tori Anderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Lucky Ones (2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4 a.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 p.m.

M

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sat. 9 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 6:48 a.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. A&E Sun. 1 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:10 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Mon. 5:50 a.m.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Lane. Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka Deep Throat, leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Tues. 7:14 p.m.

Mark of the Vampire (1935) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Bela Lugosi. An elderly criminologist devises a unique scheme to unmask the killer behind a series of gruesome murders. (G) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s All Around the Town (2002) ★★ Nastassja Kinski, Kim Schraner. A collegian with multiple personalities is accused of murdering a handsome English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8:55 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Me cansé de rogarle (1965) Lucha Villa, Manuel López Ochoa. Una chica tiene fama de tener mala suerte y decide olvidarse de los hombres, hasta que un charro se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Mean Creek (2004) ★★★ Rory Culkin, Ryan Kelley. A shy boy, his older brother, and two friends plan to take a bully on a boat trip and maroon him in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

The Mechanic (1972) ★★ Charles Bronson, Jan-Michael Vincent. A master hit man teaches the trade to an eager young man who idolizes him. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Thur. 3:22 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 1:31 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sat. 3:43 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:43 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sat. 12:25 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:44 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. 2:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. BBC America Wed. 7 p.m. BBC America Wed. 9:30 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:56 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:17 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 3:44 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:08 a.m.

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 p.m.

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015) ★★ Kit Harington, Peter Firth. A former MI5 agent investigates the disappearance of Harry Pearce when the operative is blamed for the escape of a ruthless terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

El mil abusos (1990) Guillermo Rivas, Maricarmen Resendes. Un mañoso busca la ayuda de un mago para ganar dinero, lo malo es que se queda con la mayor parte de las ganancias. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Wed. 4:27 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 11:05 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:11 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. E! Sun. 5 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Miss Firecracker (1989) ★★★ Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen. An ex-flirt wants to win the Yazoo City, Miss., beauty contest her cousin won years before. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:55 a.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. El equipo enfrenta al Sindicato, una peligrosa corporación de agentes especiales muy preparados, y dispuestos a todo para establecer un nuevo orden mundial. Ethan regresa a la acción, acompañado de la enigmática agente doble británica Ilsa Faust. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m. TMC Wed. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 3 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Fri. 8 p.m. E! Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Mortdecai (2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:05 a.m.

The Mortician (2011) Method Man, Dash Mihok. A mortician kills anyone who threatens a boy he found hiding in the morgue. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 6:27 p.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Wed. 5:43 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Mon. 7 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

A Murder to Remember (2020) Maddie Nichols, Carolyn McCormick. A woman finds herself in grave danger when her husband dies in the wilderness and she accepts help from a seemingly friendly camper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet (2020) Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte. A hopeless romantic misses all of the signs of true love when she puts her trust in a bouquet tossed at a wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 11:41 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:42 a.m.

My Girl 2 (1993) ★★ Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd. An undertaker’s teenage daughter visits her uncle to learn about her mother in 1974 Los Angeles. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 1:28 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. Noon Cinemax Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Mystery Date (1991) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Teri Polo. A shy guy takes his dream-girl on a date in his brother’s ’59 DeSoto, with corpses in the trunk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:08 a.m.

N

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 11:55 a.m.

The Nanny (1965) ★★★ Bette Davis, Wendy Craig. A bratty British boy accuses his frumpy nanny of awful things. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Never Goin’ Back (2018) ★★★ Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone. Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of their money in a drug scam, the girls -- blissfully stoned -- go to increasingly daring and absurd lengths to get it back. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 3:35 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 10:03 a.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 7:37 a.m.

