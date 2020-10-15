What’s on TV Friday: ‘Disney Channel Halloween House Party’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions The musical series presents a special edition shot entirely from the home of the singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. MTV

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Alex Ramon, Chipper Lowell, Nick Dopuch, Murray SawChuck, Kent Axell and Shaun Jay. Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW

Shark Tank Kendra Scott, one of only 16 women to found a $1 billion company, and Blake Mycoskie, TOMS founder, will join the sharks panel from time to time during this new season of the unscripted series. Alex Rodriguez, Daniel Lubetzky, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will also appear. 8 p.m. ABC

Beast-Kept Secrets This new episode explores defenses against a bear attack. (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (N) 8 and 9:45 p.m.; 8:45 and 11:35 p.m. National Geographic

Undercover Boss “Club Med” (N) 9 p.m. CBS

World’s Funniest Animals Husband-and-wife singers Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo, both alumni of “American Idol,” join host Elizabeth Stanton and panelists for a new episode featuring animals doing amusing things on video. 9 p.m. CW

Great Performances Jimmy Jam hosts a tribute to the Recording Academy’s 2020 Special Merit Awards recipients, including Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. 9 p.m. KOCE

Warrior With their new venture going well, Young Jun (Jason Tobin) tells Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) of his concerns about new men Father Jun (Perry Yung) has brought over from China. Also, an enthusiastic recruit (Chen Tang) makes a good impression on the partners. Hoon Lee, Dianne Doan, Dustin Nguyen, Celine Buckens and Dean Jagger costar. 10 and 10:55 p.m. Cinemax

SPECIALS

Disney Channel Halloween House Party Some fan-favorite Disney Channel stars take on a variety of characters in this seasonal half-hour sketch comedy special, which was filmed remotely and hosted by Tobie Windham (“Just Roll With It”). Scheduled performers include Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Kaylin Hayman, Caroline Rhea, Trevor Tordjman and Ruby Rose Turner. 8 and 11 p.m. Disney

The Perfect Weapon This new documentary special explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way that nations compete with and sabotage one another. 8 p.m. HBO

Bad Hombres In this 2017 documentary, Dutch journalist Stef Biemans chronicles Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world’s only binational professional baseball team. The film explores U.S.-Mexico relations through baseball and details how the team is a symbol of international unity. 9 p.m. Showtime



SPORTS

College Football SMU visits Tulane, 3 p.m. ESPN; BYU visits Houston, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball NLCS Game 6 (if necessary): the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, 3 p.m. TBS. ALCS Game 5: the Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, 6 p.m. FS1.



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Lorne Michaels; Ryan Tedder and One Republic perform; Alex Guarnaschelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Cheerleader Coach”); Elizabeth Marvel (“Helstrom”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Hoda Kotb; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Stacey Abrams (“All In”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Lauren Alaina. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chrishell Stause. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Hoda Kotb. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Cheryl Hines; Michelle Buteau; Awkward Moments. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors How to date during the coronavirus; Alec Mapa and psychotherapist Matthew Dempsey. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Derulo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Patricia Heaton; information on a child-paralyzing disease. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Lovie Simone (“The Craft: Legacy”); Ed Quinn. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week 2020 campaigns; Supreme Court confirmation hearings; presidential town halls: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Chuck Todd, NBC. (N) 7 p.m.; 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Fareed Zakaria, CNN; John Leguizamo (“Critical Thinking”). Panel: Author Noah Rothman (“Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America”); author John Avlon (“Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Amanpour and Company 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Jack Huston; Keith Urban performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; John Brennan. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; David Wright; Miranda July; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracee Ellis Ross; Madison Beer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Anna Luc Besson wrote, produced and directed this 2019 French-U.S. action thriller, which stars Sasha Luss as a Russian beauty who escapes a desperate life of domestic abuse by accepting an offer from a KGB officer (Luke Evans) to become an assassin. Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, Lera Abova and Alexander Petrov also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Carnival of Souls (1962) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:30 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. Starz

Get On Up (2014) 9:45 a.m. HBO

The Conjuring (2013) 10 a.m. AMC

Spy Kids (2001) 10:11 a.m. Encore

Long Shot (2019) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

Top Gun (1986) 11:05 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Showtime

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Rocky (1976) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Green Book (2018) 11:35 a.m. TMC

My Girl (1991) 11:42 a.m. Encore

No Country for Old Men (2007) 11:43 a.m. Starz

The Raven (1963) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Thank You for Smoking (2005) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Cooler (2003) 1 p.m. Showtime

Don’t Breathe (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX

300 (2006) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Amy (2015) 1:50 p.m. TMC

Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Rocky II (1979) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Dope (2015) 2:40 p.m. VH1

The Nanny (1965) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4 p.m. Freeform

The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 4 p.m. Syfy

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 4 p.m. TMC

Out of Sight (1998) 4:48 p.m. Encore

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America

Pretty Woman (1990) 5 p.m. Lifetime

Dead of Night (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Rocky III (1982) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Terms of Endearment (1983) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Ad Astra (2019) 5:55 p.m. HBO

The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Jarhead (2005) 6:54 p.m. Encore

Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KCET

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. TMC

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Monsters University (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Halloween (1978) 9 p.m. AMC

Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 p.m. Encore

Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. LOGO

Black Sabbath (1963) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Mean Creek (2004) 9:40 p.m. TMC

Roxanne (1987) 10 p.m. KCET

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 10 p.m. Ovation

The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

Steel Magnolias (1989) 10:30 p.m. POP

Beyond the Lights (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Hustlers (2019) 10:45 p.m. Showtime

Game Night (2018) 11 p.m. TNT

Spring Breakers (2012) 11:10 p.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax

