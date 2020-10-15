What’s on TV Friday: ‘Disney Channel Halloween House Party’
SERIES
MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions The musical series presents a special edition shot entirely from the home of the singer-songwriter. 7 p.m. MTV
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Alex Ramon, Chipper Lowell, Nick Dopuch, Murray SawChuck, Kent Axell and Shaun Jay. Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW
Shark Tank Kendra Scott, one of only 16 women to found a $1 billion company, and Blake Mycoskie, TOMS founder, will join the sharks panel from time to time during this new season of the unscripted series. Alex Rodriguez, Daniel Lubetzky, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will also appear. 8 p.m. ABC
Beast-Kept Secrets This new episode explores defenses against a bear attack. (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (N) 8 and 9:45 p.m.; 8:45 and 11:35 p.m. National Geographic
Undercover Boss “Club Med” (N) 9 p.m. CBS
World’s Funniest Animals Husband-and-wife singers Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo, both alumni of “American Idol,” join host Elizabeth Stanton and panelists for a new episode featuring animals doing amusing things on video. 9 p.m. CW
Great Performances Jimmy Jam hosts a tribute to the Recording Academy’s 2020 Special Merit Awards recipients, including Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. 9 p.m. KOCE
Warrior With their new venture going well, Young Jun (Jason Tobin) tells Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) of his concerns about new men Father Jun (Perry Yung) has brought over from China. Also, an enthusiastic recruit (Chen Tang) makes a good impression on the partners. Hoon Lee, Dianne Doan, Dustin Nguyen, Celine Buckens and Dean Jagger costar. 10 and 10:55 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
Disney Channel Halloween House Party Some fan-favorite Disney Channel stars take on a variety of characters in this seasonal half-hour sketch comedy special, which was filmed remotely and hosted by Tobie Windham (“Just Roll With It”). Scheduled performers include Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Kaylin Hayman, Caroline Rhea, Trevor Tordjman and Ruby Rose Turner. 8 and 11 p.m. Disney
The Perfect Weapon This new documentary special explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way that nations compete with and sabotage one another. 8 p.m. HBO
Bad Hombres In this 2017 documentary, Dutch journalist Stef Biemans chronicles Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world’s only binational professional baseball team. The film explores U.S.-Mexico relations through baseball and details how the team is a symbol of international unity. 9 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
College Football SMU visits Tulane, 3 p.m. ESPN; BYU visits Houston, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball NLCS Game 6 (if necessary): the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, 3 p.m. TBS. ALCS Game 5: the Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, 6 p.m. FS1.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Lorne Michaels; Ryan Tedder and One Republic perform; Alex Guarnaschelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Cheerleader Coach”); Elizabeth Marvel (“Helstrom”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Hoda Kotb; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Stacey Abrams (“All In”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Lauren Alaina. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chrishell Stause. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Hoda Kotb. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Cheryl Hines; Michelle Buteau; Awkward Moments. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors How to date during the coronavirus; Alec Mapa and psychotherapist Matthew Dempsey. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Derulo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Patricia Heaton; information on a child-paralyzing disease. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Lovie Simone (“The Craft: Legacy”); Ed Quinn. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week 2020 campaigns; Supreme Court confirmation hearings; presidential town halls: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Chuck Todd, NBC. (N) 7 p.m.; 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Fareed Zakaria, CNN; John Leguizamo (“Critical Thinking”). Panel: Author Noah Rothman (“Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America”); author John Avlon (“Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour and Company 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Jack Huston; Keith Urban performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; John Brennan. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; David Wright; Miranda July; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracee Ellis Ross; Madison Beer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Anna Luc Besson wrote, produced and directed this 2019 French-U.S. action thriller, which stars Sasha Luss as a Russian beauty who escapes a desperate life of domestic abuse by accepting an offer from a KGB officer (Luke Evans) to become an assassin. Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, Lera Abova and Alexander Petrov also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Carnival of Souls (1962) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:30 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. Starz
Get On Up (2014) 9:45 a.m. HBO
The Conjuring (2013) 10 a.m. AMC
Spy Kids (2001) 10:11 a.m. Encore
Long Shot (2019) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax
Top Gun (1986) 11:05 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Showtime
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Rocky (1976) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Green Book (2018) 11:35 a.m. TMC
My Girl (1991) 11:42 a.m. Encore
No Country for Old Men (2007) 11:43 a.m. Starz
The Raven (1963) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Thank You for Smoking (2005) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Cooler (2003) 1 p.m. Showtime
Don’t Breathe (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX
300 (2006) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Amy (2015) 1:50 p.m. TMC
Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Rocky II (1979) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Dope (2015) 2:40 p.m. VH1
The Nanny (1965) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 4 p.m. Syfy
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) 4 p.m. TMC
Out of Sight (1998) 4:48 p.m. Encore
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America
Pretty Woman (1990) 5 p.m. Lifetime
Dead of Night (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Rocky III (1982) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Terms of Endearment (1983) 5:50 p.m. TMC
Ad Astra (2019) 5:55 p.m. HBO
The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Jarhead (2005) 6:54 p.m. Encore
Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KCET
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. TMC
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Monsters University (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Halloween (1978) 9 p.m. AMC
Black Hawk Down (2001) 9 p.m. Encore
Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. LOGO
Black Sabbath (1963) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Mean Creek (2004) 9:40 p.m. TMC
Roxanne (1987) 10 p.m. KCET
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 10 p.m. Ovation
The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
Steel Magnolias (1989) 10:30 p.m. POP
Beyond the Lights (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Hustlers (2019) 10:45 p.m. Showtime
Game Night (2018) 11 p.m. TNT
Spring Breakers (2012) 11:10 p.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 11:45 p.m. Cinemax