Night of the Lepus (1972) ★ Stuart Whitman, Janet Leigh. A rancher tries to stop king-size, hopped-up carnivorous rabbits as they roar through Arizona. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) ★★★ Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea. People hide in a house from carnivorous walking corpses revived by radiation fallout. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 a.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Night Porter (1974) ★★ Dirk Bogarde, Charlotte Rampling. A Nazi death-camp sadomasochist and a woman he abused meet again in 1957 Vienna. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:55 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:33 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara. Teens struggle to stay awake when a razor-gloved killer invades their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. Noon

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:33 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 12:20 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 11:43 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. Noon

No One Would Tell (1996) Candace Cameron, Fred Savage. Dating the campus hunk is a dream-come-true for a high-school girl, until his abusive side surfaces. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 5:53 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Thur. 11:46 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:46 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 10:07 a.m.

O

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

The Odd Couple (1968) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Fussy Felix Unger moves in with his divorced poker buddy, sloppy Oscar Madison. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 10:30 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 11:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 2 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:25 a.m.

One Day (2011) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess. For 20 years, an idealist and a wealthy charmer reunite on the anniversary of the day they first met, their college graduation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:50 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:05 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Operativo de guerra (1998) Fernando Saenz, Fabián López. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 9:55 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 4:48 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11 a.m.

P

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

The Password Is Courage (1962) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Maria Perschy. British Sgt. Maj. Charles Coward and his corporal sidekick harass their Nazi captors as they try to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m.

The Perfect Guy (2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 1:10 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 1 p.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 4:35 p.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sat. 1 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 a.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sat. 7 a.m.

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions (2010) ★★ Voices of Sean Schemmel, Sarah Natochenny. Animated. As Ash and his friends journey to Crown City to join the crowds watching the Pokémon Baccer World Cup, mysterious forces are in motion that could bring misfortune to them all! What secrets does Zorua, a Pokémon they befriend along the way hide? (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Mon. 3 a.m.

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994) ★ George Gaynes, Michael Winslow. The wacky law enforcers travel to Russia to bring down a mobster and his high-tech plot of world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Poltergeist (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt. Parapsychologists visit a family’s home when sinister spirits hold their youngest daughter captive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Posse (1993) ★★★ Mario Van Peebles, Stephen Baldwin. Spanish-American War deserters wind up defending a black township from a sheriff and his henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Mon. 2:27 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Practical Magic (1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017) ★★★ Joe Cole, Billy Moore. The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand’s most notorious prison. Thrown into a world of drugs and violence, he finds his best chance to escape is to fight his way out in Muay Thai tournaments. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 7:19 a.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:32 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:25 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:25 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Thur. 5 p.m.

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Laurence Olivier. A Balkan prince regent courts a Milwaukee chorus girl during the 1911 coronation in London. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 11:37 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:41 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:07 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 7 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

PT 109 (1963) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Ty Hardin. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy and crew are marooned after their boat is cut in two by a Japanese destroyer. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Pumpkinhead (1988) ★★ Lance Henriksen, Jeff East. An old woman summons a grotesque figure to punish teenage dirt bikers for killing a man’s son. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:45 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:42 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:53 p.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Q

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m.

R

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 1 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

The Racket (1951) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Robert Ryan. A Midwestern police captain thwarts a crime boss and city officials on the eve of a big election. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Rafiki (2018) Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva. When love blossoms between Kena and Ziki, the two girls agonize when they must choose between happiness and safety. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sun. Noon

Random Harvest (1942) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Greer Garson. An amnesiac World War I British veteran marries a chorus girl, then forgets her. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

The Raven (1963) ★★★ Vincent Price, Peter Lorre. Three sorcerers bicker the black-magic way in 15th-century England. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:05 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Reign Over Me (2007) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Don Cheadle. A man still grieving the loss of his family on Sept. 11 reunites with his college roommate, who tries to help him heal. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sat. 3:31 p.m.

Reindeer Games (2000) ★★ Ben Affleck, Gary Sinise. An ex-convict wants to start a new life with his girlfriend, but her brother involves him in a scheme to rob a casino. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Tues. 12:33 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Reptile (1966) ★★ Noel Willman, Jacqueline Pearce. A Malayan curse turns the daughter of a 19th-century English doctor into a snake woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) ★★★ Clu Gulager, James Karen. Punk rockers, a cremator and medical-supply workers have a problem with zombies in Kentucky. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Return to Glennascaul (1953) Michael Laurence, Shelah Richards. An Irishman tells actor Orson Welles a tale about a chilling encounter with two women. (NR) 23 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:10 a.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Revenge of the Ninja (1983) ★★ Shô Kosugi, Keith Vitali. A Japanese gallery owner denies his violent ninja heritage until American drug traffickers kidnap his young son. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

El Rey (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Carmen Montejo. Un hombre valiente y audaz ante el peligro tiene un corazón generoso, en el que caben muchas mujeres al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Richard Jewell (2019) ★★★ Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 7:45 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 10 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

The River and the Wall (2019) Five friends journey from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 2:09 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Mon. 3:58 a.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman. En el 2028, una compañía de robots le brinda su tecnología a la policía estadounidense y transforma a un oficial gravemente herido en un cyborg. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBC America Mon. 1:46 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:31 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:46 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Rollerball (1975) ★★★ James Caan, John Houseman. A corporate dictator tries to oust the star player of a brutal 21st-century spectator sport. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FS1 Wed. 6 p.m.

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Runaway Bus (1954) ★★ Frankie Howerd, Margaret Rutherford. Inept bus driver Percy Lamb has the task of driving stranded passengers to an unaffected airport when fog closes Heathrow. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Mon. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 p.m.

S

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Safe Haven (2013) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough. Dark secrets intrude on the blossoming romance between a widowed merchant and a new arrival in a small North Carolina town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Sat. 1:30 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:25 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:20 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Wed. 12:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:33 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Thur. 7 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:05 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

The Secret Garden (1949) ★★★ Margaret O’Brien, Herbert Marshall. An English orphan finds the key to her bitter uncle’s magic garden, seen in color. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Sun. 1:47 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Sentence (2018) Filmmaker Rudy Valdez shows the aftermath of his sister Cindy’s 15-year sentence for conspiracy charges related to crimes committed by her deceased ex-boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 12:03 p.m.

September Morning (2017) Patrick Cage II, Katherine C. Hughes. In the first dark hours of Sept. 12, 2001, five college freshmen stay up all night in a dorm room confronting the promises of youth that have been severed by a national tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 2 p.m.

1776 (1972) ★★★ William Daniels, Howard da Silva. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson lead the way to the Colonies’ Declaration of Independence. (PG) 2 hrs. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Seventh Cross (1944) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Signe Hasso. Seven escapees from a concentration camp meet with different fates as they attempt to flee Nazi Germany. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:10 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. A&E Wed. 8 p.m. A&E Thur. 12:03 p.m.

She (1965) ★★ Ursula Andress, John Richardson. A beautiful immortal queen mistakes an English adventurer for her lover and lures him to a lost city. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

She Loved a Fireman (1937) ★★ Dick Foran, Ann Sheridan. A wise-guy firefighter flirts with his captain’s sister. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Shepherd: Border Patrol (2008) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Un agente de la patrulla fronteriza debe impedir que un comando de antiguos soldados de las Fuerzas Especiales introduzca heroína en los Estados Unidos. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 6:54 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:05 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. Noon

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Sidewalk Stories (1989) ★★★ Charles Lane, Nicole Alysia. A New York street artist and a 3-year-old orphan find themselves penniless and homeless in the Big Apple. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Sleeping With Danger (2020) Elisabeth Röhm, Antonio Cupo. Flight attendant Kate Jewell must go into hiding when the man of her dreams becomes increasingly jealous and violent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Slow West (2015) ★★★ Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee. A bounty hunter keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager he’s offered to serve as bodyguard and guide while the youth searches for his beloved in 1800s Colorado. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Dos agentes del FBI deben proteger a un actor de un gran número de asesinos que van por él luego de que testifica en contra de la mafia de Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) ★★★ Tom Berenger, Ernie Hudson. Bloody chaos ensues when a diverse group of killers targets a federal agent. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Trevor Donovan, Lindy Booth. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Solitaire Man (1933) ★ Herbert Marshall, Mary Boland. A crook encounters many adventures aboard a London-to-Paris airplane flight. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Some Kind of Spark (2015) The impact of music education on at-risk inner-city kids. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KLCS Mon. 10 p.m.

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 1 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Tues. 2:17 a.m.

Sounder (1972) ★★★★ Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield. A sharecropper’s wife keeps the family together after he goes to prison in 1930s Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Mon. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 8 a.m. E! Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Tues. 11:35 a.m.

Spider Baby (1964) ★ Lon Chaney Jr., Carol Ohmart. A servant watches over family members who, by the age of 10, begin devolving into primitive, cannibalistic creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:56 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Tues. 8:12 a.m. Starz Tues. 4 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:30 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:50 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

Spies in Disguise (2019) ★★★ Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland. Animated. Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 7:32 a.m. HBO Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004) Voices of Sonja Ball, Bruce Dinsmore. Animated. A scarecrow and a spider trio help an odd-shaped pumpkin overcome his feelings of shame and inadequacy. (G) 45 mins. Disney Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 1:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 7 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:11 a.m.

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A boy tries to rescue his sister inside a virtual-reality game created by a madman out to enslave children. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Thur. 8:31 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Mon. 6:23 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri. 3:27 a.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Estelle Getty. A Los Angeles policeman has his little mother from New Jersey for a partner, whether he likes it or not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Stranded in Paradise (2014) Vanessa Marcil, James Denton. Laid off from her corporate job, a woman embarks on a getaway to Puerto Rico and meets a handsome man. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 6:05 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:32 a.m.

The Strangers (2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:10 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:28 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 11:28 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:14 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 5:25 p.m.

Suave patria (2012) Omar Chaparro, Adrián Uribe. Dos artistas callejeros son contratados para realizar una broma de mal gusto a un empresario. Lo que ellos no saben, es que en realidad les han tendido una trampa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Suicide Battalion (1958) ★ Mike Connors, Russ Bender. During World War II a group sets out to destroy an American base before strategic papers fall into Japanese hands. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. AMC Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Summer Stock (1950) ★★★ Judy Garland, Gene Kelly. A New England farmer lets a dancer’s troupe use her barn in exchange for help with the chores. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Sunrise at Campobello (1960) ★★★ Ralph Bellamy, Greer Garson. Franklin Delano Roosevelt fights polio and enters politics with his wife, Eleanor. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Sat. 1:19 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969) ★★★ James Garner, Joan Hackett. A stranger tames an Old West boomtown and woos the mayor’s daughter on his way to Australia. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Sweet Adeline (1935) ★★ Irene Dunne, Donald Woods. She leaves Hoboken for Gay ‘90s Broadway, love with a composer and Spanish-American War intrigue. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Sword of Sherwood Forest (1961) ★★ Richard Greene, Peter Cushing. Robin Hood and company save the Archbishop of Canterbury from an earl and the sheriff of Nottingham. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

T

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 9:18 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:51 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Bordello of Blood (1996) ★ Dennis Miller, Erika Eleniak. A seedy private eye helps a televangelist’s employee, whose brother vanished at a brothel of female vampires. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Demon Knight (1995) ★★ Billy Zane, William Sadler. A devilish stranger unleashes the forces of darkness upon the unsuspecting tenants of a desert boardinghouse. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Tales From the Hood 3 (2020) Tony Todd, Lynn Whitfield. William, a lumbering man in his 50s, tries to outrun an unseen evil with 6-year-old girl Brooklyn, who tells him four different moralistic and horrific stories to keep her mind off the impending danger. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Tanks of El Alamein (1958) ★★ Fausto Tozzi, Ettore Manni. A group of Italian soldiers awaits a final tank assault at daybreak. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 10:52 a.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) ★★ Megan Fox, Will Arnett. The turtles spring into action to battle Shredder, mad scientist Baxter Stockman, Bebop, Rocksteady and the notorious Krang. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Fri. 5:50 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) ★ Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski. A young woman tries to save her friends from the clutches of young Leatherface and his murderous clan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey. Psycho Leatherface and his gruesome clan terrorize a high-schooler who loses her way the night of her prom. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 11 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m. TMC Wed. 10:25 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:25 a.m.

They Won’t Forget (1937) ★★★ Claude Rains, Edward Norris. A Southern lynch mob and a district attorney say a Northern teacher killed a teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) ★ Tony Shalhoub, Embeth Davidtz. A widower, his daughter, his son and others become trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 5:47 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Thirteenth Chair (1930) ★★ Conrad Nagel, Leila Hyams. A medium holds a seance to clear her daughter of murder in colonial India. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Three Men on a Horse (1936) ★★★ Frank McHugh, Joan Blondell. Milquetoast greeting card writer Erwin Trowbridge gets into a fight with his wife, Audrey, and wanders into a bar, where he meets three gamblers who appreciate his knack for picking winning horses. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Three to Tango (1999) ★ Matthew Perry, Neve Campbell. A wealthy businessman and his mistress believe the architect looking out for her is gay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 7:03 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Bridges. A thief and a young drifter join forces with the thief’s former partners for a repeat robbery at the scene of their last crime. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:10 a.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:10 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sun. 8:58 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Tone-Deaf (2019) Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew. After a string of bad relationships and work failures, Olive leaves for a weekend in the country, only to discover the shocking dark underbelly of rural America. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

Traficantes de Pánico (1989) Stuart Whitman, Hugo Stiglitz. Una banda de asaltantes tiene planes de robar varios casinos al mismo tiempo, luego retirarse con el dinero robado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Trances (1981) The history and heritage of Moroccan and African music history is emphasized. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. Mientras la humanidad recoge las piezas después de una batalla épica, un grupo oscuro emerge para ganar control de la historia. Mientras tanto, una poderosa y nueva amenaza pone su mirada en la Tierra. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Triste recuerdo (1990) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Años después de la muerte de su esposa, Antonio regresa al pueblo e intenta rehacer su vida con Esperanza. La pareja deberá unirse ante Jorge, el hermano de Antonio, que intentará separarlos por todos los medios. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Disney Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Tunes of Glory (1960) ★★★ Alec Guinness, John Mills. An aristocrat replaces a bootstrap colonel as commander of a Scottish regiment after World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 6:15 a.m.

28 Days Later (2002) ★★★ Cillian Murphy, Noah Huntley. Survivors try to stay a step ahead of vicious, virus-infected humans that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:34 a.m.

28 Weeks Later (2007) ★★★ Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne. As the U.S. Army tries to restore order, a carrier of rage virus enters London and reinfects the populace. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:06 p.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:35 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 7:13 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:33 p.m.

Twice Told Tales (1963) ★★ Vincent Price, Sebastian Cabot. Three creepy Hawthorne stories: Dr. Heidegger’s Experiment, Rappaccini’s Daughter, The House of the Seven Gables. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Twitches (2005) ★★★ Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry. Reunited on their 21st birthday, twin sisters use their magic powers to save their kingdom from the forces of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Disney Sat. 11 p.m.

Twitches Too (2007) Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry. Twin sisters who have magic powers uncover evidence that their missing father is alive. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Clint Eastwood. Profane Sister Sara recruits a drifter to help Mexican rebels attack a French fort. (M) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 6:40 a.m. Syfy Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Bravo Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Fri. Noon VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

U

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 7:55 a.m.

Una viuda sin sostén (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. El director de una orquesta abandona a su novia porque no tiene dinero, pero un millonario se casa con ella. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) ★★ Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel. Online friends receive an anonymous message that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister while the others watch helplessly in terror. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Unholy Partners (1941) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Edward Arnold. A crusading newsman starts up a tabloid with a gangster as his 50-50 partner. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Unholy Three (1925) ★★ Lon Chaney, Mae Busch. Silent. A side-show ventriloquist forms an underground trio with a strongman and a midget. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Unknown (1927) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Norman Kerry. Silent. A fugitive posing as a circus performer goes to extreme lengths to win the heart of his lovely assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m.

V

The V.I.P.s (1963) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. Very important people must wait in a London airport. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Valley Girl (2020) Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Tues. 1:57 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:41 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Village of the Damned (1960) ★★★ George Sanders, Barbara Shelley. British parents realize their son is one of 12 evil alien children born in their village. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Violent Midnight (1963) ★★ Lee Philips, Shepperd Strudwick. A veteran of the Korean War becomes the prime suspect in the murders of young women. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Violent Playground (1958) ★★★ Stanley Baker, Anne Heywood. A Liverpool policeman works with juvenile delinquents and catches his girlfriend’s brother at arson. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 5:47 a.m.

W

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Fri. 1:57 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. MTV Mon. 1:05 p.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 1:50 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

A Warm December (1973) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Esther Anderson. An American doctor in London falls in love with an African diplomat’s niece who has sickle-cell anemia. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Watcher (2000) ★★ James Spader, Marisa Tomei. A traumatized FBI agent comes out of hiding to catch a serial killer who sends him pictures of his intended victims before he strikes. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:35 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

The Way I See It (2020) Pete Souza. Pete Souza captures historic and intimate moments as a photographer for President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. MSNBC Fri. 7 p.m. MSNBC Fri. 10 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 8:33 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:40 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Thur. 10:15 p.m. TNT Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 3:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:20 a.m.

The Wedding Party (2016) Deniz Akdeniz, Pete Ploszek. A bride and groom invite their shared high school friends to be part of their wedding party. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Wed. 9:07 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:48 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) ★★ Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp. Boogeyman Freddy Krueger brings real-life terror to the set of the seventh Elm Street movie. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:30 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Lifetime Fri. 11:03 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E! Fri. 10:30 p.m. E! Sat. 2 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Wed. 11 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:55 a.m.

The Wolf Hour (2019) Jennifer Ehle, Naomi Watts. An unseen tormentor harasses a reclusive author as a citywide blackout triggers fires, looting and escalating violence during the Summer of Sam in New York in 1977. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 1:20 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 a.m.

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader Coach (2020) Vivica A. Fox, Tara Reid. A single father and his teenage daughter face danger from a psychotic cheerleading coach who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) ★★★ Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins. Deranged cannibals terrorize a group of contestants competing on a reality TV show in the wilderness of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 p.m.

X

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Wed. 4:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Thur. 3:45 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 3:47 a.m.

Y

Yo Quiero Ser Mala (1949) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Una modesta artista se siente muy amargada al enterarse de que su amado la traiciona con una artista y decide ser mala. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

You Can Count on Me (2000) ★★★ Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo. The straight-arrow life of a single mother begins to go into a tailspin when her drifter brother returns home. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

You Might Be the Killer (2018) Fran Kranz, Alyson Hannigan. A camp counselor suffering from memory loss finds himself in the middle of a horror movie massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 1 a.m.

The Young Cannibals (2019) Megan Purvis. Seven friends are tricked into eating burgers made of human flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Your Move (2017) Luke Goss, Robert Davi. Cuando su familia sufre un brutal ataque, un hombre embarca en un viaje para encontrar a los responsables y vengar a los suyos. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Z

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 12:27 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Fri. 6:20 p.m.